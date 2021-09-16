In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this US Hyperscale Data Center Industry Outlook & Forecast Market Report. The US hyperscale data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.

30% during the period 2021–2026.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the US hyperscale data center market during the forecast period:



• 5G Deployment & Hyperscale Data Centers

• Rising Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers

• Cloud & Connectivity Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

• IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers



US HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK



The US is witnessing massive growth in internet usage by people and businesses. The country is the largest market in terms of data center operations, and it is continuing to grow due to the higher consumption of data by end-users. The growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) is a major driver for the U.S. hyperscale data center market, leading to additional facilities that can support exabytes of data generated by both business users and consumers.



SNIPPETS



• In 2020, the US was the major contributor in terms of investment to the hyperscale market.

• The adoption of high-performance infrastructure supporting high-density workloads will rise during the forecast period.

• The price of SSDs will continue to decline. The US will be the major market for high-capacity SSD solutions across the globe.

• Submarine cable investments will improve in-land connectivity and reduce latency, thereby boosting the US hyperscale data center market growth.

• In terms of electrical infrastructure, UPS systems are likely to dominate the hyperscale data center market with a market share of over 28%, followed by generators and transfer switches & switchgear with around 27% and 21%, respectively.



US HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET GROWTH FACTORS



• The data center market in the US has witnessed acquisition of facilities by real estate and investment firms. These acquisitions are followed by expansion, leading to a strong growth of the hyperscale data center market in the US.

• Tax incentives, renewable energy, and reliable electricity supply accelerate the investment for the hyperscale data center market across the US.



The study considers the present scenario of the US hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



US HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Cooling Technique

• General Construction

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The US hyperscale data center market share by IT infrastructure will witness a growth of 3.86% during the forecast period. Enterprises are shifting businesses from small server rooms to data centers for high-performance and high-capacity infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic grew the infrastructure adoption among internet-related service providers such as e-commerce, online video streaming, and social media in Q1 and Q2 2020. In the IT infrastructure segment, most of the revenue is generated by server systems, followed by storage and network infrastructure.

• The US data center market by server infrastructure is expected to reach USD 19.55 billion in 2026. The market for server infrastructure has witnessed growth in the past years. The increase in demand for server shipments will continue to grow moderately as enterprises are likely to move to the cloud or colocation platforms for their IT infrastructure operations.

• The US hyperscale cooling market by cooling systems was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2020. Cooling systems are adopted in data centers to reduce the heat generated by IT infrastructure. The adoption of cooling systems depends on cost and efficiency, which is likely to play a major role in selecting vendors.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In the South-Eastern US, Virginia led the maximum data center investment in 2020, followed by Texas, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio. The major investors in Virginia were CyrusOne, COPT Data Center Solutions, Digital Realty, Aligned, Facebook, Microsoft, and QTS Realty Trust. Virginia distributed over USD 100 million in tax exemptions in 2020, making it an investor-friendly destination for hyperscale data center investment in the US. Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to invest over USD 200 million to develop a data facility in Virginia to expand its footprint in the region. In addition to self-built data centers, hyperscale operators are among the region’s largest customers for colocation service providers. The construction of new facilities in the region will offer new opportunities for Support and IT infrastructure vendors, which will contribute significantly to their revenue growth. It is expected that the hyperscale investment will continue to grow in the region during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• South-Eastern US

• Western US

• South-Western US

• Mid-Western US

• North-Eastern US



INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The US hyperscale data center market is witnessing growth in revenue from ODM server manufacturers such as Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) (Quanta Computer) and Wiwynn (Wistron). ODM server manufacturers will be significant competitors to other vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and Cisco Systems. Vendor offerings are concentrated on technologies such as cloud, big data, AI, and IoT-based application workloads. Every major storage vendor is facing strong competition from all-flash storage offerings. The market for ODM storage systems is rising the demand for OCP design-based storage products used in hyperscale data centers.



