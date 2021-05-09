US hits record for transgender killings. Puerto Rico is the epicenter of the violence

Marc Ramirez, USA TODAY
·17 min read

She was an amazing dancer.

That’s what Kimberly Vasquez Arciliares remembers most about Penélope Díaz Ramírez, with whom she often shared the drag stage in San Juan. After shows, the two would hit the clubs and chatter about life, comparing the clinics they’d visit for hormone treatments as transgender women in Puerto Rico.

“She was an excellent drag queen, and an amazing lip-syncer and choreographer, too,” Vasquez said. “She was in the process of transitioning, and trying to live her true life as a female.”

On April 13, 2020, Diaz was found beaten and hanged at a men’s correctional facility to which she’d been wrongfully assigned in Bayamon, becoming the ninth of what would be 44 transgender killings in the USA and its territories last year. It was the country’s deadliest year on record.

Nowhere has the crisis been more pronounced than in Puerto Rico, where 12 transgender victims, most of them women, were killed in a two-year span. The violence comes amid a shifting national debate on transgender rights and moves by the territory to deal with its long history of brutality against women.

Puerto Rico’s transgender community and its allies blame the killings on a mix of religious fundamentalism, transphobia, indifference from authorities and lingering economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and Hurricane Maria.

“The transgender community is the most discriminated within the LGBT community, and Puerto Rico is no exception,” said Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, San Juan’s mayor from 2013 until last year. “There’s still a lot of conservative, religiously motivated thought. Legislators are too concerned about people’s sex lives, when they should be concerned about protecting people’s rights to live their lives the way they want.”

Activists said action is urgently needed. Transgender killings in the USA are on rapid pace to exceed last year’s record violence. There have been 20 cases – most recently the death of Keri Washington, 49, who was found dead May 1 in Clearwater, Florida.

President Joe Biden has taken steps to ensure federal protections for transgender rights and reassure the LGBTQ community that he is on their side. In his address April 28 to Congress, he called on lawmakers to pass the Equality Act, which seeks to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. GOP lawmakers in dozens of states are pushing bans on transgender rights.

Puerto Rico accounted for six of last year's 44 transgender killings. The victims ranged in age from 19 to 33. Most were shot multiple times. Two were burned in a car. One was stalked and killed on her birthday, the incident coldly documented on social media.

Only one case produced arrests, and it was handled not by Puerto Rican police but by the U.S. Department of Justice, which is prosecuting it under federal hate crime charges.

Police, activists said, don’t treat such crimes seriously, consistently misgendering victims of violence, failing to collect data about anti-LGBTQ offenses and rarely applying hate crime laws.

Diaz’s case is one of many tragic examples, they said.

“They didn’t follow protocols, and they sent her to a men’s prison,” said Pedro Julio Serrano, executive director of Puerto Rico Para Tod@s, an LGBTQ advocacy group in San Juan. “That murder could have been prevented.”

Waiting until dark to go out to avoid violence

In 2017, a study of transgender women led by University of Puerto Rico researchers found that high levels of violence against women were compounded by the island’s weak infrastructure and poor methods of tracking such crimes.

“Intolerance toward transgender people in Puerto Rico is rooted in a strong Judeo-Christian religious heritage,” the researchers wrote.

Stonewall veteran Sylvia Rivera leads the ACT-UP march past New York&#xed;s Union Square Park, June 26, 1994. The march was one of two held on Sunday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the riot at the Stonewall Inn, a Greenwich Village bar that erupted in violence during a police raid in 1969. The incident is now considered the start of the gay rights movement. Virtually every reliable account credits Sylvia, a man who prefers the feminine pronoun, with a major role in the riot.
Stonewall veteran Sylvia Rivera leads the ACT-UP march past New Yorkís Union Square Park, June 26, 1994. The march was one of two held on Sunday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the riot at the Stonewall Inn, a Greenwich Village bar that erupted in violence during a police raid in 1969. The incident is now considered the start of the gay rights movement. Virtually every reliable account credits Sylvia, a man who prefers the feminine pronoun, with a major role in the riot.

Sheilla Rodriguez-Madera, among the University of Puerto Rico study’s lead authors and a public health professor at Florida International University, said that independent of its political relationship with the United States, Puerto Rico is essentially part of Latin America, a heavily Catholic region that has traditionally opposed LGBTQ rights.

In that sense, she said, the killings there should be considered “not as isolated events but as part of a pattern of systematic elimination of trans individuals in the Latin American region.”

