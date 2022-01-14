US judge reassigned after reversing sex assault conviction

·3 min read

An Illinois judge who came under fire after overturning a man's sexual assault conviction has been removed from adjudicating criminal cases.

Last year, Adams County Judge Robert Adrian found Drew Clinton, 18, guilty of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old.

Mr Clinton faced a minimum of four years in prison, but this month Judge Adrian said the 148 days spent in jail by Clinton was "plenty of punishment".

The judge has been assigned to civil cases, the Herald-Whig newspaper said.

Judge Adrian's reversal during a January sentencing hearing drew immediate backlash from advocates for sexual assault survivors and the 16-year-old girl who reported the assault.

"He made me seem like I fought for nothing and that I put my word out there for no reason," the girl told local station WGEM-TV. "I immediately had to leave the courtroom and go to the bathroom. I was crying."

The teenager reported Mr Clinton sexually assaulted her after she became intoxicated at a party on 30 May, according to court documents. At trial, she testified she was unconscious and awoke to a pillow covering her face and Mr Clinton assaulting her.

On 15 October, Mr Clinton was found guilty on one of three counts, of digitally penetrating the 16-year-old without consent. The charge carried a mandatory minimum sentence of four years.

But in January of this year, Judge Adrian said the minimum sentence was "not just".

"There is no way for what happened in this case that this teenager should go to the Department of Corrections," he said, according to court transcripts posted online by local media. "I will not do that."

He said the court would "find that the People failed to prove their case" on the one charge, and reversed the guilty verdict to not guilty.

The judge also noted Mr Clinton had only recently turned 18 prior to the incident and had no prior criminal record, and he also criticised the parents who provided alcohol to those at the party.

"This is what happens, he said, "when we have people, adults, having parties for teenagers, and they allow co-eds and female people to swim in their underwear in their swimming pool".

Mr Clinton's defence attorney, Andrew Schnack, told the New York Times that mandatory sentences take away judge's discretion, and that sentences should be judged on an individual basis. He did not return the BBC's request for comment.

Mr Schnack also told the newspaper that mandatory sentences take away judge's discretion, and that sentences should be judged on an individual basis. He did not return the BBC's request for comment.

The Quincy Area Network Against Domestic Abuse, which supports victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence called Judge Adrian's reversal "sends a chilling message to other rape victims".

"One message is clear: If you are raped, avoid Judge Adrian's courtroom."

On Thursday, an administrative order filed by the chief judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit reassigned him to small claims, probate dockets and other civil matters effective immediately.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bill would require Senate confirmation for US prison chief

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after the head of the troubled federal Bureau of Prisons said he was resigning amid increased scrutiny over his leadership, lawmakers have introduced a bill to require Senate confirmation for future bureau directors — the same process used to vet leaders of the FBI and other federal agencies. The bill, introduced late Thursday by the chairman of the House's Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus, seeks to strengthen congressional oversight over the crisis-plagued bureau by adding

  • Dutch government eases lockdown, but not for hospitality

    VALKENBURG, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government eased its coronavirus lockdown Friday, allowing non-essential stores, universities, sports clubs and “contact businesses” like hairdressers to reopen for the first time in nearly a month. But while many businesses can open Saturday until 5 p.m., bars, restaurants, museums and theaters will remain shut as COVID-19 cases rise steeply. “I understand very well that it feels completely unfair after all those long months of closure and after all that

  • 3 women charged with beating airline security officer at JFK

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three women are facing federal charges of attacking an airline security worker who tried to block them from boarding a flight at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport in September because of what prosecutors say was problematic behavior, including a refusal to wear a face mask properly. The three were released on $25,000 bond each after arraignment Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn. Two defendants' attorneys, Mia Eisner-Grynberg and Jacob Barclay Mitchell, declined to comment Fr

