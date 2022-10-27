Midterms 2022 latest: Joe Biden says he's 'never been so optimistic about America's future' in closing pitch

Barack Obama flanked by incumbent US president Joe Biden - Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

​Joe Biden attempted to drum up a positive message on America's economy as he made a late pitch to voters battling the rising tide of inflation in New York on Thursday evening.

The US president told voters in Syracuse: "I've never been more optimistic in my life about America's future."

​The 79-year-old got a boost from news that the US economy grew at a better-than-expected 2.6 per cent annual rate from July through September, reversing a six month slump.

Mr Biden's visits to a congressional battleground in Syracuse and then to Philadelphia on Friday are part of a strategic two-step crafted for a president underwater in the polls.

It is designed to promote the Biden administration's accomplishments at official White House events while saving the overt campaigning for states where his political power can directly bolster Democratic candidates.​

​Mr Biden appeared upbeat as he jogged over to reporters before he left for New York to tell them "things are looking good", citing figures in the latest GDP report on Thursday.

11:26 PM

Biden strikes upbeat tone on US economy

11:21 PM

How much do debates matter in US politics?

How much do debates still matter in America's midterm elections?

In today's Telegraph Dispatches newsletter, we discussed the impact of Mr Fetterman's painful performance which now cost Democrats control of the 50-50 split US Senate.

As the newsletter outlined, Democrats have reason to fear debates could hamper their chances in a number of critical states.

In Georgia, the only debate between Democrat senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican rival Herschel Walker, failed to deliver the knock-out blow the Democrats had anticipated.

In Nevada, endangered Democrat senator Catherine Cortez Masto may not debate her Republican challenger Adam Laxalt at all.

It remains to be seen whether these fiery TV clashes are still capable of swaying voters in such polarised times, but debates are back on the campaign schedule tonight.

The debate schedule includes a face-off between Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, a top target on Donald Trump's enemies list, and the former president's hand-picked opponent.

Ms Murkowski was one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to impeach Mr Trump following the Capitol riots.

She will face off against Trump-backed challenger Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro in Anchorage.

09:35 PM

Biden takes the stage in New York

Joe Biden has taken to the stage in Syracuse, New York to make a closing pitch to voters in the Empire State ahead of election day.

​“Hello, Syracuse!” he said.

09:26 PM

Extremists could 'pose threat' to elections

The New York Police Department has called for "elevated vigilance" ahead of the midterm elections, warning that extremists could target political events and polling sites, according to media reports.

Poll workers, people at rallies and political candidates face heightened risk of attack in the run-up to the Nov. 8 elections, according to an internal bulletin that was issued by the department on Wednesday and obtained by ABC and CNN.

The bulletin stressed it was drawing attention to the risk of attacks or threats even though there were no credible threats known by police at this time.

Rising crime rates have become a top election issue for voters in New York and across the country. Public safety took center stage this week at a debate between New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, and U.S. Representative Lee Zeldin, her Republican challenger.

In July, Zeldin was giving a campaign speech when a man climbed on stage and tried to stab him. Zeldin was not harmed in the incident and the attacker was arrested.

07:59 PM

Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election

President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

The White House in a statement said Mr Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month's election, and other state and local officials.

Mr Biden's scheduled visit to New Mexico comes after Vice President Kamala Harris travelled to Albuquerque last week to campaign with Lujan Grisham.

The New Mexico governor is facing the GOP nominee Mark Ronchetti. The former TV meteorologist outpaced Donald Trump on the 2020 ballot as a Senate candidate but still finished with less than 46 percent of the vote.

06:46 PM

Could TikTok offer Biden salvation?

Alongside his important meetings in the Oval Office, Joe Biden spent an hour of his time this week meeting with a group of TikTok "influencers".

You may wonder why, amid rampant inflation and Russia's war in Ukraine the US president chose to host eight millennial social media stars at the White House.

The answer, is their combined 67+ million online followers.

Along with the Oval Office meeting, the TikTok creators held a session with former president Barack Obama, toured the Supreme Court and the Capitol, where they met with senior Democratic leaders.

The meeting is just the latest in a broader effort by the White House to get prominent social media users on side to grow their support among America's younger voters.

It remains to be seen how fruitful the trip will prove for Democrats. But the party officials remain upbeat, with Cara Koontz, digital communications director of a leading Democratic campaign committee praising the first-of-its kind effort.

“House Democrats are committed to reaching voters where they’re at and reminding them what’s at stake on November 8th,” she told the Washington Post.

“We’re thrilled to have their partnership in this first-of-its-kind effort for the DCCC.”

