US midterm elections latest: ‘Triple blow’ for Donald Trump as Republican ‘tsunami’ fails to materialise

Nicholas Cecil
·6 min read
US midterm elections latest: ‘Triple blow’ for Donald Trump as Republican ‘tsunami’ fails to materialise

Donald Trump’s hopes of a White House comeback appeared to have been dealt a triple blow on Wednesday as early results showed no huge Republican “Red Wave” in the US mid-term elections, some candidates he personally backed losing and a clear rival to be his party’s presidential candidate emerging.

Counting was just starting in many states so the outcome of the elections was far too early to call and Joe Biden appeared to be set to lose control of the House of Representatives and to be in a nail-biting fight to cling onto the Senate.

But initial signs were that the Democrats had performed better than expected and Mr Trump was not going to storm back into power in Washington in two years’ time on the back of a large mid-term elections “Red Wave”.

The results were pointing towards gridlock on Capitol Hill if as expected Mr Biden loses control of the House, which will leave him struggling to get through many of his reforms.

John Fetterman celebrating his victory with his family after flipping the Pennsylvania Senate seat (AP)
John Fetterman celebrating his victory with his family after flipping the Pennsylvania Senate seat (AP)

Mr Biden said the Democrats had a “strong night” as voters set aside their concerns about him to deny Republicans the sweeping victory they expected, e

He said at the White House: “While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn’t happen.”

Mr Biden acknowledged that many Americans remain discouraged by the country’s direction, adding: “The voters were also clear that they’re still frustrated, I get it.”

The president said he was willing to compromise with Republicans as he faces the likelihood of divided government in Washington.

But he pledged to stay the course on his agenda, predicting the results will vindicate his choices.

It was a remarkable display in the face of both history and gloomy polls that suggested voters were fed up with inflation and crime and looking to punish the party in power.

He questioned whether Americans really want the major changes some Republicans are calling for - such as debate and votes on whether to continue Social Security or Medicare.

“I’m not going to change anything in any fundamental way,” Mr Biden insisted.

In a critical win for Mr Biden’s party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-held US Senate seat in Pennsylvania, beating Republican celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz who had been supported by Mr Trump.

The victory bolstered the Democrats’ chances of holding the chamber but the final result was still too close to call, with the fate of the party’s narrow hold coming down to handful of key seats still to declare.

The mood at the White House improved as the night wore on, with once-nervous aides allowing smiles to creep onto their faces and saying early signs for Democrats were better than expected.

On Twitter, Mr Biden posted a photo of himself happily congratulating some of the Democratic winners by phone as Republican hopes for a “Red Wave” of victories faded.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul waves during an election night event (AFP via Getty Images)
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul waves during an election night event (AFP via Getty Images)

“Definitely not a Republican wave, that’s for darn sure,” Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham told NBC in an interview.

The Democratic speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement: “It is clear that House Democratic members and candidates are strongly outperforming expectations around the country.”

In the House of Representatives, Republicans remained favourite to win a majority that would allow them to halt Mr Biden’s legislative agenda.

By early Wednesday, the party had flipped six Democratic House seats, Edison Research projected, one more than the minimum they need to take over the chamber.

That number could change. Only 13 of the 53 most competitive races, based on a Reuters analysis of the leading nonpartisan forecasters, had been decided, raising the prospect that the final outcome may not be known for some time.

Donald and Melania Trump speak to the media while departing a polling station after voting in the US midterm elections (AFP via Getty Images)
Donald and Melania Trump speak to the media while departing a polling station after voting in the US midterm elections (AFP via Getty Images)

The party that occupies the White House almost always loses seats in elections midway through a president’s first four-year term, and Mr Biden has struggled with low public approval for more than a year.

However, voter anger over the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn the nationwide right to abortion helped Democrats to curb their losses.

In Florida, though, Ron DeSantis, 44, stormed to victory as state governor, strengthening his position to challenge Mr Trump, 76, to be the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election, if both men decide to stand.

The Associated Press called his win over Democrat Charlie Crist just an hour after the polls closed.

With 96 per cent of precincts reporting, Mr DeSantis led Mr Crist by a 20-point margin, far better than three-point margin that Mr Trump beat Mr Biden by in the state just two years ago.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio also cruised to victory in Florida, securing his third term as the Democrats struggled in the key state, NBC News projected.

