US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Thursday that the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and civilian population.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, a part of Ukraine unilaterally annexed by Russia in contravention of international law in 2014, to assist Russian troops in launching Iranian-made drones against Ukraine.

“The information we have is that the Iranians have put trainers and tech support in Crimea, but it’s the Russians who are doing the piloting," Kirby said.

The U.S. first revealed this summer that Russia was purchasing Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles to launch against Ukraine. Iran has denied selling its munitions to Russia.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Boy dies from rare brain-eating amoeba in first fatality from parasite at Lake Mead, park officials say

    The disease, while rare, is about 97 per cent fatal

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Nazem Kadri has been a perfect fit for the Flames

    The Nazem Kadri signing is already paying big dividends for the Flames.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • How Bruins are thriving in Brad Marchand's absence

    The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who beat Minnesota 6-3 on Monday night to keep the Wild winless. Ben Meyers and Samuel Girard scored in the first period for the Avalanche to put the first start for Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson with his new team in immediate trouble. Josh Manson added an insurance goal for the Avs in the third period, and Valeri Nichushkin ta