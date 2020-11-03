US immigration officials accused of violating Hatch Act by ‘campaigning’ for Trump ahead of election

Trump administration officials with the Department of Homeland Security have been accused of violating federal law by appearing to campaign for President Donald Trump while on the job on the eve of the presidential election.

Under the Hatch Act of 1939, federal executive branch employees are generally forbidden from engaging in partisan political activities while acting in a professional capacity.

The Act was introduced in large part to help ensure that federal service is not impacted by political pressure or loyalty to a particular party or candidate.

On Monday, however, DHS Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli and US Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan were accused of violating the Act after they held a press conference in Tucson, Arizona, a key battleground state, and repeatedly championed Trump while criticising his detractors.

Originally billed as a press conference to address Twitter’s alleged “censorship” of DHS officials, the event was also touted by the DHS as an opportunity to “separate fact from myth when it comes to reporting on the accomplishments of the department under the Trump administration".

Throughout the conference, both Cuccinelli and Morgan repeatedly championed Trump for his leadership, with the former official praising “President Trump's diplomatic leadership” while admonishing “social medial platforms, so-called legacy newspapers and countless talking heads on television” for “having unfairly criticized this president for simply doing what he said he would do.”

Meanwhile, the latter appeared to address the possibility of the press conference being in violation of the Hatch Act head-on at one point, asserting that the comments made at the event were “very much an apolitical statement.”

“When I say that this president listened and this president delivered, that's just a fact,” Morgan said.

Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill 4 August, 2020 in Washington, DC. Cuccinelli championed President Donald Trump during a press conference on the eve of the US election, which some say may represent a violation of the Hatch Act.

Speaking with The Independent on Tuesday, Donald Sherman, the deputy director of nonpartisan watchdog organisation Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), said he wasn’t so sure, however.

Particularly given the timing, location and context of the press conference, he said it could very well constitute a Hatch Act violation.

“I also think there’s something even more problematic here,” he said. “These are senior officials for Department of Homeland Security and we’ve got hurricanes threatening Alabama and Louisiana and we have wildfires still an issue in border states like California and New Mexico and these Trump administration officials aren’t there because they’re in swing states campaigning for the president.”

Former DHS and Pentagon spokesperson David Lapan appeared to agree, tweeting out that the press conference was “blatant electioneering [and] fear-mongering.”

“They will deny it's election-related but the timing, location [and] content of the remarks demonstrate otherwise,” Lapan, who now serves as vice president of communications at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said.