Last year, 82% of the world’s 350 transgender killings took place in Central and South America, according to Transrespect vs. Transphobia Worldwide, which compiles such annual data. More than half of all cases happened in Brazil.

In San Juan, Vasquez, 42, knows she has been luckier than many: Born and raised in Ponce, on Puerto Rico’s south coast, she enjoyed her parents’ support for her passion for dance and her early sense of female identity. She began her transition, earned a degree in fashion design and works as a case manager for Arianna’s Center, a transgender support agency in San Juan.

Living as a transgender woman has meant negotiating constant hurdles and hurtful experiences. The spate of fatal violence has put Vasquez and others in Puerto Rico's community on edge. Never have the feelings of hate felt so pronounced, she said.

She and others live cautiously, waiting until after dark to go out. It’s easier to blend in, to live as themselves without feeling conspicuous. Vasquez remains vigilant in public and calculating about where she goes, careful about how she expresses herself, speaking in low volumes, accentuating a female tone.

“I almost feel like I have to wear a costume,” she said. “To be, in a sense, unseen. So I don’t get hurt.”

Women of color most often victims of transgender violence

In the USA and Puerto Rico, Black and brown transgender women are most often killed.

Since 2013, of the 200-plus instances of fatal violence against transgender or gender nonconforming people tallied by LGBTQ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign in the USA and its territories, nine in 10 victims were transgender women. Black transgender women accounted for two in three deaths overall.

“It is clear that fatal violence disproportionately affects transgender women of color,” HRC noted in a report in January. “The intersections of racism, transphobia, sexism, biphobia and homophobia conspire to deprive them of necessities to live and thrive.”

Salvadoran transgender migrant Sasha observes the International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) at &quot;La Casa de Colores&quot; shelter in Juarez, Mexico, on March 31.
Salvadoran transgender migrant Sasha observes the International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) at "La Casa de Colores" shelter in Juarez, Mexico, on March 31.

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, blames the rising violence on the anti-LGBT policies and rhetoric of the Trump administration.

“The reasons we are seeing increased attacks on transgender and gender-nonconforming people is because they have been demonized and demoralized by the White House of the last four years,” David said. “When you stigmatize and dehumanize people, it’s much easier for others to do the same.”

By pushing regulations that deny the humanity of transgender people by blocking access in health care, housing and employment, David said, “it provides license to others who take action based on their biases. Lawmakers are directly responsible. They’re pretending transgender people don’t exist.”

The same forces are at work in Puerto Rico, said Victoria M. Rodríguez-Roldán, a trans woman and native of the island. Political rhetoric has emboldened others to act out, she said, while those in power look the other way.

“Trans people don’t see that the government is on their side,” said Rodriguez-Roldan, senior policy manager for AIDS United, a Washington-based agency dedicated to ending the HIV epidemic.

Puerto Rico slow to embrace LGBT rights

Scant information about the island’s LGBT population exists, but executive director Wilfred Labiosa of Puerto Rico’s Waves Ahead, which serves older LGBT adults, said academic and organizational studies suggest that LGBT people comprise up to 9% of the population in larger cities such as San Juan, Ponce and Mayaguez. The agency is working to compile specific data about the island’s trans population, he said.

Cruz, the former San Juan mayor, said the city's efforts to support the transgender community – including the launch of Puerto Rico’s first trans-focused health clinic and a community event called the Trans Goofy Games – did not sit well with some.

Demonstrators protest for transgender rights with a rally, march through the Loop and a candlelight vigil to remember transgender friends lost to murder and suicide on March 3, 2017, in Chicago. The demonstration was sparked by President Donald Trump&#39;s decision to reverse the Obama administration policy requiring public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.
Demonstrators protest for transgender rights with a rally, march through the Loop and a candlelight vigil to remember transgender friends lost to murder and suicide on March 3, 2017, in Chicago. The demonstration was sparked by President Donald Trump's decision to reverse the Obama administration policy requiring public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

“We faced veiled resistance,” said Cruz, a fellow for leadership initiatives at Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Massachusetts. “People would call and tell me, ‘Don’t do it. We’ll lose the conservative vote.’ Some saw my solidarity with the LGBT community and would say, ‘Oh, it must be because she’s a lesbian.’ Because God forbid someone actually feel some empathy.”

Public opinion surveys about LGBT issues on the island are also scarce, though Latin Americans tend to be more conservative regarding social and sexual mores. In 2014, a Pew Research Center study focused on religion found that aside from a handful of countries such as Uruguay and Argentina, a majority of people in Latin America strongly opposed gay marriage, including 55% of Puerto Ricans.