05:10 PM

Republican leader says even Democrats 'embarrassed' by Pennsylvania debate

A senior Republican has chimed into the criticism of Democratic candidate and stroke survivor John Fetterman's debate performance.

Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader and likely next House Speaker, questioned Mr Fetterman's ability to carry out "a big job in the Senate".

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy goes after Pennsylvania Sen. nominee John Fetterman (D) after his debate against Dr. Oz (R):



“Even those Democrats on CNN were embarrassed of who their nominee was and the capability of carrying out the job. This is a big job in the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/yIMFrJVW2n — The Recount (@therecount) October 27, 2022

Mr Fetterman's race against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania could determine control of the 50-50 split chamber.

The progressive Democrat had once commanded a sizeable lead in the race, but a major stroke in May has posed significant challenges for Mr Fetterman's campaign.

“Even those Democrats on CNN were embarrassed of who their nominee was and the capability of carrying out the job. This is a big job in the Senate,” Mr McCarthy told Fox News.

04:42 PM

Liz Cheney to campaign for a Democrat

Congresswoman Liz Cheney, an arch Republican Trump critic, has crossed party lines to formally support a Democratic candidate for the first time.

Ms Cheney announced her support for Elissa Slotkin, a two-term congresswoman from Michigan, on Thursday.

Ms Cheney lost her own re-election bid in Wyoming after leading investigations into Donald Trump's push to overturn the 2020 election result.

Following her Republican primary defeat in August, she has said she will do "whatever it takes" to prevent Mr Trump returning to high office.

She is expected to join Ms Slotkin for a campaign event next Tuesday, the first time she has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat.

Ms Slotkin is competing against Republican state legislator Tom Barrett, whom Ms Cheney has branded an "election denier".

The race is considered a toss-up and one of the Republicans' chief targets.

"While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress," Ms Cheney told the Associated Press.

04:13 PM

Democratic stroke victim admits debating 'wasn't easy' amid fears it could have cost party the Senate

Pennsylvania senate candidate John Fetterman has acknowledged that debating his Republican rival "wasn't exactly easy" after his rocky performance prompted fears it could have cost Democrats the US Senate.

The open race in the Keystone State had been viewed as the Democrats' best hope of flipping a Senate seat.

But Mr Fetterman's performance, which saw him struggle to complete sentences or offer clear responses, has raised concerns it may have tanked his campaign against Republican Mehmet Oz.

For many Pennsylvanians, the hour-long live event was their first opportunity to appraise Mr Fetterman since he suffered a major stroke in May which has left him with auditory processing issues.

Fetterman on his stroke, "it knocked me down but I'm going to keep coming back up. And this campaign is all about to me is about fighting for everyone in Pennsylvania that ever got knocked down that needs to get back up." #PASenateDebate pic.twitter.com/5PTFz4CVi4 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 26, 2022

The 53-year-old progressive candidate appeared at a rally in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night in which he acknowledged the hurdles the debate posed,

"To be honest, doing that debate wasn't exactly," he told the crowd of around 3,000 people.

In a video clip released by Mr Fetterman's campaign, one supporter can be heard yelling back: "We still love you".

Mr Fetterman said he believed his post-stroke debate had never "been done before in American political history".

His campaign claims it has raised more than $2 million since the event.

On stage on Wednesday night, Mr Fetterman appeared to speak smoothly for 13 minutes before introducing musician Dave Matthews.

I knew a debate wasn’t going to be easy after having a stroke five months ago. I don’t think that’s ever been done before in American political history.



I got knocked down but I got back up. I’m going to fight for everyone in PA who ever got knocked down and had to get back up. pic.twitter.com/rB4kpS1Htw — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 27, 2022

With so much hinging on his campaign, some Democrats expressed concern that Mr Fetterman's appearance at Tuesday night's debate was a mistake.

​"In retrospect, he probably shouldn't have debated," former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell, a Democrat, said in an interview. "But the key is he is recovering from a stroke."​

03:43 PM

Obama: 'Fate of democracy on the line'

Former president Barack Obama has unveiled a new advert for Democrats in Pennsylvania, one of the most closely-fought races of the 2022 midterms.

The Keystone State has long been a critical swing state and a Republican victory here could be a bellwether for a 'red wave' in 12 days' time.

In his new advert, Mr Obama focuses on two issues that Democrats have been hammering this election cycle - the threat posed by Republican candidates who have spread unsubstantiated claims of election rigging, and abortion rights.

"In Pennsylvania you’ve got some important choices to make this year,” the 61-year-old says in the 15-second video.

He goes on to say: "the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line."

