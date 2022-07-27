US Mega Millions lottery jackpot soars to over $1 billion after numbers go unmatched

An American lottery jackpot has soared to more than $1 billion after no one matched the numbers in the latest draw.

The Mega Millions top prize is set to stand at $1.02bn (£845m) after all six numbers went unmatched on Tuesday night.

The estimated jackpot will be the fourth largest lottery prize in the US.

The jackpot has grown to a huge number after no one has matched the game's selected numbers since 15 April - meaning there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

It has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its $20m (£16.6m) starting point.

Tuesday's numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, Mega Ball: 15. The next draw will be made on Friday.

Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald, current Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said: "Seeing the jackpot build over a period of months and reaching the billion-dollar mark is truly breathtaking.

"We encourage customers to keep play in balance and enjoy the ride. Someone is going to win."

The $1.02bn prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years.

Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing is an estimated $602.5m (£499.4m).

The odds of winning the jackpot have been put at one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lotteries.

In a statement, Mega Millions added it was the third time in 20 years the jackpot has surpassed the "magical $1 billion" mark.

The record jackpot is $1.537bn (£1.27bn) won in South Carolina in October 2018.