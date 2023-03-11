US lawmakers met Fed, FDIC to discuss Silicon Valley Bank's collapse - Coindesk

·1 min read
Banking regulators close Silicon Valley Bank

(Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers met with the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Friday to discuss the collapse of SVB Financial Group, Coindesk reported on Saturday citing a source.

Democratic U.S. Representative Maxine Waters held briefings with officials from the two regulators and the Treasury Department, hours after the startup-focused SVB's collapse, the report said.

The report comes after SVB, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, collapsed on Friday in the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis, roiling global markets and stranding billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.

Separately, Representative Ro Khanna said in a tweet on Friday that he reached out to both the White House and the Treasury Department to discuss the situation with the bank.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday met with banking regulators on the collapse of SVB, as she and the White House expressed confidence in their abilities to respond to the bank failure.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

Latest Stories

  • Endangered lion is feared dead, then reappears with a surprise in Senegal, video shows

    The lioness disappeared from GPS tracking, then trail cameras showed why.

  • Dark Brandon Strikes Again: Biden Dismisses Trump With Just 3 Mocking Words

    The president made a quick crack about the former guy.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Is Asked If Fox News Is A News Organization. Hilarity Ensues.

    The White House press secretary shared a light moment with MSNBC's Alex Wagner in discussing whether Fox News is a news organization.

  • Mass Backstabbing Spree Over Putin’s War Sweeps Russia

    Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERSRussian citizens are ratting each other out to authorities in droves for anti-war comments made in bars, beauty salons, and grocery stores in roughly a dozen cities across the country, according to a new report from the independent Russian news outlet Vrestka.Legal filings obtained by the outlet from Moscow, Bryansk, Novosibirsk, and other cities indicate that citizens have been turned in for “violations” as minor as cracking a joke about the war, listening

  • Trump Gets Caught Trying to Play Judges to Manufacture Trial Delays

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / ReutersFaced with an onslaught of expensive lawsuits ranging from fraud to racketeering, former President Donald Trump is desperately trying to delay several trials well into the 2024 presidential election season—and he was just called out for the scheme.Trump’s lawyers have until Wednesday to explain how they tried to play two New York judges off each other by double-booking trials to potentially delay them both.Trump already pushed back a potential late

  • 'This is inhumane': Poland, Slovakia ready to send fighter jets to Kyiv; Russian missiles engulf Ukraine: Updates

    A wave of Russian missiles and drones hit Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in what appears to be one of the biggest attacks on Ukraine this year.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Expertly Calls Out Rep. Jim Jordan’s Jan. 6 Hypocrisy

    During a discussion about subpoena compliance, the Democratic congressman pointed out that Jordan previously ignored the ones issued to him.

  • Manchin Threatens to Block More Biden Nominees as He Blasts White House

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Joe Manchin is threatening to hold up more of President Joe Biden’s nominees, escalating a clash with the White House over its implementation of energy provisions in Democrats’ signature climate law.Most Read from BloombergSilicon Valley Bank Swiftly Collapses After Tech Startups FleeWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Everything We Know About the Bank’s Collapse Right NowOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank Ru

  • Donald Trump: I’d have let Putin annex Ukraine to end the war

    Donald Trump indicated that he may have “made a deal” allowing Russia to take over parts of Ukraine to end the war if he were president at the time of the invasion.

  • Ex-Fox Colleague Tears Into Tucker for Saying He Hates Trump ‘Passionately’

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Eric Bolling took a pointed swipe at his former Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night over recent revelations that Carlson privately admitted to hating former President Donald Trump “passionately.”After the Trump-boosting Newsmax star said he “just can’t get past this,” MAGA superfan Kari Lake agreed that Carlson’s secret Trump hate “sounds awful” before she expressed hope that the Fox host has since “had a change of heart.”Despite portraying himself publicly a

  • Anti-Russia guerrillas in Belarus take on 'two-headed enemy'

    After Russia invaded Ukraine, guerrillas from Belarus began carrying out acts of sabotage on their country's railways, including blowing up track equipment to paralyze the rails that Russian forces used to get troops and weapons into Ukraine. In the most recent sabotage to make international headlines, they attacked a Russian warplane parked just outside the Belarusian capital. “Belarusians will not allow the Russians to freely use our territory for the war with Ukraine, and we want to force them to leave,” Anton, a retired Belarusian serviceman who joined a group of saboteurs, told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

  • Ukraine’s army chief kneels at funeral of youngest battalion commander ‘Da Vinci’

    Hundreds of mourners including Ukraine’s army chief and foreign dignitaries gathered on Kyiv’s Independence Square on Friday to pay their respects to Ukraine’s youngest battalion commander, known as Da Vinci.

  • New Russian army unit sent to find soldiers lost in chaos of faltering offensive

    Russians sent to fight on the front lines are mutinying, fighting amongst themselves, getting locked in basements and lost in the chaos of a faltering offensive, a flurry of videos and messages from inside Vladimir Putin’s army show.

  • Donald Trump Jr suggests Mitch McConnell is ‘insane’ for siding with Capitol police over Tucker Carlson

    The former president’s son made the comments in a video recorded in a car

  • Jim Jordan, Stacey Plaskett Get Into A Fiery War Of Words At 'Twitter Files' Hearing

    The Virgin Islands delegate blasted Republicans for bringing in Elon Musk’s “public scribes” to testify on the supposed muffling of conservative views.

  • Stocks tumble as Wall Street wonders what will break next

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fear rattled Wall Street, and stocks tumbled Friday on worries about what’s next to break under the weight of rising interest rates following the biggest U.S. bank failure in nearly 15 years. The S&P 500 dropped 1.4% to cap its worst week since September. That’s despite a highly anticipated report on Friday showing pay raises for workers are slowing and other signals Wall Street wants to see of cooling pressure on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 345 points, or 1.

  • China 'bribing foreign officials with envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol'

    China has been accused of bribing officials in a Pacific nation with envelopes of cash, free flights and alcohol in return for providing backing if it invades Taiwan.

  • Canada bans Russian steel, aluminum imports as Joly raises 'regime change' in Moscow

    OTTAWA — Canada is banning the import of Russian steel and aluminum as part of its sanctions regime, as Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly raises the possibility of regime change in Moscow. Joly made the remarks at a Friday press conference where she discussed the importance of maintaining a diplomatic presence in Moscow. "We're able to see how much we're isolating the Russian regime right now — because we need to do so economically, politically and diplomatically — and what are the impacts a

  • The Liberal government is in serious crisis mode on Chinese interference

    A series of leaked documents from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) have revealed the ways in which the Chinese government has attempted to tamper with Canadian elections. This gives support to a number of allegations regarding the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) behaviour that have been circulating for a number of years. This includes the Conservative Party of Canada’s claim that the interference cost it a number of seats in the 2021 federal election, along with allegations about the operation of illegal “police stations” used by China to gather information on the Chinese diaspora in Canada.

  • Freshly-censured Trump lawyer called out for mocking Mitch McConnell fall with tortoise video

    McConnell was hospitalised on Wednesday night after falling and injuring himself at a private dinner at a Washington DC hotel