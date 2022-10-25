US Midterms 2022: Russian and Chinese cyber attacks could 'threaten' elections, Washington warns

President Joe Biden takes a photo with DNC staff - Getty Images North America /Drew Angerer

Washington is set to issue a nation-wide warning on the threat of cyber attacks from Russia and China interfering with the November 8 midterm elections.

An internal intelligence report will lay out this week the specific risks posed by the two countries as well as the potential physical threats to election officials across the USA.

The Department of Homeland Security has so far not commented on the report, first obtained by news website Politico.

Republicans are aiming to win back control of the Senate and the House of Representatives from Biden's fellow Democrats in the midterm elections.

Domestic disinformation campaigns and homegrown threats to poll workers are emerging as leading concerns for the electorate, two senior US officials have warned.

"There is a lot of rhetoric about violence against poll workers," said one of the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to Reuters

"So we have made it a point ... to aggressively investigate all of those threats."

Biden refuses to give up on Floria despite rising GOP support

Democrats, including President Joe Biden, are not giving up on Florida despite the early polls indicating a clear Republican victory.

The party's governor, Ron DeSantis, has a record $100 million fundraising advantage over his opponent Charlie Crist (D-FL).

Supporters of Democrat challenger Charlie Crist turn out in force in Flordia - Eva Marie Uzcategui /Bloomberg

But that is not deterring Democrats from launching their national get-out-the-vote drive in the Sunshine State.

From the economy to crime, education, and immigration, Democrats have been accused of being “out of sync” with the majority of Floridians’ concerns.

Aguirre Ferre, the Executive Director of the Florida Republican Party, told the Washington Examiner: “We have an advantage of voter registration over Democrats for the first time in Florida's history.

“We have nearly 300,000 more active registered voters who are Republican over Democrats, and that's absolutely significant.”

Democrat Senator lead over rival in New Hampshire race shrinks

Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan’s lead over her Republican opponent, Dan Bolduc, has shrunk from a 11 point margin to a three point margin, a new poll has found.

Mr Bolduc’s support in the New Hampshire Senate race has increased by five percentage points since last month, while Hassan has lost three pointe.

Hassan still leads in Monday’s poll with 48 percent support compared to Bolduc’s 45 percent with four percent of voters undecided, figures from Emerson College Polling revealed.

Key takeaways from the DeSantis-Crist debate in Florida

The Republican Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, squared off against rival Democrat Charlie Crist in a debate that put into stark contrast their visions for the Sunshine State little more than two weeks out from Election Day.

Gov. Ron DeSantis-Charlie Crist debate at the Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce - Reuters

Here are some of the key takaeways from their debate on Monday night.

Mr Crist wasted no time during Monday night’s debate in holding his opponent’s feet to the fire. With polling average showing him running nearly eight points behind his rival, Mr Crist, hammered the governor over everything from culture war issues such as abortion to his unwillingness to rule out a 2024 White House bid.

Mr DeSantis is widely seen as a potential 2024 Republican presidential nominee and did little to dispel these rumours. He repeatedly refused to answer whether he would serve another four-year term instead pivoting to the Biden administration and Crist’s record in Congress.

Mr Crist repeatedly reminded the audience that conservatives have worked for years to dismantle protections for abortion rights, warning that Mr DeSantis and the state’s GOP-controlled legislature would impose further restrictions if given the chance.

Only 29% of GOP voters say US has obligation to help Ukraine

A poll released on Monday found that only 29 percent of registered GOP respondents believe the US has a responsibility to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion.

By comparison, 56 per cent of registered Democrats and 38 per cent of independents believe the US should send arms and economic support to the war-torn country.

The poll from business intelligence company Morning Consult was carried out from October 22 to October 23 among 2,200 respondents.

Biden predicts Democrats will turn the tide, despite polls

President Joe Biden has said he was optimistic about an eleventh-hour swing in Democrats’ favour, despite polls showing Republican candidates gaining momentum in a number of tight midterm races.