03:08 PM

How the US elections could affect Ukraine

Prominent Republicans have suggested they would reduce financial and military aid to Ukraine if the GOP gained control of the House of Representatives.

US weaponry has proven invaluable in helping repel Russian forces during the conflict.

To date, Ukraine has received an estimated £45 billion in support and 18 Himars rockets, capable of devastating half a square mile of land in a single salvo.

However such support may dwindle depending on the outcome of the November 8 elections.

Earlier this month, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested a Republican-controlled Congress would be disinclined to write a "blank cheque" for Ukraine.

Other Republicans have expressed similar doubts.

In May, for example, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley said that Ukraine aid is "not in America's interests" and "allows Europe to freeload".

Some 57 Republicans in the House and 11 in the Senate voted against a $40m aid package to Ukraine in the spring.

02:44 PM

Biden said US economy is 'continuing to power forward'

Joe Biden has said the 2.6 per cent growth in the US economy from July to September is evidence the nation "is continuing to power forward".

"My administration has passed laws that will bring down prescription drug prices and health insurance premiums starting next year. We must do more," President Biden said in a statement.

02:20 PM

Biden and Harris to make rare campaign appearance for Fetterman

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to travel to Philadelphia on Friday to gather support for Democrat nominee John Fetterman whose latest debate performance has raised questioned marks over his electability.

It will mark a rare occurrence for the duo who typically don’t travel alongside one another.

“It’s always helpful to have the two leaders of the party out there in the final push,” one Democratic strategist said of the joint appearance. “Is it risky? Maybe. But it sends a powerful message in a really important race.”

Joel Payne, another Democratic strategist, backed that sentiment: “There are a few things in politics that have more capital than the bully pulpit of the White House.”

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Governor John Fetterman is responding to concerns about his debate performance Tuesday night, calling it one of the hardest things he’s done. https://t.co/wskGTZTET9 pic.twitter.com/7LlgQ6vzv7 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 27, 2022

02:06 PM

Herschel Walker accused by second woman of pressuring her to have abortion

The Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker has been accused by a second woman of paying for her to have an abortion.

The former American football star, who has defined abortion as a "woman killing her baby", dismissed the allegations as "foolishness" and a "lie".

Mr Walker is attempting to unseat the incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock in his home state of Georgia in his first run for public office.

A second woman has now come forward and says that Herschel Walker pressured her to have an abortion. She says she couldn’t go through with it the first time, then Herschel insisted and drove her to a clinic in Dallas where he waited outside to make sure she got the abortion. pic.twitter.com/IlIF5IFqG9 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 26, 2022

The accusation comes just weeks after another former girlfriend claims he did the same to her in 2009.

The second accuser, identified only as "Jane Doe," told reporters that Mr Walker, who is making his first run for public office, paid her to undergo the procedure in 1993.

"I do not believe that Herschel is morally fit to be a US senator and that is the reason why I am speaking up and providing proof," she said.

Responding to the allegations on Wednesday, Mr Walker said: ""I'm done with all this foolishness. This is all a lie, and I will not entertain any of it. I also did not kill JFK".

02:02 PM

US economy grows by 2.6 per cent after six-month slump

The US economy has grown by 2.6 per cent July through September, after six months of punishingly high inflation and interest rates.

Estimates from Commerce Department showed that the nation's gross domestic product has grown in the third quarter after having shrunk in the first half of 2022.

Stronger exports and steady consumer spending, backed by a healthy job market, helped restore growth to the world's biggest economy.

However, the Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates five times this year to fight chronic inflation and is set to do so again next week and in December.

Chair Jerome Powell has warned that the Fed's hikes will bring "pain" in the form of higher unemployment and possibly a recession.

The government's latest GDP report comes as Americans, worried about inflation and the risk of recession, have begun to vote in midterm elections that will determine whether President Joe Biden's Democratic Party retains control of Congress.

01:10 PM

Democrats launch $6.3 million advertising blitz in New York and Jersey

Democrats have pumped at least $6.3 million worth of advertising investments into congressional districts in New York and New Jersey, the Washington Post reports.

The three districts, chiefly in the New York City media market, were all easily won by Biden in the 2020 election by a margin of 8 percentage points.

In New Jersey’s fifth Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Josh Gottheimer is being challenged by Republican Frank Pallotta.

New York’s 3rd District race pits Republican George Devolder-Santos against Democrat Robert Zimmerman in the Nassau County district.

It’s the first time two openly gay congressional candidates are running against each other in a general election.

