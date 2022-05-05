US intelligence helping kill Russian generals, according to reports

Ukrainian main battle tank near Sviatohirsk in eastern Ukraine (AFP via Getty Images)

The US is passing intelligence to Ukrainians forces to target and kill Russian generals, the New York Times has reported, citing senior American officials.

Providing real-time battlefield intelligence is helping Ukrainians target Russian generals and locate their whereabouts, the newspaper claimed.

Using geographic information passed to them by the Americans, along with their own intelligence, including intercepted communications, Ukrainian forces have been able to conduct missile strikes and other attacks that have killed high-ranking Russian officers.

Ukrainian officials say they have killed around 12 generals since Vladimir Putin announced he was launching a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.

Officials, who spoke to the newspaper on the condition of anonymity, declined to say how many had been killed as a result of American intelligence.

As the war intensifies, Ukraine’s neighbour Belarus announced the start of military exercises on Wednesday.

Belarus, a close Russian ally, was used as a staging ground for its invasion back in February and there have long been concerns over whether it would ramp up its role in the invasion.

The sudden mass drills have caused alarm, but the country insists it is not threat to Ukraine. Meanwhile, a top Ukrainian official said the country will be ready to act if Belarus joins the fighting.

In its latest intelligence update on Thursday, the UK Ministry of Defence played down the threat from Belarus saying “Belarusian land forces have been observed deploying from garrison to the field, for exercises”.

“This is in line with seasonal norms as Belarus enters the culmination of its Winter Training cycle in the month of May,” they said, but added that Russia will “likely seek to inflate the threat posed to Ukraine by these exercises”.

It comes amid a concerted effort by the West to step up its aid for Ukraine, including heavier weapons and billions in humanitarian aid.

In addition to supplying weapons to Ukraine, Europe and the US have sought to punish Moscow with sanctions.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called on the EU’s 27 member states to ban Russian oil imports, a crucial source of revenue.

“We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion, in a way that allows us and our partners to secure alternative supply routes and minimises the impact on global markets,” she told told the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The proposal needs unanimous approval from EU countries and is likely to be the subject of fierce debate.

Hungary and Slovakia have already said they will not take part in any oil sanctions and could be granted an exemption.