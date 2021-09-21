US Hyperscale Data Center Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Established Players & New Entrants - Cirrus Data Services, Novva, PointOne, Quantum Loophole, Yondr
Dublin, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US hyperscale data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.30% during the period 2021-2026.
The US is witnessing massive growth in internet usage by people and businesses. The country is the largest market in terms of data center operations, and it is continuing to grow due to the higher consumption of data by end-users. The growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) is a major driver for the U.S. hyperscale data center market, leading to additional facilities that can support exabytes of data generated by both business users and consumers.
The study considers the present scenario of the US hyperscale data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
In 2020, the US was the major contributor in terms of investment to the hyperscale market.
The adoption of high-performance infrastructure supporting high-density workloads will rise during the forecast period.
The price of SSDs will continue to decline. The US will be the major market for high-capacity SSD solutions across the globe.
Submarine cable investments will improve in-land connectivity and reduce latency, thereby boosting the US hyperscale data center market growth.
In terms of electrical infrastructure, UPS systems are likely to dominate the hyperscale data center market with a market share of over 28%, followed by generators and transfer switches & switchgear with around 27% and 21%, respectively.
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
The US hyperscale data center market share by IT infrastructure will witness a growth of 3.86% during the forecast period. Enterprises are shifting businesses from small server rooms to data centers for high-performance and high-capacity infrastructure. The COVID-19 pandemic grew the infrastructure adoption among internet-related service providers such as e-commerce, online video streaming, and social media in Q1 and Q2 2020. In the IT infrastructure segment, most of the revenue is generated by server systems, followed by storage and network infrastructure.
The US data center market by server infrastructure is expected to reach USD 19.55 billion in 2026. The market for server infrastructure has witnessed growth in the past years. The increase in demand for server shipments will continue to grow moderately as enterprises are likely to move to the cloud or colocation platforms for their IT infrastructure operations.
The US hyperscale cooling market by cooling systems was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2020. Cooling systems are adopted in data centers to reduce the heat generated by IT infrastructure. The adoption of cooling systems depends on cost and efficiency, which is likely to play a major role in selecting vendors.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In the South-Eastern US, Virginia led the maximum data center investment in 2020, followed by Texas, Alabama, Oregon, and Ohio.
The major investors in Virginia were CyrusOne, COPT Data Center Solutions, Digital Realty, Aligned, Facebook, Microsoft, and QTS Realty Trust.
Virginia distributed over USD 100 million in tax exemptions in 2020, making it an investor-friendly destination for hyperscale data center investment in the US. Amazon Web Services (AWS) plans to invest over USD 200 million to develop a data facility in Virginia to expand its footprint in the region.
In addition to self-built data centers, hyperscale operators are among the region's largest customers for colocation service providers.
The construction of new facilities in the region will offer new opportunities for Support and IT infrastructure vendors, which will contribute significantly to their revenue growth.
It is expected that the hyperscale investment will continue to grow in the region during the forecast period.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The US hyperscale data center market is witnessing growth in revenue from ODM server manufacturers such as Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT) (Quanta Computer) and Wiwynn (Wistron).
ODM server manufacturers will be significant competitors to other vendors such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and Cisco Systems. Vendor offerings are concentrated on technologies such as cloud, big data, AI, and IoT-based application workloads.
Every major storage vendor is facing strong competition from all-flash storage offerings. The market for ODM storage systems is rising the demand for OCP design-based storage products used in hyperscale data centers.