“We’re about 10 years behind the U.S. in terms of attitudes and public consciousness,” said trans activist Joanna Cifredo, executive director of San Juan's LGBTQ-focused True Self Foundation. Puerto Ricans haven’t had the degree of exposure to homegrown transgender celebrities that mainland Americans have had with people such as Laverne Cox and Caitlyn Jenner, she said.

“In the U.S., it’s a lot more mainstream,” Cifredo said. “There’s a culture of LGBT student clubs there, and here in Puerto Rico, that’s almost nonexistent. There’s a lack of safe places for queer people.”

Like Vasquez, Cifredo and her transgender friends take precautions when they go out, traveling in clusters of two or three.

“Rarely do you see trans women by themselves,” Cifredo said. “We carpool. We avoid public transportation as much as possible. Whenever I drop off my friends and drive home, I don’t stop for gas or anything. I try to keep to myself and not draw attention.”

Caitlyn Jenner was featured on the July cover of Vanity Fair, an issue in which Jenner, a transgender Olympic champion formerly known as Bruce, unveiled her new name and look, drawing praise from the White House.
Caitlyn Jenner was featured on the July cover of Vanity Fair, an issue in which Jenner, a transgender Olympic champion formerly known as Bruce, unveiled her new name and look, drawing praise from the White House.

Some transgender rights advances have been made over the past decade. In 2013, Puerto Rico banned job discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation, then gained same-sex marriage rights with a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2015.

The past five years have seen laws passed allowing transgender individuals to change their driver’s licenses and birth certificates to update their names and gender markers.

As part of their attempts to stymie a bill that would ban conversion therapy, some lawmakers tried to submit amendments to the measure that would prohibit transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care. Cifredo said she doesn't believe those amendments will survive the bill's final version.

Such efforts, she said, are “bullying on behalf of the state. They basically sanction the violence that we experience. And it has serious consequences. All the trans people murdered here in Puerto Rico over the last year – not one of them had reached my age. And I’m 34.”

'They hunted her down': A killing that shook the community

Puerto Rico’s most recent transgender killing victims included Samuel Edmund Damián Valentín, a young trans man found shot multiple times along an expressway in metropolitan San Juan in January.

Six more took place in 2020. Along with Diaz, there was Michelle “Michellyn” Ramos Vargas, a transgender woman in her mid-30s, who was found shot Sept. 30 in the southwestern city of San German. In the small northwestern city of Moca, Yampi Méndez Arocho, 19, a trans man who loved the NBA's Miami Heat, was killed March 5, 2020.

Serena Angelique Velázquez Ramos, 32, and Layla Pelaez Sánchez, 21, were killed April 21, 2020, in Humacao, allegedly by two men who said they had partied and had sex with the women before discovering their transgender identities. According to an affidavit, the women were shot in their car, which was then set ablaze.

It was the slaying on Feb. 24, 2020, of a homeless transgender woman who called herself Alexa that most shook the community for its audacity, cruelty and, within the tightknit trans community, a sense that it could have happened to anyone.

The 27-year-old was often pictured in others' social media posts walking the streets with her purse and brandishing a handheld mirror that advocates said she used to monitor potential threats behind her.

In February, someone called police to claim Alexa was using the mirror to spy on people in the women’s restroom at a McDonald’s in Toa Baja, west of San Juan. Officers responded and chose not to arrest her – but the exchange, captured on video, went viral online as she was painted as a community threat, then stalked.

Video footage captured in the early morning hours and posted online relayed the voices of young men mocking her in the darkness, followed by the sounds of gunfire. Alexa was found shot multiple times. It was her birthday.

More than a year later, police have yet to charge anyone with the murder.

“It was recorded,” Cruz said. “They hunted her down. And that speaks to somebody thinking they can get away with anything, when they feel there’s no accountability.”

Serrano, of Puerto Rico Para Tod@s, said the tepid law enforcement response is reflective of the culture of the Puerto Rico Police Department, which was accused by the U.S. Department of Justice a decade ago of constitutional violations, including use of excessive force during routine police activities, unreasonable force in response to public demonstrations and unlawful searches and seizures.

“They really don’t care about these cases,” Serrano said.

The Puerto Rico Police Department did not follow through on requests to provide information about the killings or about how police are trained to deal with the transgender population.

Issues cited by transgender activists in Puerto Rico echo complaints leveled at U.S. police departments, including misidentification of victims by past names or incorrect gender.

