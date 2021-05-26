This Is Us ' Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and More Costars Address the Show Ending with Season 6

It's the beginning of the end for This Is Us.

Following the season 5 finale on Tuesday, NBC aired a montage of the cast talking about the upcoming sixth and final season, which is set to air in early 2022.

In the clip, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas share their thoughts on the time-jumping drama coming to a close.

"People come up to me and they say, 'I just wish this show could go on forever.' I say to them, 'You don't want it to go on forever. You want it to still have that same kind of impact that it had in the beginning when it goes away,'" Brown, 45, says.

"I think I'm in denial about it being the last season," Moore, 37, admits with a laugh.

"I guess I am not mentally prepared for it, no. It'll be sad, it'll be sad," Hartley, 44, shares as his TV dad Ventimiglia, 43, states: "Oh man, I'm trying to get through this and not get emotional about it."

Metz, 40, adds, "The last season is going to be pretty amazing," with Ventimiglia noting, "I think the audience can expect a lot going into that last year. I think it's going to resonate and stay with people for a very long time."

And Moore assures fans that they will get to see an ending worth the wait. "People have been very patient. That patience will definitely be rewarded," she says.

"The audience is witnessing people who actually love each other. That's the heart of This Is Us," Sullivan, 40, notes as Huertas, 52, similarly says, "I know that it's a cliche that every show says, 'Man it's like a family, this and that.' But it's a cliche because it's true."

If Hartley had his way, the show would never come to an end. "I really hate that the show is coming to an end. If I'm being honest, I could probably do this for the rest of my life," he says.

But as Brown reiterates, "All good things must come to an end. There will be a lot of tears." As for his TV wife Watson, 39, she hints that lots of tissues may be needed for the final season (as if there weren't already many Kleenex boxes used throughout the past five seasons).

"They was crying before, I'm just sayin,'" she teases with a laugh.

"There won't have to be too much acting, it'll be right on the surface," Brown concludes the video.

Recently, both Brown and Moore spoke to PEOPLE about This Is Us wrapping its story after season 6, the way creator Dan Fogelman has always envisioned since the show premiered on Sept. 20, 2016.

"This is a family. Dan has put together a group of people who truly adore one another, and are always enthusiastic for the story that we get a chance to put out into the world. But really, simply, just to share each other's company over these past years has been a real, real blessing," Brown said. "The relationships that you see on screen are not anything that is faked because the love that we have for each other in real life is real. More than anything, I'm going to miss my family so much."

About her "favorite job coming to an end," Moore shared, "It is going to be pretty emotional to, sort of, let this go, but not living in that world quite yet. We still have 18 episodes to shoot, so we have quite a ways to go, but I'm very confident in how we're going to wrap this whole thing up. I think Dan has an incredible plan. And we've actually shot some of the very, very final episode already a few years ago. I'm glad we're able to end things on our own terms. Dan has always wanted to go six seasons, so it's great that we're going to be able to tell the story the way he wants to tell it."

Season 6 of This Is Us premieres in early 2022 on NBC.