“I believe we’re on the cusp of a new generation of leadership in this Republican party that will restore common sense,” he said, in what was seen as a swipe at Mr Trump

Frank Luntz, the Republican pollster, told the Financial Times: “This is not a tsunamiâ.â.â. I think that Republicans got ahead of themselves.”

He branded Mr DeSantis “the real winner” of Tuesday night, adding: “He has turned a successful governorship into a nationwide movement. I think he is going to give [Donald] Trump a run for his money.”

However, Mr Trump has repeatedly defied his critics, and could still be heading for the White House again despite his tumultuous presidency.

A Republican majority in the House, even a narrow one, would be able to block Mr Biden’s priorities while launching politically damaging investigations into his administration and family.

Republican hopes of taking control of the Senate were boosted later on Monday as CNN projected Ron Johnson would win re-election in Wisconsin - a key battleground case.

The fate of the upper chamber looks set to be decided by pivotal battles in Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada.

The Georgia Senate race could end up in a December 6 run-off.

Democrats currently control the 50-50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris able to break any ties.

As of 5pm UK time on Monday, the Democrats held 48 Senate seats and Republicans 49. It means whoever wins two of the three outstanding contests in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada - which were all held by Democrats - will control the Senate

Thirty-five Senate seats, all 435 House seats and three dozen governors’ races were on the ballot.

More than 46 million Americans voted ahead of Election Day, either by mail or in person, according to data from the US Election Project, and state election officials cautioned that counting those ballots will take time.

High inflation and abortion rights were voters’ top concerns, with about three in ten voters picking one or the other as their top concern, exit polls showed.

Crime, a major focus in Republican messaging in the campaign’s final weeks, was the top issue for just about one in ten voters.

Latest Stories

  • All the Extreme Republicans Boosted by Democrats in the Primaries Lost Their Midterm Races

    Democrats faced criticism for investing millions in the primary races of far-right Republicans, but their gamble appeared to pay off.

  • US election: Control of Congress hangs in balance after midterms

    Republicans are likely to take control of the House, but the Senate race is close with a run-off next month.

  • A snowstorm and tropical system set to collide over Eastern Canada

    A snowstorm and a tropical system are on a collision course over the eastern half of Canada this week, leading to a myriad of wintry weather for some this weekend

  • Election results live updates: Control of Congress unclear; Georgia Senate goes to runoff

    President Joe Biden said: 'Our democracy has been tested in recent years, but with their votes, American people spoke once again.'

  • Trump concedes the midterms were 'somewhat disappointing' as key endorsements like Mehmet Oz flopped

    Dr. Mehmet Oz and Don Bolduc lost. While JD Vance is headed for the Senate and Herschel Walker will fight on through a runoff.

  • Sen. Mark Kelly takes early lead in battleground Arizona

    PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has been fighting to hold on to the seat he won for Democrats two years ago, but he faced a vastly different political environment heading into Tuesday's election against Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters. Kelly took the lead in early returns, which reflected mail ballots returned ahead of election day, but the margin was expected to narrow as more GOP-leaning ballots cast on Election Day were counted. Kelly's 2020 special election victory gave De

  • US midterms: five reasons why the election results matter

    The Republicans have not done as well as predicted in the US midterm results.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — The New Jersey Devils are rolling with rookie right-winger Fabian Zetterlund being the latest to take a turn in the spotlight. Zetterlund capped off his first career two-goal game with the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. After letting a 3-1 first period lead slip away, the Devils got a four-on-three in overtime when Elias Lindholm was penalized for interference and they took full advantage with Zetterl

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Doncic's 30-point streak hits 8 games as Mavs beat Raptors

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, his eighth consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-110 on Friday night. The only other NBA player to score 30 or more points in the first eight games of a season was Wilt Chamberlain, who did it in the first eight of the 1959-60 season and the first 23 of 1962-63. Doncic played 37 minutes and passed the 30-point mark with 18.7 seconds left in the third quarter on a turnaround fadeaway ju

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. “The news that I’ve received so far, it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He’s getting well taken care of.” Kane got tangled with Lightning

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like