“A lot of these victims are misgendered when the incidents are written down on police reports,” said Jesse Garcia, who chairs the League of United Latin American Citizens’ LGBTQ affairs committee. “Relatives who claim the bodies sometimes use the wrong gender because of shame or because they don’t want the attention."

Gabriela Hernandez, executive director of the nonprofit New Mexico Dream Team, takes part in a protest June 6, 2018, outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Albuquerque, N.M., over the death of Roxsana Hernandez, a Honduran transgender woman who died in U.S. custody. Authorities say she developed symptoms of pneumonia, dehydration and complications associated with HIV.
Gabriela Hernandez, executive director of the nonprofit New Mexico Dream Team, takes part in a protest June 6, 2018, outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Albuquerque, N.M., over the death of Roxsana Hernandez, a Honduran transgender woman who died in U.S. custody. Authorities say she developed symptoms of pneumonia, dehydration and complications associated with HIV.

Some said such errors can’t be completely chalked up to unawareness or procedural limitations that probably contribute to the undercount of transgender killings.

“Those are calculated ways to express that you do not value an individual’s gender identity,” said University of West Virginia sociology Ph.D. candidate Rayna Momen, a nonbinary transgender person who has studied violence against the U.S. transgender community with colleague Lisa Dilks.

“When you truly do not value an entire population, even when it comes to the most brutal violence, the priority to prosecute crimes to the fullest extent is just not there,” Momen said.

Lack of labor rights can lead to violence

A suffering economy has played a role in the violence experienced by transgender people, who typically find work opportunities limited because of employer bias. That situation has been worsened by a pandemic – and in Puerto Rico, the residual effects of Hurricane Maria, the Category 4 storm that struck the island in 2017.

“It has thrown people into lines of work that put them in danger,” said LULAC’s Garcia. “When people are let go from jobs, transgender people are probably the first to go, and they don’t have access to the same kinds of jobs that others do because of their appearance or who they are.”

Bamby Salcedo, a Guadalajara-born trans activist in Los Angeles, knows that path from experience. She left Mexico at 16 to join her father in the USA, and when that didn’t work out, she found herself on the streets, beginning to embrace her feminine identity but caught up in harmful and dangerous activities that landed her in jail multiple times before she set herself right.

Salcedo founded TransLatin@ Coalition, an organization focused on the needs of transgender immigrants and refugees from Mexico and Latin America and is a well-known speaker and advocate who has spoken at the White House and at the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS.

“We’re pushed to street economies in order to survive,” Salcedo said. “That’s where you find community, on the streets with older girls who mentor and support you. But we’re also criminalized because of who we are. And when we are victims of violence and try to get help from the police, we’re blamed. They tell us, ‘If you weren’t that way, then that wouldn’t happen to you.’ We get convicted by our society every day.”

Alexa Rodriguez, a longtime Puerto Rico resident living in Baltimore, said that before she gained the right to change her name on her driver’s license as a trans, she was rejected by employers put off by the incongruity between her ID and her appearance.

“They were like, is this real or fake? They were biased by how they saw me," said Rodriguez, who directs Trans-Latinx DMV, an advocacy agency serving Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. "So I ended up on the streets doing sex work for survival, for food and to pay my rent. That is what trans women face, and those things put us in danger.”

Rodriguez is married and has a home and a car.

“Now I have what everybody has,” she said. “I’m part of regular society.”

People display transgender pride outside the Stonewall Inn during a rally June 28, 2019, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York.
People display transgender pride outside the Stonewall Inn during a rally June 28, 2019, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York.

Taking a wait-and-see approach

In late January, days after Angie Noemi González, a nurse and mother of three, was found dead in a ravine, Puerto Rican Gov. Pedro Rafael Pierluisi Urrutia proclaimed a state of emergency.

It was a measure long demanded by women’s rights advocates upset by violence against women on the island – including the slaying in September of a 20-year-old woman abducted by men who pulled up in a white van as she waited outside her home to be picked up by a friend. Police waited four days to act on the report.

More recently, the body of Keishla Rodriguez, 27, who was pregnant, was found Saturday in a San Juan-area lagoon. Félix Verdejo, a former Olympic boxer, turned himself in to authorities Sunday and is charged in connection with the crime.

Transgender activists persuaded the governor to include the community in the executive order that accompanied his declaration; the order pledged new and improved programs to prevent gender-based violence and support its victims. It created a government position and committee of officials, academics and community advocates to oversee the effort.