12:59 PM

John Fetterman's debate performance raises concerns among fellow Democrats

Democrats are second-guessing the decision to put Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman on the debate stage after a stumbling performance that put the spotlight on his condition after a stroke while playing to Republican Mehmet Oz’s strengths.

Mr Fetterman's auditory processing problems resulting from the stroke proved to be a major part of the debate just two weeks before Election Day.

Fetterman had a number of awkward pauses and stumbles that are predicted to be seized on by GOP rivals.

I knew a debate wasn’t going to be easy after having a stroke five months ago. I don’t think that’s ever been done before in American political history.



I got knocked down but I got back up. I’m going to fight for everyone in PA who ever got knocked down and had to get back up. pic.twitter.com/rB4kpS1Htw — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 27, 2022

“Fetterman’s team never should have agreed to this debate,” one Pennsylvania Democratic operative told The Hill news website on the condition of anonymity. “He still clearly has serious health issues.”

A second Pennsylvania-based Democratic strategist concurred.

“It’s a good question,” the strategist said. “You can’t pretend you didn’t see what you saw. You can’t wish it or explain it away. You have to dig in and deal with it. It’s going to mean they’ll turn the heat up with Oz.”

12:16 PM

Senate races tighten across the country

The battle for the Senate majority is going down to the wire as a series of races across the country tighten in the run up to November 8.

Democrats have their eyes on Wisconsin, where a new poll from CNN found Senator Ron Johnson clinging to just a one-point lead over Democrat rival Mandela Barnes.

In Pennsylvania, hopes for a Democratic win were lessened after the performance on Tuesday night by their governor John Fetterman

In Iowa, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is expected by many to win an eighth term. But Democrats are starting to believe Mike Franken could have a chance at an upset.

11:46 AM

Right-wing election 'army' sparks fear for US midterms

Right-wing campaigners who endorse Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud are mobilizing a vigilante-style "army" of poll watchers for the US midterms.

Experts say the movement threatens chaos, intimidation and violence.

The campaigners, including those such as Steve Bannon who tried to overturn Trump's 2020 defeat are weaponizing misinformation and so-called "election denialism" to encourage thousands of people to sign up as poll observers and challengers.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump White House senior advisor, was jailed last week for his role in the US Capital riot - Kevin Dietsch /Getty Images North America

On his popular podcast "War Room" this month, Bannon rallied for his audience to sign up as election workers, saying it was a political "call to arms."

Last week, Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify in the congressional probe of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters.

11:23 AM

Herschel Walker: 'Democrats will say and do anything for power'

Herschel Walker has accused Democrat's of stoking up the "lie" that he paid for two of his former girlfriends to have an abortion.

In an interview with Fox News, he said "They [Democrats] will do and say anything for power. And they don't realise they are messing with the wrong Georgian right here."

Walker on Abortion Allegations: if they can do it to me, they'll come after you next pic.twitter.com/lhasTFAO9w — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2022

11:15 AM

Democrats turn to Obama for midterm miracle

With Democrats onthe verge of losing their razor-thin majority in Congress, the party is asking former President Barack Obama to help limit their predicted losses.

Mr Obama, who left office in 2017 after serving two terms, travels to Georgia on Friday, and then moves on to Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania - all key battlegrounds in the November 8 election.

All four states are home to competitive Senate races where Republican candidates appear to be gaining momentum.

Republicans need to pick up just one additional Senate seat to secure control of that chamber, with Georgia and Nevada looming as prime targets.

Holding both chambers will enable them to stonewall President Joe Biden's agenda, block his nominees, including federal judges and launch investigations of his administration.

11:07 AM

Herschel Walker accuser says they had affair for six years

The latest woman to accuse Herschel Walker of paying for her to have an abortion said they had an affair for six years.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday on condition of anonymity, she said: "After discussing the pregnancy with Herschel several times, he encouraged me to have an abortion and gave me the money to do so."

I went to a clinic but couldn't go through with it. I left the clinic in tears. When I told Herschel what had happened, he was upset and said that he was going to go back with me to the clinic the next day for me to have the abortion. He then drove me to the clinic the following day and waited for hours in the parking lot until I came out.

11:00 AM

GOP tax cuts would cause ‘economic chaos’ like Liz Truss, says Biden

Joe Biden has said tax cuts from a Republican majority in Congress would cause the same economic chaos in the US as that unleashed by Liz Truss in the UK.

The £45 billion worth of tax cuts unveiled in her mini-Budget caused the pound to plummet against the dollar and bond yields to soar.

The US President said: “You read about what happened in England recently, and the last prime minister, she wanted to cut taxes for the super wealthy — it caused economic chaos in the country."

