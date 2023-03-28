US House committee chair signs subpoena for State Dept Afghanistan documents

Reuters
·1 min read

(Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Monday said he signed a subpoena to be delivered to Secretary of State Antony Blinken for documents related to the August 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Michael McCaul has launched an investigation into the messy withdrawal from Afghanistan under Democratic President Joe Biden and events in the country since.

Republicans - and some Democrats - say there has never been a full accounting of the chaotic operation, in which 13 U.S. service members were killed at Kabul's airport.

McCaul has given the State Department until Monday to produce the documents.

"Unfortunately, Secretary Blinken has refused to provide the Dissent Cable and his response to the cable, forcing me to issue my first subpoena as chairman of this committee," McCaul said in a statement.

About two dozen U.S. diplomats in Afghanistan sent a confidential cable through a so-called dissent channel warning Blinken in July 2021 of the potential fall of Kabul to the Taliban as U.S. troops withdrew from the country, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2021.

Blinken said during a hearing last week that the department had already shared information and was working to provide more, but that some specific details could only be shared with senior officials, a move intended to protect the identity of those who had expressed dissent.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on Monday evening.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles and Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Latest Stories

  • Biden invokes Defense Production Act for printed circuit board production

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday invoked the Defense Production Act to spend $50 million on domestic and Canadian production of printed circuit boards, citing the technology's importance to national defense. Printed circuit boards are incorporated into missiles and radars, as well as electronics used for energy and healthcare. Without presidential action under the act, "United States industry cannot reasonably be expected to provide the capability for the needed industrial resource, material, or critical technology item in a timely manner," Biden wrote in the memo.

  • Ukraine has 3 options since Putin's not giving up, war experts say. Peace talks aren't among them.

    This would be a good time for Putin to realize he can't subjugate Ukraine by force, war experts said, but he's clearly not come to this conclusion.

  • Georgia prosecutors ordered to respond to Trump's effort to quash grand jury report

    Georgia prosecutors have until May 1 to respond to former President Donald Trump's effort to quash a grand jury's final report into his alleged attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the U.S. state. Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who presided over the grand jury investigation, issued the order on Monday, two months after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said decisions on whether to charge Trump were "imminent." Last week Trump filed a motion to quash the final report, excerpts of which were made public.

  • Donald Trump’s Lawyer Won’t Defend ‘Ill-Advised’ Truth Social Post

    NBCEven Donald Trump’s personal lawyer could not defend his deranged social media posts about a potential indictment, admitting on Sunday that a picture of Trump holding a baseball bat next to a photo of the Manhattan District Attorney’s head was “ill-advised.”“I’m not his social media consultant,” lawyer Joe Tacopina told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday. “I think that was an ill-advised post that one of his social media people put up and he quickly took down when he realized the rh

  • Alex Jones peddles Trump assassination conspiracy as MAGA ramps up violent indictment rhetoric

    ‘Whether Trump is for real or not, the deep state hates his guts and is scared of him, because they see him as a power rival,’ InfoWars host says

  • Alvin Bragg Rips House GOP Chairs After Additional Inquiries Into Trump Case

    Bragg told top House Republicans they were "not appropriate" after their follow-up letter on the Trump probe on Saturday.

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden. The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era trade law. At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018 report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were subject to second-guessing by courts under federal administrative law.

  • Mehdi Hasan Reveals What ‘Loser’ Ron DeSantis’ Buddies Really Think Of Him

    The MSNBC host spotted a bad sign for the Florida governor's 2024 presidential hopes.

  • Ukraine war: tensions rise in Crimea as Russia prepares for a likely spring offensive

    Russia is reportedly preparing massive defences to prevent a lightning offensive to retake the occupied peninsula.

  • 'God, guns and Trump': Thousands turn out for Texas rally

    As Donald Trump stares down a potential arrest, it is business as usual at his campaign rally.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Ukraine-Russia war: Russian occupied cities 'rocked by powerful explosions'

    Two major southern Ukrainian cities under Russian occupation have been rocked by powerful explosions that injured several people including a Russian-appointed police chief and damaged army barracks, writes Nataliya Vasilyeva.

  • An elite Russian brigade of 5,000 soldiers has been destroyed and reformed as many as 8 times after heavy losses, report says

    The Russian 155th Naval Infantry Brigade has suffered heavy losses in attempts to take the town of Vuhledar, the Institute for the Study of War said.

  • Saskatchewan Liberals vote to change party name

    The Saskatchewan Liberal Party has passed a motion to change the party's name. Eighty-five percent of Saskatchewan Liberal Party constituents voted to change their party's name at its Annual General Meeting on Saturday. The Saskatchewan Liberal Party leader Jeff Walters says changing its name is a step in the full rebranding of the political party. "The idea is to really reconnect with the public here," Walters said. "It's no secret that we haven't exactly been the most successful of political p

  • City of Mississauga rejects applications for 2 residential towers because proposed buildings are too tall

    The City of Mississauga rejected applications for two residential towers in Port Credit steps from two major transit stations this month, saying the buildings proposed were too tall. But the province of Ontario says the city can no longer make this type of decision due to municipal planning changes the province brought into play in late 2022. In November, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing approved a Peel Region official plan, which a ministry spokesperson told CBC Toronto "removed th

  • Hundreds gather in Vancouver to protest crackdown in India's Sikh-majority state

    B.C. residents with ties to India's Punjab region gathered in downtown Vancouver Saturday to wave flags, chant and listen to speeches calling out the India government over its so-called crackdown to arrest a prominent voice in the separatist movement. The hunt for Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh comes a month after he led a violent storming of a police station, according to international media reports. It's resulted in arrests, restrictions on gatherings, and a blackout of media and mobile internet

  • Ukrainian combat pilot: 'I’d prefer an Apache'

    STORY: Talking to Reuters in an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, the 34-year-old said Ukraine needed newer attack helicopters and weapons systems to gain advantage over Russia on the battlefield."We do our best using the old ammunition but we need new ones. Russians use the same copters and they have more of them than we have, so we cannot rely on quantity. We should rely on quality," said Roman, who refused to give his surname for security reasons.

  • UPDATE 1-German Leopard 2 tanks have reached Ukraine -security source

    The 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany to support Ukraine in its war against Russia have arrived in Ukraine, a security source said on Monday, confirming a report by Spiegel news magazine. Germany agreed in January to supply the tanks, regarded as among the best in the West's arsenal, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv says is crucial to defeat Russia's invasion but Moscow casts as a dangerous provocation. Besides the 18 main battle tanks, 40 German Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and two armoured recovery vehicles had also reached Ukraine, the security source said.

  • Lincoln Project takes aim at Ron DeSantis for saying he doesn’t know where he was on 9/11

    ‘He’s not ready for primetime’

  • After thousands of dollars and years in Canada, international students face removal orders amid immigration scam

    A number of international students from India who were allegedly scammed by their immigration consultant into entering Canada with fake college acceptance letters are being asked to leave the country after years of studying and working here. Canadian immigration officials have not confirmed how many students are impacted but reports in Indian media, including the Times of India, suggest up to 700 students could face removal orders. In an emailed response to New Canadian Media, the Canada Border