US, Israel, Egypt discuss humanitarian corridor; Israel death toll tops 1200

A collapsed building following Israeli bombardment in Gaza City (AFP via Getty Images)

The US, Egypt and Israel are discussing the creation of humanitarian corridors that would allow groups to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza, as the death toll in both Gaza and Israel tops 2,100.

Airstrikes continued to ravage neighbourhoods in Gaza overnight as Israel stepped up its offensive, with the military claiming troops have killed at least 1,000 Palestinian gunmen since the Hamas attack on Saturday, local media report.

The military said more than 1,200 people have died in Israel, including 155 soldiers. In Gaza 900 people have been killed, including 260 children.

The World Health Organisation and humanitarian groups said corridors must be created as hospitals in Gaza become overwhelmed with wounded people and were running out of supplies.