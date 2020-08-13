US makes exception, Bengaluru riot update and more: A round-up of the top stories on August 13, 2020

A brief look at all the news you need to start the day with during the time of social distancing. Follow live updates on COVID-19 here.

Karnataka govt to recover losses to public assets from rioters

The state government decided to conduct an inquiry through a District Magistrate into the violence in parts of the city in which at least three people were killed and scores of others injured.

United States relaxes H-1B visa restrictions

The Trump administration has relaxed some rules for H-1B visas holders by allowing them to enter the United States if they are returning to the same jobs they had prior to the proclamation of the visa ban. The US Department of State advisory said dependents (spouses and children) will also be allowed to travel along with primary visa holders.

Rajasthan: Gehlot loyalists displeased with Pilot's return

According to sources, a few MLAs close to Gehlot have also sent a communique to the party high command expressing their dissatisfaction with the political rehabilitation of Sachin Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs.

Shopian mystery deepens as army and police launch probe

On July 18 Indian army claimed that three unidentified militants were killed in Amshipora village of Shopian district. Later in the day, Jammu and Kashmir police also issued a statement, reiterating the message.

India, Nepal to hold senior level dialogue after a nine-month hiatus

The ties between the two countries came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris say Donald Trump has left US ‘in tatters’

In their first joint campaign event, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and his running mate vowed to lead the nation through three major national crises: the pandemic, the struggling economy and a reckoning with systemic racism.

Ayush minister tests positive for COVID-19

"Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested," Shripad Naik said on Twitter.

England and Pakistan both have hurdles to overcome in second Test

England's solitary change for the second Test would be an enforced one with Zak Crawley coming in for Stokes, leaving Root with the same five bowlers. Fawad Alam might come in for Shadab Khan.

‘Sadak 2’ is now most disliked video on YouTube, beats PewDiePie

Since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, cries to boycott "star kids" have been louder than ever and their anger only amplified on Wednesday when a bulk of Singh "fans" headed to YouTube to express their feelings towards director Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.

New Zealand’s biggest city back into lockdown

The detection of four new infected family members earlier this week shocked a country that had recorded no locally transmitted cases for more than three months. A three-day lockdown was imposed in Auckland on Wednesday.