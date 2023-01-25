US joins Germany in sending battle tanks to Ukraine

Gareth Evans - in Washington
·4 min read

The US will send 31 powerful battle tanks to Ukraine, joining Germany in sending the vehicles to support the fight against Russia's invasion.

The decision to deliver the M1 Abrams tanks was announced just hours after Germany said it would send 14 of its Leopard 2 tanks to the battlefield.

Berlin also cleared the way for other European countries to send German-made tanks from their own stocks.

Ukraine has lobbied Western allies to send the military equipment for months.

It hailed the twin announcements as a turning point that would allow its military to regain momentum and take back occupied territory almost a year after Moscow invaded. It also said the tanks could help deter a potential Russian offensive in the spring.

"An important step on the path to victory," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "Today the free world is united as never before for a common goal - liberation of Ukraine."

Russia, meanwhile, condemned the moves as a "blatant provocation" and said any supplied tanks would be destroyed. "These tanks burn like all the rest. They are just very expensive," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman said.

"Putin expected Europe and the United States to weaken our resolve," President Joe Biden said while announcing the decision at the White House on Wednesday. "He was wrong from the beginning and he continues to be wrong."

"We're also giving Ukraine the parts and equipment necessary to effectively sustain these tanks in battle," he said. "This is about helping Ukraine defend and protect Ukrainian land. It is not an offensive threat to Russia."

A Ukrainian tank battalion typically consists of 31 tanks, which is why that number has been agreed upon, Mr Biden said.

The US decision, however, marked a reversal as the Biden administration insisted for some time that the heavy M1 Abrams tanks would be difficult to deliver and challenging for Ukrainian troops to operate.

Graphic showing details of the US M1 Abrams tank. Updated 24 Jan
Graphic showing details of the US M1 Abrams tank. Updated 24 Jan

The US-made military vehicle is one of the most modern battle tanks in the world and requires extensive training to operate.

The $400m (£323m) American package also includes eight recovery vehicles that can tow the tanks if they become stuck.

But it is likely to be many months before the tanks reach the battlefield, experts say, as they will be purchased from private contractors and not sent from an existing stockpile.

The German-made Leopard 2 tanks, however, will be drawn from an existing stock and are expected to arrive in two to three months. They are widely seen as one of the most effective battle tanks available.

The decision to send the heavy weapons follows weeks of diplomatic wrangling. Germany faced mounting international pressure to send the tanks, but there was speculation that any decision to do so would be conditional on the US doing the same.

Both sides participated in "good diplomatic conversations" that made the difference and contributed to the "extraordinary shift in Germany's security policy", a senior US official said on condition of anonymity earlier on Wednesday.

When asked if the US decision was designed to give Germany cover to send tanks, national security spokesman John Kirby said: "I wouldn't use the word cover. What this decision does do is show how unified we are with our allies."

He attributed the change in Washington's position to the conditions on the ground as well as Russia's tactics, without giving further details.

Graphic showing characteristics of the German-made Leopard 2 tank. The Leopard 2 is heavier and better armoured than Russian or Soviet-made tanks and uses Nato-standard ammunition.
Graphic showing characteristics of the German-made Leopard 2 tank. The Leopard 2 is heavier and better armoured than Russian or Soviet-made tanks and uses Nato-standard ammunition.

Mr Kirby also said the decision was based on the "kinds of fighting... that we believe the Ukrainians are going to need to be capable of in the weeks and months ahead".

Ukrainian crews would soon be trained to use the Leopard tanks in Germany, officials in Berlin said. Mr Biden said troops would be trained to use the American-made tanks "as soon as possible" but added that delivering them would take time.

While the acquisition of tanks from the West will be considered a diplomatic coup for President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said on Tuesday that his country required at least 300 of them to defeat Russia.

Several European countries have Leopard 2 tanks in their stocks, and the German decision means some of these can also be sent to Ukraine. Germany hopes around 90 will ultimately be delivered to the battlefield

Latest Stories

  • Despite concerns, US to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, senior administration officials said Wednesday, reversing months of persistent arguments by the Biden administration that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain. The U.S. decision came on the heels of Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the U.S. put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia'

  • Kremlin says U.S.-supplied tanks will 'burn' in Ukraine

    U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday that Washington was poised to send dozens of its M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, reversing its previous position. The report comes after Germany looked set to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after initially resisting the request.

  • Explainer-Why has Ukraine sought Leopard 2 battle tanks?

    Kyiv has been pushing for the Leopard 2 tank in particular because it has several advantages over the alternatives, such as Britain's Challenger 2 and the U.S. M1 Abrams tanks. WHY DOES UKRAINE WANT THE LEOPARD 2? One advantage of the Leopard 2 tank is that, as well as being one of the best tanks in the West's arsenal, it is also one of the most widely used.