The president said that Republicans, if they win the majority in the House, want to extend former President Trump’s tax cuts.

Biden’s closing message with two weeks until the midterm elections is that inflation will get worse if Republicans take over Congress, a warning he has issued at multiple events so far.

“Well, that’s what they did last time, and they want to do it again. And they want to make that tax cut permanent — that $2 trillion,” Biden said.

10:53 AM

Biden to warn Republicans will boost inflation in Syracuse

President Joe Biden will once again contrast is set to launch a last-ditch effort to convince voters Democrats are better equipped to battle high inflation.

Mr Biden will visit Syracuse, New York, where Micron Technology plans to invest up to $100 billion in computer chip manufacturing, part of tens of billions in new factory spending announced after Biden signed the CHIPS Act subsidizing the industry in August.

In Syracuse, he will lay out his efforts to rebuild the American middle class and bring manufacturing jobs back to upstate New York, and contrast them with what he has called Republicans' "mega MAGA trickle down agenda."

He is expected to argue how Republican economic plans will benefit the super wealthy and increase inflation.

Earlier this week, Biden warned Republicans would cause 'chaos' in the world's largest economy.

10:22 AM

Democrat senator reportedly under criminal investigation in New York

Senator Robert Menendez is reportedly under a new federal criminal investigation after surviving a mistrial and case dismissal in 2017 related to an alleged bribery scheme.

The senior Democrat from New Jersey is under federal investigation, according to “two people familiar with the inquiry,” the news website Semafor reported.

Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have reportedly contacted people connected to Menendez in recent weeks” and that investigators “have sent at least one subpoena in the case.”

The outlet said the “broad outlines of the new inquiry are similar to the 2017 case,” according to its sources, but “the new investigation involves an entirely different group of people.”

Mercury Public Affairs, who represents Mr Menendez said: "Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does not know the scope of the investigation."

Mr Menendez had vigorously denied the charges brought against him in 2017, all of which were dismissed by a federal judge.

09:48 AM

Ted Cruz takes Democrats in Tennessee to task over crime and inflation

Ted Cruz, the Texas senator, lambasted Democrats' leadership on inflation, crime and foreign policy as he urged Tennessee voters to send Republican Andy Ogles to Congress.

Mr Cruz is on 17-state bus tour, stumping for various Senate and House candidates ahead of the November 8 elections where control of both chambers is at stake.

He joined Ms Ogles in Franklin, Tennessee, as the former rural county mayor vies to win a newly redrawn congressional seat that cuts into left-leaning Nashville.

Republican Andy Ogles [L] standing next to Texan governor Ted Cruz [R] - Kimberlee Kruesi /AP

Mr Cruz told supporters "revival is coming and I believe that with all my heart" and warned the US is in a "crisis" that would continue if Democrats maintain control.

In two weeks, we're not just going to see a red wave, we're going to see a red tsunami.

09:38 AM

November 8 elections rocked by incoming lawsuits

Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun.

More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the upcoming midterm elections.

The suits, largely by Republicans, target rules over mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.

It's the most litigation ever before an election and it's likely a preview of a potentially contentious post-election landscape.

Benjamin Ginsberg, co-chair of the Election Official Legal Defence Network said: "We're now at the point where charges of fraud and suppression are baked into the turnout models for each party."

Republicans charge fraud. Democrats charge suppression. Each side amplifies its position with massive and costly amounts of litigation and messaging.

09:34 AM

Police investigate break-in at Democrat HQ in Arizona

Police in Phoenix, Arizona are investigating a break-in that occurred this week at the campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, the state's Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

Officers said they responded around 2pm on Wednesday to a report of a commercial burglary at her office in downtown Phoenix.

A spokesperson for the force added that “items were taken from the property sometime during the night,” but no suspect has been identified yet in the case.

“This is still an active investigation with detectives checking all security cameras in attempts to identify and locate the subject involved", the spokesperson said.

Statement from our campaign on tonight's news: pic.twitter.com/OLqPMa5pYt — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 27, 2022

09:22 AM

Trump on tour as US midterm elections draw near

Donald Trump will attend four rallies as he seeks to support Republican candidates in the upcoming midterm elections, which could see his party seize control of Congress.

The former US President, while facing an array of legal investigations, has announced rallies in Ohio, Iowa, Florida and Pennsylvania in the coming days, as he throws himself into the vote which will see Americans renew all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, a third of the Senate, and a slew of state posts.

Held at the two-year point of a presidential term, the elections - scheduled for November 8 - are widely seen as a referendum on the current occupant of the White House, in this case Democrat Joe Biden.