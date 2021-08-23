US-India Relationship Council Endorses Young Kim for Re-Election to Congress

The United States-India Relationship Council or the USIRC, endorsed Congresswoman Young Kim for re-election from California's 39th Congressional district.

The USIRC, based out of Orange County, California in the United States is a newly formed bi-partisan advocacy group with an aim to strengthen relations between India and the US. Led by Indian Americans, they "render endorsements and financial contributions to political candidates" who are instrumental in working for this objective.

The Council's press release mentioned Young Kim's work on issues important to the Indian American community, including co-sponsoring a legislation to urge the President to spearhead pandemic relief for India.

The Council held its first political event on 15 August this year to mark India's Independence Day. Kim was in attendance when the USIRC announced their endorsement for her.

During the event, the Korea-born American politician spoke of the issues concerning the US-India defense and trade relations and discussed human rights, US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, China and regional stability in Asia.

A member of the Republican party, she has been assigned on the committee of foreign affairs for the subcommittee on the Asia, Pacific, Central Asia and non-proliferation and a member of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.

