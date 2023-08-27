Three US Marines dead as military aircraft crashes on Australian island

Three MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, similar to the kind in the accident on Sunday, flying in formation above the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Sydney - Amy Phan/US Marine Corps / AFP

Three US Marines have died after an Osprey aircraft crashed Sunday on a remote tropical island north of Australia’s mainland, US military officials said.

“There were a total of 23 personnel on board. Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin Hospital in a serious condition,” a US Marines official said in a statement.

The aircraft crashed during a military exercise in Australia’s Tiwi Islands, north of Darwin, on Sunday.

Northern Territory Police Commissioner Michael Murphy said those injured were “23 US Marine Corps soldiers and we are doing everything we can to return them [all] safely back to Darwin for treatment’’.

The Marines were on board an Osprey aircraft that crashed on the remote Melville Island, about 40 miles from Darwin.

“Additional police and defence personnel have been deployed to Melville Island to support operations, triage injured people and return them to Darwin and also maintain the crash scene while investigations continue,” Mr Murphy said.

An Australian Defence Department spokesperson said the “aircraft incident” occurred during Exercise Predators Run, which includes more than 2500 service personnel including the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor.

The aircraft was a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, the department said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Australian personnel were not in the accident.

Mr Albanese, speaking at a previously scheduled press conference, declined to provide details about the crash or rescue efforts.

“Our focus as a government and as a department of defence is very much on incident response and on making sure that every support and assistance is given at this difficult time,” he said..

The US Defence Department was aware of media reports about the crash “but we do not have anything we can provide at this time”, a duty officer said in an emailed statement.

Four Australian soldiers were killed last month during US-Australian bilateral exercises when their helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland.