“You know, whether we maintain control of the Senate and the House is a big deal, and so far we’re running against the tide, and we’re beating the tide,” Biden said at an event at Democratic National Committee headquarters.

In recent weeks, polls have shown Republicans gaining in key Senate races.

Pennsylvania and Arizona, GOP candidates Mehmet Oz and Blake Masters have gained on their Democratic opponents, John Fetterman and Sen. Mark Kelly.

In Ohio, Republican J.D. Vance has maintained a 2-point lead over Democrat Tim Ryan,

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who was polling 3 points ahead of Republican candidate Herschel Walker a week ago, held only a 1-point lead as of Sunday.

“Republicans ahead, Democrats ahead, Republicans ahead. But it’s going to close, I think, with seeing one more shift: Democrats ahead,” Biden later added, noting that the polls “have been all over the place.”

Republicans seize momentum in US midterms home stretch

Republicans hope their narrative of a nation ravaged by inflation and crime will help them take back Congress and cripple the remaining two years of Joe Biden's presidency.

A referendum on the Democratic leader but also a crucial test of his predecessor Donald Trump's continued sway in American politics, has seen Republicans on the offensive for much of the year.

The White House was emboldened by a summer backlash against efforts to restrict abortion but soaring violent crime and stubbornly high inflation have pierced the consensus about a Democratic comeback.

US voters decide every two years who gets the majority in both chambers of Congress - and whether the president will get any new policies passed or if the opposition will be able to thwart his agenda.

They're going to cut Social Security and Medicare. And they'll pass massive tax cuts for the wealthy.



— President Biden (@POTUS) October 24, 2022

The issues keeping US voters up at night as midterms loom

Victory at the US ballot box hinges on offering the right answers to the questions that matter most to voters.

But their shifting priorities have proved difficult to pin down in this year's midterm elections.

With Election Day just two weeks away, here are the issues animating American voters.

Economy: With the cost of living spiralling upwards, and inflation standing at 8.2 per cent the economy has figured at the top of almost every poll of voters' priorities in the final weeks of the campaign.

Crime: Violent crime as a whole rose by 28 percent from 640,836 incidents in 2020 to 817,020 in 2021, according to FBI data. Republicans have been hitting Democrats particularly hard on the issue since violence and vandalism marred nationwide racial justice protests in 2020.

Democracy: Voters believe strongly that democracy is in danger, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll. Almost three-quarters of registered voters agreed that democracy was "under threat," yet their concern was institutional corruption - the kind of low-level greed that undermines public confidence in officialdom.

Obama and Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is expected to get a boost from President Biden and Barack Obama in the run up to the midterms.

A senior Pennsylvania Democrat told news outlet The Hill that Pres. Biden and Mr Obama will stump for Mr Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro on November 5.

Mr Fetterman is competing against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor, in a Senate race that’s tightened recently and will play an influential role in the power balance of the upper chamber.

A CNN poll released on Monday shows Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, with the edge, earning 51 per cent of support among likely voters surveyed to Oz’s 45 percent.

Security around ballot drop boxes in Arizona raised after 'armed vigilante' reports

An Arizona sheriff has stepped up security around ballot drop boxes after a pair of 'armed vigilantes' filmed and allegedly "intimidated" voters.

Two masked people carrying guns and wearing bulletproof vests showed up at a drop box in Mesa, a Phoenix suburb.

The secretary of state said her office has received six cases of potential voter intimidation to the state attorney general and the US Department of Justice, as well as a threatening email sent to the state elections director.

People watching the boxes and voters showing up to vote have covered their license plates, according to photos shared on social media.

I'm told they have magazine clips, dressed in tactical gear, fully disguised.



I’m told they have magazine clips, dressed in tactical gear, fully disguised. @Garrett_Archer



— Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) October 22, 2022

Paul Penzona, the Maricopa County Sheriff, said: "Every day I'm dedicating a considerable amount of resources just to give people confidence that they can cast a vote safely, and that is absurd."

Penzone said his office has referred two incidents to county prosecutors for potential criminal charges.