  • Biden approves sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine

    In a major increase of U.S. support to Ukraine, President Joe Biden has signed off on sending 31 M1 Abrams tanks to the war-torn country as concerns mount over a new Russian offensive this spring. "Secretary [Lloyd] Austin has recommended this step because it will enhance the Ukraine's capacity to defend its territory and achieve its strategic objectives," Biden said on Wednesday in remarks from the White House's Roosevelt Room, flanked by Austin, the defense secretary, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly appealed for more tanks, with a harsh winter and the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion approaching.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky’s Russia Olympics plea rejected by IOC

    The IOC made clear it wants Russians to compete at tParis 2024 as neutral athletes

  • Official: Australia could deny Ye entry over antisemitism

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A senior Australian government minister said Wednesday that rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, could be refused a visa due to antisemitic comments if he attempts to visit Australia. Education Minister Jason Clare was responding to media reports that the U.S. celebrity intends to visit the family of new Australian partner Bianca Censori in Melbourne next week. Clare said he did not know if Ye had applied for a visa but that Australia has previously refused them to

  • US, Germany to send advanced tanks to aid Ukraine war effort

    BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month. The announcement marked the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons, which Ukrainian military commanders said would enable counter-offensives, reduce casualties and help restore dwindling amm

  • Pressure builds for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine after Germany gives OK

    OTTAWA — Pressure is building for Canada to send some of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after Germany decided to provide the heavy weapons and allow other countries to do the same. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced his government's decision on Wednesday following weeks of hesitation that created impatience among his country's allies, saying Berlin will send 14 of its Leopard 2A6 tanks. Scholz’s announcement came shortly before U.S. President Joe Biden revealed plans to send 31 M1 Ab

  • Putin ignores German tank decision, dispenses career advice on Moscow University visit

    Germany's announcement that it would send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after weeks of pressure from its allies prompted a furious reaction from Russia's foreign ministry and its embassy in Berlin, but the president steered clear of the issue. Putin, a fluent German speaker who served in the former East Germany as a KGB officer, spent more than an hour responding to students' questions on issues ranging from lost dogs to quantum technology, though the war in Ukraine also kept cropping up indirectly.

  • Sublime Novak Djokovic beats Andrey Rublev to reach Australian Open semi-finals

    The nine-time champion will now play Tommy Paul for a place in the final in Melbourne

  • NSC says U.S. tanks given to Ukraine pose no threat to Russian homeland

    At the White House press briefing on Wednesday, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby responded to a question from Yahoo News Senior White House Correspondent Alex Nazaryan about Russian propagandists saying that Washington and Berlin should be annihilated because those countries announced they would give tanks to Ukraine to defend against Russia. Kirby reiterated President Biden’s statement from earlier in the day that the tanks pose no threat to Russia.

  • Russia Preparing To Send Sub-Standard Tanks Into Battle, Claims UK

    It comes as German and the US prepare to send their own tanks to help Ukraine.

  • UPDATE 4-U.S. issues license to Trinidad and Tobago to develop Venezuela offshore gas field

    The Biden administration has granted a license to Trinidad and Tobago to develop a major gas field located in Venezuelan territorial waters, U.S. and Trinidad officials said on Tuesday, marking a further easing of some sanctions on Venezuela. The license, issued by the U.S. Treasury Department at Trinidad's request and intended to enhance Caribbean regional energy security, means the island nation can do business related to the Dragon gas field with Venezuela's heavily sanctioned state-run oil company PDVSA.

  • Ukraine is getting a new heavy-duty armored vehicle to haul its damaged tanks off the battlefield, US officials say

    It will take months or more for Ukraine to get its Abrams tanks. In the meantime it needs a way to haul other armored vehicles off the battlefield.

  • Federal regulators reject Diablo Canyon license renewal request from PG&E. What happens now?

    The San Luis Obispo County nuclear power plant’s twin reactors are slated to shut down in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

  • Oilsands execs say they can't invest in decarbonization any faster, despite profits

    OTTAWA — Oilsands executives insist they are all in on cutting emissions and will make big investments in green technology, but they maintain there isn't a place to invest that money yet. Many companies are coming off a year of windfall profits not because they pumped out more product, but because the war in Ukraine and global supply chain crunches pushed world oil prices way up. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault has said repeatedly over the last year that the companies need to prove their

  • U.S. expected to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, directing a political message to Germany

    The Biden administration is planning to announce a decision to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine to help its defense against Russia, officials said Tuesday.

  • Ukraine's allies are finally sending the advanced tanks it asked for. Now they want it to embrace a rapid, aggressive style of warfare.

    Western officials are reportedly urging Ukraine to refocus the areas and style of warfare to make more progress against Russian forces.

  • Snow falling as blast of winter weather hits Toronto

    Most of the Greater Toronto Area is under a snowfall warning Wednesday, with Environment Canada forecasting up to 20 centimetres for the region. Toronto, Halton, Peel, York, Durham, Barrie and surrounding areas are all under snowfall warnings, with the weather agency telling people to expect "a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. "Allow extra time to reach your destination," Environment Canada said. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres are expected, alongside

  • Biden Says U.S. And Allies Are Sending Tanks To Ukraine

    Earlier Wednesday, Germany said it would supply tanks to Kyiv and let other European countries share German tanks — after the U.S. agreed to send tanks.