US Lawn Mowers Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand from Golf Courses Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Dublin, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Lawn Mowers Market Analysis & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. is one of the largest lawn mower markets. The region's growth is attributed to the growing governmental investments in expanding green spaces, including parks, playgrounds, and others, and the construction of new sports facilities owing to the increasing participation. The governmental initiatives to develop smart cities will encourage the adoption of smart technologies. Moreover, monitoring and addressing environmental issues are the focus areas of smart city initiatives. Also, energy conservation & efficiency are the prime concern which is expected to propel the demand for battery-powered mowers in the U.S. market.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), around 30% of the water in the U.S. is used for watering gardens and lawns. The increasing water crisis in the western U.S. is expected to hamper the green cover across the country. The government of several cities, including California, Las Vegas, and others, are offering incentives to xeriscape the lawns. The water shortage is projected to shift consumer demand towards artificial grass, thereby hampering the U.S. lawn mower market during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Innovative Robotic Product Offering

The robotic lawn mowers, equipped with navigation & operation software, offer better productivity and minimize labor expenditure. These mowers are equipped with sensors such as obstacle identification, anti-theft system, weather sensing, and others. These mowers are expected to witness incremental revenue growth of USD 353.41 million in the U.S. lawn mower market during the forecast period due to the growing awareness and the adoption of autonomous technology. Husqvarna, STIGA, ZCS (Ambrogio), and Robomow (MTD Products) are some vendors catering to the market needs of this category.

Increasing Demand from Golf Courses

The U.S., accounting for more than 16,000 golf courses, is one of the leading golf course markets worldwide. In 2020, the number of golfers across the region reached around 25 million, witnessing a growth of nearly 500,000 and an increase of about 2% compared to 2019. Women golfers have seen a rise of over 7% year-over-year. The growth in public golf clubs further encourages individuals' sports participation. Hence, the increasing participation is boosting the construction of new golf courses, thereby driving the U.S. lawn mower market.

Segmentation by Product Type

  • Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

  • Ride-on Mower

    • Standard Ride-on Mower

    • Zero-turn Lawn Mower

    • Lawn Tractors

    • Garden Tractors

    • Robotic Lawn Mower

Segmentation by End-users

  • Residential Users

  • Professional Landscaping Services

  • Golf Courses

  • Government & Others

Segmentation by Fuel Type

  • Gas-powered Lawn Mowers

  • Electric-powered Lawn Mowers

  • Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

  • Propane-powered Lawn Mowers

Segmentation by Distribution Channels

  • Online

  • Offline

Segmentation by Region

  • Southern US

  • Western US

  • Midwest US

  • Northeastern US

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key players in the U.S. lawn mower market include Deere & Company, Ariens, Stanley Black & Decker, The Toro Company, and others. These players emphasize the implementation of newer and advanced technologies and the expansion of their product segment. These players emphasize offering productive and sustainable ways of mowing lawns or garden areas.

Key Vendors

  • Ariens Company

  • Bad Boy Mowers

  • Bobcat

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • Chervon Group

  • Deere & Company

  • Honda Power Equipment

  • Husqvarna

  • Kubota Corporation

  • Makita

  • Mamibot

  • Masport

  • Metalcraft Of Mayvellie

  • Positec Group

  • Robert Bosch

  • Stanley Black & Decker

  • Stiga

  • STIHL

  • The Toro Company

  • Volta

TARGET AUDIENCE:

  • Top level management personnel of existing operators/vendors

  • Potential new entrants to the market

  • Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

  • Professional landscaping service providers/contractors

  • Corporate and governments bodies

WHY PURCHASE THIS REPORT?

  • To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market.

  • To focus on the niche segment and customize the report to a specific country

  • To offer a presentation-ready format and easy to interpret data

  • To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

  • To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the lawn mowers market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the U.S. lawn mower market?
2. What is the growth rate of the U.S. lawn mower market?
3. What will be the U.S. lawn mower market share in terms of volume in 2027?
4. Which product type in the U.S. lawn mower market is expected to dominate?
5. Which region holds the most extensive U.S. lawn mower market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Agenda

2. Market Definition

3. Scope of Study

4. Report Assumptions

5. Index

6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast

7. Import & Export Statistics

8. Penetration of Green Spaces

9. New Product Launches & Mergers/Acquisitions/Partnerships

10. Market by Product Type

11. Lawn Mower Market by End-Users

12. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

13. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels

14. Lawn Mower Market by Region

15. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends

16. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers

17. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints

18. Competitive Landscape

19. Quantitative Summary

20. Other Reports in this Series

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wyyodf

