US Industry for Hospitals and Health Systems - Shortage of Physicians Could Reach 139,000 by 2033
In 2020 hospitals became overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and experienced extreme revenue losses as elective procedures halted. HIDA's 2020 Hospitals and Health Systems Market Report analyzes the major market trends impacting the industry including impacts of COVID-19, the pandemic's impact on staffing challenges, and reimbursement trends.
Hospitals and health systems are expected to lose $323 billion in 2020
due to COVID-19
Volumes decreased 35% in operating rooms and 42% in emergency departments during the first several months of the pandemic
Shortage of physicians could reach 139,000 by 2033
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Overview
COVID-19 Causes Severe Financial Losses For Hospitals
Operating Room And Emergency Department Volumes Decline During COVID-19
Cares Act Provider Relief Fund Distributes $175 Billion
To Hospitals And Healthcare Providers
Majority Of Hospitals Don't Believe Government Funding Is Enough To Offset Losses
Medical Supplies/PPE Top Concern During COVID-19
Hospitals By The Numbers
Most U.S Community Hospitals Are Not-For-Profit And Part Of A System
Majority Of Hospitals Are Short-Term Acute Care And Have Fewer Than 100 Beds
Nation's Largest Integrated Delivery Networks Own 50 Or More Hospitals
Independent Hospitals Revenue Growing At A Faster Pace Than IDNs
Hospital Margins Still Negative But Improve Slightly
Outpatient Services Grow 7.4% Year-To-Year
COVID-19 Creates Uncertainty For Future Medical Costs
Hospital Stays Longer Than 3 Days Continue To Decline
Rural Patients Travel For Care
Urban And Rural Hospitals See Stays And Medicare Margins Decline
Registered Nurse Turnover Costs Hospitals $3.6-$6.1 Million Annually
Over One-Third Of Hospitals Have Vacancy Rates Over 10%
Shortage Of Nearly 100,000 Physicians Expected By 2033
Over 900 Healthcare Workers Die From COVID-19
More Than 150,000 Hospital Jobs Lost During First 3 Months Of Pandemic
COVID-19 Causes Stress, Depression, And Anxiety For Hospital Workers
Majority Of Providers Not Ready For Post-COVID-19 Telehealth Push
Providers Target Capital Expenditures, Labor For Cost Reduction
Artificial Intelligence, Electronic Health Records Top Technology Investments
Majority Of Hospital Leaders Use Technology To Better Understand Costs
Supply Chain Management Important To Reaching Organizational Goals
COVID-19 Highlights Importance Of Supply Chain
72% Of Hospital Purchases Are Through A GPO
Pandemic Increases Merger And Acquisition Plans
GHX Reports $28.8 Billion In Hospital Sales Through Distribution In 2019
GHX Lists Top Hospital Products Sold Through Distribution
