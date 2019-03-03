U.S. international John Brooks scores in VFL Wolfsburg's draw against Werder Bremen (video)

U.S. defender John Brooks (front) scored for the ninth time in his senior Bundesliga career on Sunday. (Getty)

John Brooks scored his second goal of the season on Sunday, a header in the 54th minute off a set piece as VFL Wolfsburg tied Werder Bremen 1-1 at Volkswagen Arena.

Brooks may not have known much about Maximilian Arnold ball in, but he got his head to it and flicked it over Bremen keeper Jiri Pavlenka (via FOX Soccer):

JOHN BROOKS!!! 🇺🇸⚽️



The USMNT defender scores his 2nd goal of the season to give Wolfsburg a 1-0 lead. #WOBSVW #AmerikanerAbroad pic.twitter.com/Lr7sSetAUo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 3, 2019

Bremen equalized in the 74th minute after a cross looped out of Brooks’ reach and met an unmarked Max Kruse’s far-post run.

The United States international has been a regular first-choice central defender for the German side, which is challenging for a Champions League spot in the Bundesliga. While he hasn’t had his best season, his talent (and the lack of depth at his position within the club) means he’s getting plenty of experience in one of the world’s top leagues.

American striker Josh Sargent, who plays for Bremen, didn’t get into the game although he was named to the matchday squad. The 19-year-old recently signed an extension and figures to be a big part of the club’s future.

