US ice dancers continuing legacy heading to Beijing Games

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

U.S. figure skaters who win national championships get their names inscribed on a plaque and trophy. It's something they relish.

It's also something special to peruse the names already there — particularly for ice dancers.

For decades, ice dance was the stepchild of U.S. figure skating. While men and women were reaching the top levels of the individual events and even pairs skaters were looked at highly, there wasn't much success for the dancers. From Colleen O’Connor and James Millns winning bronze at the 1976 Olympics through 2002, no Americans earned medals.

In this century, however, it has become the most consistent of disciplines for Americans. Tanith Belbin and Ben Agosto took silver in 2006, Meryl Davis and Charlie White followed with silver in 2010, gold in 2014. Four years ago, Maia and Alex Shibutani grabbed bronze.

Every year but two since 2005, Americans have made the podium at the world championships, including two gold medals for Davis and White.

The current U.S. representatives at the Olympics recognize — and revere — those couples and their accomplishments.

“I think it is really interesting looking and seeing Naomi (Lang) and Peter (Tchernyshev) with four, then Tanith and Ben with five, then Meryl and Charlie with six. As a competitor, you think, 'Oh, maximum I could have four,'" says Madison Hubbell, a three-time national champ and three-time world medalist with partner Zach Donohue. “I think Meryl and Charlie, kind of for me that was who I was growing up with and they were setting the bar, and everybody wanted to be them, wanted to catch them, wanted the excellence they were able to put out there every time.”

Even more impacted by Davis-White and Belbin-Agosto, all of whom had skated for the Detroit Skating Club, was Evan Bates. He is headed to his fourth Games, his third with Madison Chock, the current national champions.

“I feel like this generation of skaters has grown up with Tanith and Ben, Meryl and Charlie," says Bates, "and I am incredibly proud to be a U.S. ice dancer. And it makes the U.S. championships in this discipline I think extremely significant as a competition. It is not easy to win a U.S. championship and to get your name on that cool trophy with the blades.

“And personally, now going to the Olympics again and having the opportunity (previously) to be on a team with Tanith and Ben, be on a team with Meryl and Charlie, and have role models in the sport. And growing up in Michigan, and just from basically the early years of my career having those people around me, to have learned and studied under them kind of in a way, had a huge impact on me. I am incredibly proud to be alongside those who came before us.”

Those words from the current crop of U.S. Olympic ice dancers — Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker are the third duo — make the folks they idolize almost blush. That's not particularly a sensation Davis and White experienced on the ice, where they were masterful technicians, enjoyable entertainers and perennial champions.

Oh yeah, trailblazers as well.

“I always believed that if you aim high enough, commit deeply enough and work hard enough, anything is possible,” Davis says. "In terms of a legacy, I just hope that the few people who really know and love us will remember us as good people. On the ice and off, I think that’s the most anyone can hope for.

“It’s pretty special to see U.S. ice dance continuing to soar. From those top three U.S. teams headed to Beijing, all the way to some extraordinary young teams who made their nationals debut in 2022, there’s a clear commitment to excellence throughout. Though it’s been a number of years since Charlie and I have been on competitive ice, I very much still feel a part of the community. I’m proud to see former teammates and forever friends making their dreams come true.”

Those dreams naturally include shooting for gold in Beijing. That's a difficult assignment because Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France, who train in Montreal with the top three U.S. couples, won silver four years ago and are strong favorites. Other chief contenders for the podium are Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia, and Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada.

But, as one longtime figure skating coach often says, with a chuckle: “Ice is slippery.”

At least two of the American duos — Chock and Bates, and Hubbell and Donohue — almost certainly will participate in the team event, where the United States has won bronze the last two Olympics and could reach silver this year; Russia is a prohibitive favorite for gold.

“There are so many teams capable of landing on the Olympic podium. It’s going to be a thrilling event,” says Belbin, who does commentary for NBC and is married to White. “What’s incredible to me is that they all have such different strengths and styles. When it comes to the final free dance event, each one is going to be able to present a unique and equally convincing argument for why they should win an Olympic medal.”

If they do, they owe plenty of credit to their predecessors such as Belbin and Agosto, whose breakthrough inspired those who followed.

“I’m incredibly proud of the entire U.S. ice dance program: past, present, and future,” Belbin notes. “Every generation has built on the legacy of the last, with athletes still continuing to find their own unique paths through the sport.”

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Barry Wilner, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Zamboni explodes at local hockey rink in Kentucky

    Luckily no one was hurt in the alarming explosion.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant missed the second half of Brooklyn's game against New Orleans on Saturday night after spraining his left knee in a collision. The NBA's scoring leader left with 5:38 remaining in the second quarter and the Nets announced at halftime that he wouldn't return. He had 12 points in 12 minutes. Durant was hurt when teammate Bruce Brown bumped into a driving Herbert Jones and fell backward into him. Durant grabbed at his knee, tried to walk it off and then asked to be remov

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Siakam and VanVleet are the perfect pair to usher in Raptors' new era

    Pascal Siakam's recent emergence as a premier playmaker combined with Fred VanVleet's shooting ability has given the Raptors a truly dynamic 1-2 punch.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni

  • Nick Nurse praises Raptors' bounce-back mentality vs. Bucks after Pistons loss

    "That's as quick a turnaround as I can remember having. But the good news is it was so nice to be playing again after last night, to get a chance to look at something that wasn't last night." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.