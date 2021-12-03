US jobs growth falls far short of expectations

young person a cash til

US employers hired only 210,000 more workers in November, missing economists' predictions for stronger growth.

Forecasters had been expecting US non-farm payrolls to increase by 550,000.

The US Bureau of Labour Statistics said there had been a decline in employment in the retail sector.

But on the upside, it said there had been a rise in hiring across areas such as professional and business services as well as transport and warehousing.

The bureau also said construction and manufacturing had added new jobs.

'Dropping out'

While job creation fell short of expectations, the unemployment rate declined to 4.2% in November, down from 4.6% in October.

The overall proportion of the population that was in work or looking for work, known as the participation rate, also rose slightly.

"The bottom line is it's a disappointment," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital, New York. "The reason we have the drop in unemployment is people dropping out the workforce and that's not a good sign."

But JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago, said the low rate of hiring overall and the sharp fall in unemployment didn't "add up" and he expected the figures to be revised upwards.

He said the sectors "that don't truly make sense" are leisure and hospitality rising by such a small amount, and retail being down, "which is very odd for this time of year", he said.

Hiring hurdles

Hiring in the retail sector fell by 20,000, especially in general merchandise and clothing stores, despite the start of the busy holiday shopping season and many retailers offering higher wages and other perks to attract staff.

Employment in leisure and hospitality rose only 23,000 and remains nearly 8% lower than before Covid hit.

In September children returned to schooling in-person, and pandemic-related unemployment benefits stopped, leading many analysts to expect strong jobs growth throughout the autumn.

Figures for October were revised up to show 546,000 jobs were added that month.

However millions of Americans have not returned to work, leaving the total workforce significantly smaller than it was before the pandemic. Commonly cited reasons are difficulties with childcare and concerns around Covid infection.

There are still 3.9 million fewer people in the workforce compared to February 2020.

Many employers have struggled to recruit the staff they need, and have raised wages or offered other perks to attract and retain workers.