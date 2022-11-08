US Mid-terms: all eyes are on Georgia's Black vote

Voting for the mid-term elections gets underway on Tuesday across the United States. In the deep south state of Georgia, with its bitter past of racial segregation, African Americans hope that for the first time ever a black woman will fill the position of governor. RFI met with grassroots groups making the final push to get Black voices heard.

In the 1950s and 60s, African Americans - sometimes barely literate - were subjected to a "literacy test" to be allowed to cast their ballot.

"Write right to the left from the right as you see it spelled here." "Spell backwards, forwards". "Draw a line around a number or letter in this sentence" are just a few examples of the 50 mindboggling tasks.

If there was one single mistake, they would not be allowed to vote anymore. Applicants would only have ten minutes to fulfill the task. It was the tool of the segregationist government of the state to prevent African Americans from influencing politics.

Jump forward to 2022. These tests do not exist anymore for the voters turning out for the mid-term elections on Tuesday.

DeJuana Thompson is the founder of Woke Vote, an NGO helping people through the complex process of voter registration.

She thinks its a good idea to remind people how difficult voting was in the past and so has printed ten of the questions from the 1950s on forms for students to fill in.

"We remind people of the kinds of tactics that were used to suppress the vote back in 1964," she told RFI. "Many people were not able to finish these tests," she says.

"And so if you don't register exactly as it is on your birth certificate, that could also be a barrier."



