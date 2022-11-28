How US libraries became the place to stream your new favorite band

Alaina Demopoulos
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Jason Redmond/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Jason Redmond/Reuters

“There are countless people who come in and say, ‘We just moved and this is our first stop,’” says Anna M Zook, reference and digital services librarian at the LE Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

“I always point out the things they have access to at the library, and I always emphasize the fact that we have this local music platform that immediately wires them into the scene.”

Zook’s talking about Sawdust City Sounds, a free streaming platform run by the library. It features over 50 artists from the greater Eau Claire area – folk singers, rock bands, DJs and a few rappers – who applied to be in the collection, which is curated by a group of librarians and local musicians.

The endeavor is part college radio, part Spotify alternative. As Vice recently reported, over a dozen libraries across the US and Canada have called on the startup Rabble to help set up their local music streaming platforms.

Related: ‘There’s endless choice, but you’re not listening’: fans quitting Spotify to save their love of music

Libraries in cities known for their music scenes, such as Nashville, Austin, Seattle, Portland and New Orleans, have all set up their own versions. But towns that are perhaps less idealized as musical havens have also taken part, including Fort Worth, Texas; Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and Davenport, Iowa.

“People understand the public library to be theirs,” said Preston Austin, who co-founded Rabble with the musicologist Kelly Hiser. “That creates a unique place for participation where an artist who makes a contribution [to the platform] knows they are contributing to their community.”

Ek speaks in front of logo
Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, in 2015. The service has been criticized for its payment model. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Rabble is becoming better known, as Spotify, which gives artists as low as $0.0033 per stream, has been the subject of much criticism for its payment model. The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW) and the US congresswoman Rashida Tlaib have called on Congress to create a royalty system for streaming platforms. (A representative for UMAW declined to comment for this story.)

Payment for artists listed with libraries using Rabble’s software started at a one-time $200 honorarium, but it has since been raised to $250. Austin expects the rate will keep climbing.

While $250 may be a relatively small fee, it may matter a lot symbolically for smaller artists. “It appears that for many, possibly most, of our artists, $200 is actually the largest royalty check they’ll ever get for their work,” Austin said.

Zook and her team of curators – local artists who include a folk singer, jazz musicians, a punk rocker, and a library staffer who has played drums in rock bands – get together to review the open submissions. So far, they have received about 31 entries. They have the budget to take between 20 and 25 acts.

“We want to make sure that we have this balance of genres and voices represented in our curation process so that we can shed a light on all the different types of music that make up the sound of the Chippewa Valley,” Zook said. “We want listeners to get an insight into the town and what’s important to our culture.”

Leti Garza submitted her bilingual political folk album Borderland to Austin Public Library’s streaming service last year. “I feel like [the curators] chose a variety of different genres, cultures and races, and I’m very happy to note that,” she said.

Treble NLS, a Pittsburgh-based rapper who contributed his album Reine: Story of an American Reject to the Carnegie Library’s Stacks project in 2019, said he had submitted his music in an attempt to give it the broadest possible reach. “I’m a contemplative rapper,” he said. “I want my music to connect with people from all walks of life. Everything I do arts-wise elevates the local scene.”

Related: New audiobook platforms are launched to rival Amazon’s Audible

Noelle Hampton has lived and performed in Austin for nearly 20 years, but she said she still discovers new music through Austin Public Library’s streaming service, which streams her band the Belle Sounds. “When I have taken the time to go through the site, I am blown away by how much great music is there,” she said. “I was scrolling through all of the artists and was surprised by how many bands there that I still didn’t know of. This is a great tool for local discovery.”

exterior of the Milton H Latter Memorial Public Library, part of New Orleans Public Library.
The Milton H Latter Memorial Public Library, part of New Orleans Public Library. Photograph: Max Becherer/AP

Austin says that introduction to local artists is common among local libraries using streaming services. “It turns out that people who think they know their city’s music scene do not,” he said. “Even in relatively small cities, every single person who is highly connected to the local scene who we worked with directly discovered acts they did not know.”

That sense of discovery can feel increasingly hard to replicate in an era when streaming has replaced crate-digging. Spotify’s algorithm has the ability to spit out an endless amount of music, which provides what Austin calls a “lean-back experience”. It’s nice for moments when people want to zone out, but it doesn’t make them feel connected to specific artists. They may not even know who they’re listening to as the music drones on.

“You make a selection and music continues to come out, and you can lean back and soak it in,” Austin said. “You’re not really engaging with that music scene, and your choices are being made for you by an algorithm.”

Music lovers have to be a bit more attentive using libraries’ streaming services, perusing album art and artist bios to see what looks appealing. While the artists they find may not be getting paid traditional royalties, Austin and Zook say that many listeners will end up paying the artists they discover directly in other ways, such as buying their merch or attending their shows.

Garza, who has been performing in the Austin art scene since the 70s, thinks this is a good start. “The world has a long way to go on understanding the role of artists in the world and how they should be fairly compensated, but I do appreciate [this service],” she said. “One step at a time.”

Latest Stories

  • Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving as Cowboys beat Giants 28-20

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — CeeDee Lamb could only smile when officials upheld an out-of-bounds call on what the Dallas receiver hoped would be a touchdown on his second one-handed catch of the game. He had to settle for setting up three TDs instead. Lamb put the Cowboys in position for one of Dak Prescott's two scoring passes to Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott's TD run in a 28-20 victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The toe-tapping TD Lamb thought he set up for himself instead b

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Lions earn respect with close call against powerful Bills

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions may have earned more acclaim nationally in a loss than they did during their three-game winning streak this month. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Buffalo Bills, during their annual Thanksgiving Day game before succumbing 28-25 on Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker said this isn’t the same old Lions, perennial laughingstocks that haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. “We’re going t

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • 'Humble in our expectations': Ottawa soccer fans take World Cup loss in stride

    Brunch, beer, and Canadian cheer — that was the scene Sunday morning at pubs and watch parties across Ottawa as soccer fans tried unsuccessfully to spur the national men's team to World Cup victory. At the Rideau Sports Centre, fans flooded in to watch the Canadian men take on Croatia in their second game of the group stage. Front-and-centre, however, was Vice Skračić, Croatia's ambassador to Canada. And when Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first ever World Cup goal just 67 seconds into the firs

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Canada-Belgium World Cup game attracts much Proline interest

    TORONTO — The Canada-Belgium World Cup soccer game garnered plenty of attention on the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.'s Proline betting service. The OLG said Thursday the World Cup contest was Proline's highest overall wagered event Wednesday of any sport. It has also so far been the highest wagered game of the World Cup and did more volume than the day's other three games combined. Belgium defeated the Canadian team 1-0. Canada is appearing in only its second World Cup and first since '86. Ac

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one, capping a seven-play, 38-yard drive that lasted 1:33. The ball hit the pylon as he dived toward the corner. That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winni