All The 'This Is Us' Merch You Need To Celebrate The Final Season

Warning: This story may contain spoilers for anyone who isn’t caught up with the series.

January marked the beginning of the return of many beloved TV shows, including NBC’s tearjerker “This Is Us.” The first episode of the final sixth season premiered on Jan. 4, and from the events that took place, it looks like we’re going to end the series how we started: on an emotional rollercoaster.

Kate, Randall and Kevin ― affectionally known as “The Big 3” ― are already gearing up to deal with some major life changes and realizations. As an avid fan since the beginning, I’m sad that the series is ending, but grateful for a show that depicts such diverse and realistic life experiences exists.

To kick off the new and final season, I dug through the most creative corners of the internet to round up the coolest “This Is Us” fan merch. From decorated coffee mugs featuring the main cast to a copy of an actual autographed script from the pilot episode to Jack’s iconic Pittsburgh Steelers Terrible Towel, there’s a token of nostalgia for every “This Is Us” fan.

And if you’re not caught up yet, you can stream all of the seasons, including the current one, on Hulu.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

