US midterm elections 2022: When they are and why they matter

Former US President Barack Obama speaking at a US midterm elections rally in Wisconsin - TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

On November 8, voters across America will go to the polls in the midterm elections for the first referendum on Joe Biden's presidency.

The outcome will have a profound impact on the direction of the United States for the next two years.

The event is called the "midterm elections" because it happens in the middle of the presidential term.

Mr Biden will not be on the ballot, but candidates for Congress in every corner of the US will be.

Democrats currently hold wafer-thin majorities in both houses of Congress.

But if the Republicans take over, they will be able to block much of what Mr Biden and the Democrats aim to achieve until the next election in 2024.

When are the midterm elections and why do they matter?

The midterm elections this year take place on Nov 8.

They happen two years after the election of a president and determine which party controls Congress.

If the president's party does not hold majorities, it becomes very difficult to pass legislation.

How does the election work?

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, are being contested.

About one third of the 100 seats in the Senate, the upper chamber, are also up for election.

Senators are elected to six-year terms on a rolling basis. That means, every two years, one third of the senators come up for re-election. Each of the 50 states has two senators.

In addition, many states have aligned their local elections to take place at the same time. That means there are races taking place for the governorships of 36 states, plus everything down to the proverbial dog catcher.

What are the races to watch?

The Senate is currently split 50-50. In her role as Vice President, Kamala Harris holds a casting vote, meaning Democrats have control.

That means a swing of just one seat would give the Senate to the Republicans.

The closest Senate seats coming up for election in 2022 include Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida and Colorado.

One of the best chances for the Republicans to pick up a seat is in Georgia, where Herschel Walker, a former American football star, is taking on Raphael Warnock, the sitting Democrat senator and a Baptist pastor at the church where Martin Luther King Jr preached.

Walker - Shutterstock

In Nevada, Republicans are hoping that Adam Laxalt, a local politician, can oust Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, America's first Latina senator.

Meanwhile, Democrats are hopeful of picking up a seat in Pennsylvania after the sitting Republican retired.

John Fetterman, the Democrat candidate, is recovering from a stroke, and is taking on TV doctor Mehmet Oz, who has been backed by Donald Trump.

Biden - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Democrats are also hopeful in Ohio where the Republican incumbent is retiring.

The new Trump-backed Republican candidate J.D. Vance, the author of bestseller 'Hillbilly Elegy', is in a close race with the Democratic congressman Tim Ryan.

In Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes, the Democrat lieutenant governor, could potentially topple Ron Johnson, the veteran Republican incumbent.

In Florida, the former Orlando police chief, Democrat Val Demings, is putting pressure on Republican incumbent Marco Rubio.

One of the closest-watched state governor races is in Texas, where Democrat Beto O'Rourke is taking on sitting Republican Greg Abbott.

Beto - AP

And in Pennsylvania, there is a highly charged governor race between Doug Mastriano, a Republican candidate heavily backed by Mr Trump, and Democrat Josh Shapiro.

In Florida, Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor, is also running for re-election and is leading in the polls.

What have we learnt from the debates so far?

There have already been fiery contests in Pennsylvania, New York, Florida, Michigan and Colorado.

The key race - which could flip the Senate - is in Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and stumbled throughout the only scheduled debate against Republican Dr Mehmet Oz.

"I had a stroke. He's never let me forget that," Mr Fetterman said of Dr Oz, who has persistently questioned his ability to serve in the Senate.

Democratic candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (L) and Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) - Greg Nash/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Dr Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, ignored his opponent's health challenges throughout the debate, instead focusing on Mr Fetterman's policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Biden.

Democrats seized on a comment he made about abortion that seemed to suggest the decision should be left to women, doctors and local politicians.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis refused to commit to seeing out a full four-year term if he is re-elected.

Mr DeSantis is widely considered a potential Republican candidate for the presidency in 2024, and he did not directly outline his plans when asked about them by his Democrat challenger, Charlie Crist.

New York, a traditionally blue state, is seeing a much closer Governor's race than anticipated, with the incumbent Kathy Hochul being lambasted for high crime rates by the Republican Lee Zeldin.

His consistent messaging has cut through with voters, and Ms Hochul went from a 20-point lead over the summer to just four points in late October, according to a Quinnipiac University poll.

What are the main issues for voters?

The most important topics appear to differ for the voters of each party.

Democrat voters, particularly women, appear to have been motivated by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has led to abortion restrictions in a number of states.

Mr Biden has vowed that the first thing he would do if the Democrats hold Congress is sign a law guaranteeing abortion rights across the country.

"Here's the promise I make to you and the American people. The first bill I send to Congress [if we win the midterms] will be to codify Roe v Wade," Mr Biden said at a Democrat event in Washington.

Vance - Getty

Polls show Democrat voters are also concerned by "threats to democracy", in particular the US Capitol riots last year.

Republican voters are more motivated by inflation and the cost of living, crime, and record levels of illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border.

This has resulted in two different messages being broadcast in TV adverts by Republican and Democrat candidates.

What do the latest polls say?

According to polls, the likeliest scenario is that Republicans take control of the House of Representatives.

FiveThiryEight, the polling website, says the Senate is a "toss-up" with Democrats "slightly" favoured to win, but Republican chances are rising.

It will all come down to a handful of closely fought seats.

If, as expected, the Republicans win the House, then Republican Kevin McCarthy will replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, and third in line to the presidency.

How popular is Joe Biden?

Not very. His approval rating is hovering just above 40 per cent in an average of all recent polls, and his disapproval rating is above 50 per cent. However, his polling has improved in recent weeks from a low in the 30s.

Democrat candidates in key races are outperforming Mr Biden in polls in their states. This has created a situation where some are reluctant to have him visit and campaign on their behalf, something Mr Biden himself has acknowledged.

What do the midterms mean for Donald Trump and 2024?

Mr Trump has played an ongoing guessing game about whether he could declare his 2024 presidential candidacy before or after the 2022 midterms.

If he declares before and Republicans do well in the midterms, he would walk away with a lot of the credit. However, if he declares and they do badly, that could prove damaging for him.

If Mr Trump does not declare beforehand and Republicans do badly, blame for the performance will fall on Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, with whom the former president has an extremely poor relationship.

It is believed that Mr Trump has been eager to declare before the midterms, but amid tight polls in key races some of his advisers have cautioned that he should wait.

Mr McConnell and other senior Republicans have expressed disappointment at the quality of certain candidates Mr Trump backed, including Mr Oz and Mr Vance.