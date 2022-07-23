US men, women get baton around, advance to 4x100 relay final

  • Marvin Bracy, of the United States, wins a heat during the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/6

    Worlds Athletics

    Marvin Bracy, of the United States, wins a heat during the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Marvin Bracy, of the United States, wins a heat during the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    2/6

    APTOPIX Worlds Athletics

    Marvin Bracy, of the United States, wins a heat during the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Elijah Hall, of the United States, hands the baton to Marvin Bracy, of the United States,at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    3/6

    Worlds Athletics

    Elijah Hall, of the United States, hands the baton to Marvin Bracy, of the United States,at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Twanisha Terry, of the United States, wins a heat during the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/6

    Worlds Athletics

    Twanisha Terry, of the United States, wins a heat during the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Twanisha Terry, of the United States, wins a heat during the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    5/6

    Worlds Athletics

    Twanisha Terry, of the United States, wins a heat during the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Twanisha Terry, of the United States, wins a heat during the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    6/6

    Worlds Athletics

    Twanisha Terry, of the United States, wins a heat during the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marvin Bracy, of the United States, wins a heat during the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Marvin Bracy, of the United States, wins a heat during the men's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Elijah Hall, of the United States, hands the baton to Marvin Bracy, of the United States,at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Twanisha Terry, of the United States, wins a heat during the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Twanisha Terry, of the United States, wins a heat during the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Twanisha Terry, of the United States, wins a heat during the women's 4x100-meter relay at the World Athletics Championships on Friday, July 22, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PAT GRAHAM
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marvin Bracy
    Marvin Bracy
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Noah Lyles
    American sprinter
  • Christian Coleman
    American male sprite

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — As he approached the finish line, anchor leg Marvin Bracy pretended the baton was a can, popped the top and took a giant gulp.

Good reason for the mini-celebration — the American men got the baton around in the 4x100 relay. That hasn't always been a guarantee. But the lineup of Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall and Bracy cruised into the final with the fastest qualifying time Friday night at world championships.

“Just having fun,” said Bracy, whose team finished in 37.87 seconds.

Now, a chance for a measure of atonement. The U.S. men had a faulty exchange at the Tokyo Games last year that kept them out of the final. That marked the 10th time since 1995 they have given away a relay at a world championship or Olympics, either due to a disqualification, a dropped baton, a doping violation or a faulty exchange.

No trouble this time. Although, a little anxiousness when it was announced there were two disqualifications. It was Nigeria and Japan.

Lyles didn't appear to be the least bit tired a day after winning gold in the 200 in an American-record time of 19.31 seconds. Lyles and Coleman helped the Americans to the 4x100 title at the 2019 world championships in Doha.

“We are super-excited,” Coleman said. “This is the fun part. If we put it together right, you know what I am saying, we can definitely come with the win.”

The U.S. won't have 100-meter champion Fred Kerley as an option for the final on Saturday. He hurt his leg in a semifinal heat of the 200.

The U.S. women had little trouble, too, with a lineup of Melissa Jefferson, Aleia Hobbs, Jenna Prandini and Twanisha Terry. The women captured silver in Tokyo.

“It felt comfortable to get the stick around,” said Terry, whose team finished in 41.56 seconds. “The conditions were great.”

They will be chasing defending world champion Jamaica, which qualified for the final even without using Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah — the 1-2-3 finishers in the 100 last Sunday.

“I was trying to not to be nervous, because I wanted to bring the baton safely,” said Remona Burchell, who ran the third leg for Jamaica.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vince McMahon Announces Retirement from WWE amid Sexual Misconduct Investigation

    “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you,” McMahon said in a statement via WWE

  • Can the U.S. men break a 4x100-meter relay curse at the world championships?

    Qualification for the men's 4x100-meter relay begins Friday and the U.S. is under pressure in winning an event that they've struggled as of late.

  • Canadian quartet of Brown, Blake, Rodney, De Grasse advances to 4x100 relay final

    The Canadian quartet of Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake, Brendon Rodney and Andre De Grasse have punched their ticket into the men's 4x100-metre relay final set for Saturday night at the World Athletics Championships. Canada finished second in their heat behind France in a season-best time of 38.10. USA's foursome of Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles, Elijah Hall and Marvin Bracy were the fastest qualifiers on the night with a world-leading time of 37.87. De Grasse, who withdrew from the 200m event earlie

  • Jennifer Aniston's favourite underwear went viral — and now they're on sale at Nordstrom

    Jennifer Aniston's favourite thong is on sale at Nordstrom — and shoppers say it's the "best underwear, hands down."

  • Two American tourists injured in crocodile attack at Mexico resort

    The two men from Colorado received bite wounds and were given first aid at the scene

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Hugo Houle wins Stage 16 of Tour de France, fellow Canadian Michael Woods third

    FOIX, France — Hugo Houle pointed at the sky as he crossed the finish line well ahead of the competition in Stage 16 of the Tour de France. After finishing the hilly 178.5-kilometre stage through the Pyrenees from Carcassonne to Foix in four hours 23 minutes 47 seconds — 1:10 ahead of France's Valentin Madouas and Israel-Premier Tech teammate Michael Woods of Ottawa — Houle dedicated his historic win to his younger brother. Pierrik Houle died in December 2012 when he was hit by a drunk driver wh

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.