  • Delta Air Lines warns of loss on Omicron

    Pummeled by stormy wintry weather and employees calling in sick during the busy holiday season, Delta Air Lines and its rivals had to cancel thousands of flights. Despite that, Delta reported Thursday that it managed to boost quarterly earnings. But it warned that the Omicron variant that had disrupted holiday travel would result in a loss in its current quarter. Operational disruptions are expected to add to cost pressures. The carrier said Omicron will likely delay the recovery in travel demand by two months. But citing “pent-up demand,” CEO Ed Bastian sounded confident. He said that while international bookings were down, the transatlantic market would be “very strong” this spring and summer once border restrictions are lifted. And while 8,000 employees have contracted the virus since Omicron became the dominant variant, he said case counts have been declining over the past week, adding that the worst of the variant may be behind them. Investors chose to look at the sun behind the clouds, driving Delta shares up more than 3% in early trading Thursday.

  • U.S. concerned Russia prepping for Ukraine invasion if diplomacy fails-White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is concerned that Russia is preparing for an invasion of Ukraine soon by fabricating a pretext for war if diplomacy fails to meet its objectives, the White House said on Friday. Talks between the United States, its European allies and Russia ended in a stalemate this week with no current plans to meet again about Russia's deployment of tens of thousands of troops along Ukraine's border. A cyber attack against Ukraine has further inflamed tensions.

  • Novak Djokovic: Unanswered questions over Australian Covid saga

    Australian authorities have cancelled the Serbian's visa, but can he still avoid deportation?

  • Netherlands set to ease Omicron lockdown on Saturday

    Some shop owners plan to reopen this weekend, regardless of whether restrictions ease

  • Extreme cold warnings envelop the National Capital Region

    The second cold snap of the week is creeping into the Ottawa-Gatineau region, forecasters say, with temperatures well below normal leading to extreme cold warnings across the board. Renfrew County is expected to face a longer stretch of cold with the wind making it feel like –35 as of 10 a.m. Friday in Petawawa. That wind chill could make it feel close to –40 overnight as the temperature nears –30 C. The high of –18 C Saturday is by no means balmy (that's near Pembroke's average low for Jan. 15)

  • Delayed return to classroom brings relief, clarity to some students, parents

    With schools across the province remaining closed until at least Jan. 24, students and teachers are preparing for another week of online learning. The original plan was for students to return to classrooms Jan. 17. But as case counts rise and daily averages increase, the province decided to push that date back. While he prefers attending class in person, Donovan Burt, a Grade 12 student at Bluefield High School, said he's happy with the delay. "I was honestly very concerned about going back on M

  • YouTube rich list: MrBeast was the highest-paid star of 2021

    Between them, the 10 highest-paid YouTubers raked in $300m last year.

  • 'Havana syndrome': US baffled after new cases in Europe

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken says investigations continue after more diplomats fall ill.

  • Six feared dead in explosion in commercial building in Ottawa

    (Reuters) -Six people were feared dead after an explosion and subsequent fire at a commercial building in Ottawa, police said on Friday, as authorities searched for missing employees. Three men were taken to the hospital after the blast Thursday afternoon in the Canadian capital's Nepean area, and authorities were searching for five others who were unaccounted for, Ottawa police said. CBC news reported that the site of the incident belongs to Eastway Tank Pump & Meter Ltd, a manufacturer of custom tank trucks.

  • News bulletin 2022/01/13 18:30

    News bulletin 2022/01/13 18:30View on euronews

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • Five to watch: Canada boasts Paralympic stars on the ice and snow

    The dust has barely settled on the Tokyo Paralympics, and the Winter Paralympics in Beijing are just 50 days from opening. The Canadian team captured 28 medals -- eight gold, four silver and 16 bronze -- four years ago at the Pyeongchang Paralympics, and hopes to improve on that number when the Games open on March 4. COVID-19 is a factor, as Canada has faced tighter restrictions to competing and training than many other countries, which was evident in the 21 medals Canada won at the Summer Paral

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Canada's Alphonso Davies to miss World Cup qualifier with 'slight myocarditis' after COVID infection

    Alphonso Davies will miss the final round of the World Cup Qualifying due to his heart issue.

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t