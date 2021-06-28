US judge throws out Facebook anti-trust lawsuits

woman using her smartphone (mobile device) under a Facebook logo

A US federal court has dismissed two separate anti-trust lawsuits filed against Facebook.

Judge James Boasberg ruled that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)'s anti-trust complaint against the social networking giant was too vague.

Another separate anti-competition lawsuit filed by a coalition of states was thrown out because the alleged violations occurred too long ago.

Facebook's shares jumped 4.2% to $355.64 on the news.

This resulted in the social networking giant's market capitalisation rising above $1tn (£720m) for the first time ever.

In the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruling, Judge Boasberg wrote that the FTC's complaint was "legally insufficient" and had to be dismissed, because the FTC had "failed to plead enough facts" to back up its claim that Facebook was stifling competition.

The FTC's lawsuit had requested that the technology giant, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, be broken up.

"The FTC's complaint says almost nothing concrete on the key question of how much power Facebook actually had, and still has, in a properly defined anti-trust product market," wrote Judge Boasberg.

"It is almost as if the agency expects the court to simply nod to the conventional wisdom that Facebook is a monopolist."

In March, Facebook petitioned the federal court to dismiss the lawsuits, describing the FTC complaint as "nonsensical".

The firm said the FTC's case "ignores the reality of the dynamic, intensely competitive high-tech industry in which Facebook operates".

While this is a setback for the FTC that some analysts say could have repercussions for the future of anti-competition law in the US, it can refile the charges and has until 28 July to do so.