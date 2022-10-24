US midterm elections: 'Armed vigilantes' spark 'deep concern' at Arizona ballot boxes

Citizens cast their votes for the November midterm elections at early voting locations in Georgia - Anadolu Agency

What do the latest polls suggest for Biden and Trump?

5.8 million early votes already cast for November 8 election

Record turnout in key state of Georgia

Sightings of "armed vigilantes" near ballot boxes for the US midterm elections have sparked fears among officials for the safety of voters.

State election officials in Arizona said two people dressed in tactical gear were found watching over a Maricopa County ballot drop box.

Condemning the vigilantes, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors said they were "deeply concerned about the safety of individuals who are exercising their constitutional right to vote".

The pair left the site after they were approached by local law enforcement, officials said in a statement on Saturday.

Election Day is on November 8 but early voting has already started in many states with an estimated 5.8 million people having already cast their vote by Friday evening.

The incident comes after two voters filed complaints of voter intimidation to the Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs including one claiming "camo clad people" were taking pictures while an early ballot was dropped off outside the Maricopa County election headquarters.

08:52 AM

Donald Trump plans to challenge midterm election outcome, report claims

Donald Trump and his allies are reportedly preparing challenges to 2022 midterm elections by raising baseless claims of voter fraud.

The former president has allegedly convened a series of in-person meetings and conference calls with allies and officials in battleground states to prepare for legal challenges to upcoming elections that could determine the balance of power in Congress ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Pro-Trump factions, right-wing legal groups and GOP activists have attended meetings coordinated by the former president to discuss “scorched-earth legal tactics” that could throw elections into chaos, according to Rolling Stone, citing four people familiar with the meetings.

Story continues

Last month, Mr Trump convened a group of allies, including former Trump-era White House aides and Pennsylvania election officials, to his Trump Tower in Manhattan with instructions to “recruit and train election observers and a team of attorneys to oversee historically problematic precincts” in the state, according to the report.

08:40 AM

Record turnout as early voting starts in Georgia

A record number of voters have already turned out in Georgia on the first day of the state's voting.

Almost double the number of people - 131,000 - cast their ballots than in the same period of the 2018 midterms.

The figure nearly matches the number of voters on the first early voting day of the 2020 presidential election.

Georgia is home to some of the country's most closely-watched races.

According to data released by election officials on Tuesday, the number of early voters who cast their ballots in Georgia on Monday marked an 85 per cent increase on the first day of early voting in 2018.

Almost 12,000 absentee ballots were cast, bringing the state's total first day turnout to more than 143,000.

08:35 AM

5.8 million early votes already cast

Early voting in the midterm elections is on track to match records set in 2018, according to researchers, as voters take advantage of both in-person and mail-in voting in states across the country.

More than 5.8 million people had already cast their vote by Friday evening, CNN reported.

This places it on track to match votes in the 2018 elections, which had the highest turnout of any midterm vote in a generation.

States with closely watched elections, including Georgia, Florida and Ohio, are among those seeing high volumes, with Democrats so far casting early votes in greater numbers.

Republicans, including Donald Trump, have encouraged their supporters to vote in person, citing a mishmash of debunked conspiracy theories about election security.

08:25 AM

A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation's premier swing state, may slip away as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues.

The anxiety was apparent last week during a golf cart parade of Democrats featuring Senate candidate Val Demings.

Once a politically mixed part of the state where elections were often decided, some Democrats now say they feel increasingly isolated.

"I am terrified," said 77-year-old Sue Sullivan, lamenting the state's rightward shift. "There are very few Democrats around here."

In an interview, Demings, a congresswoman and former Orlando police chief challenging Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, conceded that her party's midterm message isn't resonating as she had hoped.

08:17 AM

Democrats ramp up attacks on GOP over Medicare plans

With election day just over two weeks away, Democrats are ramping up attacks on Republicans over their plans to change Social Security and Medicare.

GOP leaders have said the programs need to be reformed or risk going bankrupt, though they have avoided specifics about proposed changes, and have said they will play hardball with government funding should they retake the majority.

President Biden in a speech on Friday accused Republicans of wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare, and said he “will not yield” in protecting the programs.

He said in a tweet on Sunday that the GOP was threatening to tank the economy over the issue.