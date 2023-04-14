S&U's (LON:SUS) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.60

S&U plc (LON:SUS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of July to £0.60. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 5.5%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

S&U's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Before making this announcement, S&U was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 11.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 45%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.41 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £1.33. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. S&U has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

We Could See S&U's Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that S&U has grown earnings per share at 6.4% per year over the past five years. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

Our Thoughts On S&U's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for S&U you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