Key IT Infrastructure Providers
Arista Networks
AccelStor
Atos
Broadcom
Cisco Systems
DataDirect Networks
Dell Technologies
Extreme Networks
Fujitsu
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Hitachi Vantara
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Intel Technologies
Infortrend Technology
Inspur
MiTAC Holdings
NetApp
Nimbus Data
Pivot3
Micron Technology
QNAP Systems
Quanta Cloud Technology
Samsung
Super Micro Computer
Synology
VIOLIN
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
Western Digital
Wiwynn (Wistron)
Key Support Infrastructure Vendors
ABB
Airedale International Air Conditioning
Asetek
Bloom Energy
Caterpillar
Condair Group
Cormant
Cummins
Cyber Power Systems
Data Aire
Delta Power Solutions
Eaton
FNT Software
Generac Power Systems
Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
HITEC Power Protection
KOHLER
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Natron Energy
Nlyte Software
Rolls Royce Power Systems
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Rittal
Toshiba
Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
Tripp Lite
Vertiv Group
Yanmar
ZincFive
Key Construction Contractors
AECOM
Arup
Balfour Beatty US
BlueScope Construction
Corgan
Clune Construction
DPR Construction
Fortis Construction
Gensler
Gilbane Building Company
Fluor Corporation
HDR Architecture
Holder Construction Group
HITT Contracting
Hoffman Construction
Jacobs Engineering Group
JE Dunn Construction Group
Linesight
M+W Group (Exyte)
Morrison Hershfield
Mortenson
Rogers-O'Brien Construction
Structure Tone (STO Building Group)
Syska Hennessy Group
The Walsh Group
Turner Construction Company
Key Data Center Investors
Apple
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Aligned
Compass Datacenters
CyrusOne
COPT Data Center Solutions
CoreSite Realty
DataBank
Digital Realty
EdgeCore Internet Real Estate
Equinix
Flexential
fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty
GIGA Data Centers
H5 Data Centers
Microsoft
NTT Global Data Centers
Iron Mountain
QTS Realty Trust
Switch
Stack Infrastructure
Vantage Data Centers
New Entrants
Cirrus Data Services
Novva
PointOne
Quantum Loophole
Yondr
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Internet & Data Growth
7.2 Electricity Pricing in US
7.3 Data Center Site Selection Criteria
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Deployment of Microgrids in Hyperscale Data Centers
8.2 Innovative Data Center Technologies
8.3 AI Boosts Liquid Immersion & Direct-To-Chip Cooling Adoption
8.4 Innovative UPS Battery Technologies
8.5 Rising Procurement of Renewable Energy for Hyperscale Data Centers
8.6 Adoption of Hyperconverged & Converged Infrastructure Platforms
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 COVID-19 on Hyperscale Data Center Market
9.2 5G Deployment & Hyperscale Data Centers
9.3 Rising Investment in Hyperscale Data Centers
9.4 Cloud & Connectivity Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
9.5 IoT & Big Data Drive Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers
9.6 M&As to Fuel Hyperscale Data Center Growth
9.7 Tax Incentives to Boost Hyperscale Investment
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Location Constraints for Hyperscale Data Center Construction
10.2 Data Center Security Challenges
10.3 Dearth of Skilled Workforce
10.4 Increased Carbon Emissions from Data Centers
10.5 Increasing Water Consumption by Hyperscale Operators
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Investment: Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Area: Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Power Capacity: Market Size & Forecast
11.5 IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.6 Support Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
11.7 Five Forces Analysis
12 Infrastructure
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 IT Infrastructure
12.3 Electrical Infrastructure
12.4 Mechanical Infrastructure
12.5 General Construction
13 IT Infrastructure
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Server Infrastructure
13.3 Storage Infrastructure
13.4 Network Infrastructure
14 Electrical Infrastructure
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 UPS Systems
14.3 Generators
14.4 Transfer Switches & Switchgear
14.5 Power Distribution Units
14.6 Other Electrical Infrastructure
15 Mechanical Infrastructure
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Cooling Systems
15.3 Racks
15.4 Other Infrastructure
16 Cooling Systems
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 CRAC & CRAH Units
16.3 Chiller Units
16.4 Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
16.5 Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
16.6 Other Cooling Units
17 Cooling Technique
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Air-Based Cooling Techniques
17.3 Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques
18 General Construction
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Core & Shell Development
18.3 Installation & Commissioning Services
18.4 Building & Engineering Design
18.5 Physical Security
18.6 DCIM/BMS Solutions