Though the moves don't go as far as LGBTQ rights protections undertaken in California, New York and Massachusetts, Labiosa of San Juan’s Waves Ahead said they mark a bold step forward – if they pan out. He and others in the community are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“That’s the pattern here: Committees are set up, and nothing comes out of that committee," he said.”

Advocates said more needs to be done. Schools need to teach kids to respect gender diversity, they maintain, and government and law enforcement leaders need to make sure hate crimes are prosecuted accordingly.

The Human Rights Campaign is prodding the Biden administration to create a task force or advisory council to address anti-transgender violence. Hate crime laws differ from state to state, or don't exist at all, so definitions and data collection vary, “and that’s kind of the problem,” HRC’s David said. “We need to have some federal oversight.”

Rodriguez, of TransLatinx DMV, said Latina transgender women have for too long remained "a minority inside another minority."

"When people in power raise their voices, they can have an impact, and in this case, people need to raise their voices for us," she said.

As a trans woman accepted by her community, Rodriguez said she finally has an opportunity to succeed, and she's surviving.

“I’m 45 years old, and I’m still alive," Rodriguez said. "And that’s an achievement."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Transgender killings: Puerto Rico's transwomen murder rate hits record

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jackets part ways with head coach John Tortorella after tumultuous season

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.

  • Connor McDavid notches point No. 100 in just 53rd game

    Oilers captain Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark this NHL season with a goal and three assists before the end of Saturday's game against the visiting Vancouver Canucks.

  • Leafs beat Canadiens to clinch North Division crown

    The Maple Leafs have conquered the north in 2021. Now the real work begins.

  • Inspired by Olympic champion mom, Ovechkin investing in NWSL's Washington Spirit

    Ovi celebrated Mother's Day by taking the advice of his gold medalist mom.

  • 10 things: Raptors lose two bodies and another game as wretched season winds down

    The Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a shoulder strain and also fell to the Grizzlies as Toronto was all but eliminated from play-in contention.

  • Canelo-Saunders fight at AT&T Stadium sets boxing attendance record with more than 73,000 fans

    Tens of thousands of fans packed into AT&T Stadium on Saturday night and set a new U.S. boxing record despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Canelo-Saunders full results: Canelo Alvarez TKOs Billy Joe Saunders

    Alvarez entered the matchup as a -800 favorite at BetMGM, with Saunders at +550.

  • Russell Westbrook ties Oscar Robertson for most triple-doubles in NBA history

    Russell Westbrook now has 181 triple-doubles to his name.

  • Former Eagles defensive lineman Brandon Bair saves man from Idaho train crash

    Brandon Bair pulled a man out of a fiery truck on Thursday after it was hit by a train in Idaho.

  • Bryson flew home after he thought he missed the cut at Wells Fargo Championship

    Bryson DeChambeau had a good sense of humor about his gaffe.

  • NHL relaxing virus protocols for vaccinated playoff teams

    The league sent a memo to teams and players Friday night outlining changes that take hold once 85% or more of the travelling party has been fully vaccinated.

  • NCAA's Mark Emmert says athletes should be able to make money starting in 2021

    Emmert told the New York Times on Friday that the NCAA should vote to allow sponsorship and endorsement income for all athletes this summer.

  • Yuta Watanabe on Asian Heritage Month, focus in remaining games

    Yuta Watanabe discusses the importance of Asian Heritage Month in today's climate and ways he wants to improve in the remaining games.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Tortorella out after 6 years as Columbus Blue Jackets coach

    COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Tortorella is out as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after six seasons. General manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement Sunday that parting ways with the winningest coach in franchise history was a mutual decision. The 62-year-old Tortorella was in the last year of his contract, and the separation wasn't a surprise after a tumultuous season that saw the Blue Jackets plunge to last place in their division amid the coach's admitted failure to influence the team culture. “Torts and I have had numerous conversations throughout the season, and we have agreed that the time is right for both he and the club to go our separate ways,” Kekalainen said a day after the Blue Jackets concluded the season with a 5-4 overtime win against Detroit. “He is a great coach and his accomplishments with our club over the past six seasons speak for themselves.” The Blue Jackets went 227-166-54 under Tortorella, including a franchise-best 50-24-8 finish in 2016-17. But the wheels fell off during a terrible 2020-21 season (18-26-12). The late-starting 56-game season began with the refusal of Pierre-Luc Dubois, one of the team’s brightest stars who often clashed with Tortorella, to sign a long-term contract. He was promptly traded to Winnipeg for forward Patrik Laine, who didn’t perform to expectations. The Blue Jackets were unable to win consistently but managed to stay within striking distance of a playoff spot in the Central Division until late March when the losses began piling up. Stars Zach Werenski and Boone Jenner were lost to season-ending injuries. The trade deadline brought the sell-off of beloved captain Nick Foligno and defenceman David Savard, two of the foundations of the team during Tortorella’s tenure, as well as stalwart centre Riley Nash. There was a nine-game winless streak. Tortorella, known for his fiery temper and demanding, no-nonsense coaching style, acknowledged at times that he didn't like the effort and culture of the team and was trying to reshape it during the season. “We’ve gone through this a lot in the past few years and we were able to get the room straightened out,” Tortorella said after Saturday night's game. “I did not do a good enough job in getting that to happen with the new personnel coming in, some distractions early on. We just never felt comfortable with the room as far as being cohesive. That’s my responsibility. Great learning experience.” Tortorella clashed with his share of players. He says he treated all of them the same and wasn't afraid to bench his stars if they deserved it. But players by and large respect him, especially the ones who gave the maximum effort and work ethic he demanded. “He holds everybody accountable,” said forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, who developed into the team's top scorer during Tortorella's tenure. “It’s a process for a lot of guys, and it takes some time to learn. There’s times when he yells at you and puts pressure on you to play better and so on, but when you look back on it, it definitely helps you.” “He’s definitely been one of the most — if not the most — important person in this organization," forward Cam Atkinson said. Kekalainen brought Tortorella aboard seven games into the 2015-16 season after Todd Richards was fired. Tortorella, known for his difficult training camps, made the most of the rosters he was given in Columbus, winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s best coach in 2016-17 and finishing as a finalist after the 2019-20 season. After reaching the post-season just twice in the first 15 years of the franchise, the Blue Jackets under Tortorella strung together four consecutive playoff appearances. In 2019, they stunned the NHL's best team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, in a first-round playoff sweep. Tortorella is from Boston and ranks first among U.S.-born coaches in career wins with a 673-541-169 record. He coached Tampa Bay to a Stanley Cup title in 2004, and he also coached the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Mitch Stacy, The Associated Press

  • Canadian Auger-Aliassime wins in opening round of Italian Open, Andreescu withdraws

    ROME — Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the second round of the Italian Open, while fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn.Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, exacted some revenge on Serbia's Filip Krajinovic with a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win Sunday.Krajinovic defeated Auger-Aliassime in the first round of the ATP Tour Masters 1000 clay-court event last year.Andreescu, the sixth seed on the women's side, was scheduled to return after retiring from the final of Miami Open with a foot injury last month, then testing positive for COVID-19.However, she said in a post on Instagram that she may have to isolate again if she travels to Italy."Although I have tested negative following my isolation period in Madrid and having been back in full training the last few days, the Italian government rules put me at risk of being isolated again if I travel to Italy," Andreescu wrote. "So unfortunately I have to withdraw from the Italian Open this year."Sunday marked Auger-Aliassime's first win in three attempts against Krajinovic.Auger-Aliassime, ranked 20th in the world, broke the 36th-ranked Krajinovic in the final game to finish off a match that lasted just over two hours 45 minutes.The Canadian was better on first serve, earning 71 per cent of points when he got it in as compared to 60 per cent for Krajinovic.Auger-Aliassime was coming off a straight-sets loss to Norway's Casper Ruud in last week's ATP Tour Masters 1000 stop in Madrid.Auger-Aliassime will face No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the second round. Schwartzman won their only previous meeting in three sets last year on an indoor hard-court in Cologne, Germany.No. 13 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., is the only other Canadian in the men's singles draw. He will face a qualifier in the first round.This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Canadian rider James Piccoli finishes runner-up in Tour of Rwanda

    KIGALI, Rwanda — Canadian rider James Piccoli finished runner-up Sunday in the Tour of Rwanda The 29-year-old from Montreal was third in the general classification going into the eighth and final stage of the race. He moved into second place overall after finishing second to race winner Cristian Martin Rodriguez in Sunday's 75.3-kilometre finale — a demanding stage filled with ascents. The Spaniard finished the race in 22 hours 49 minutes 51 seconds. Piccoli's time was 22:50:08 with American Alex Hoehn third at 22:50:41. “What a week,” Piccoli said. “The guys worked so hard this week, and we worked so well together. I once more gave it my all, but there was simply one guy stronger this week.” “I am happy with silver. We will now have some nice time off together and enjoy our performances." The Tour of Rwanda, in its 13th year, is Africa's biggest UCI stage race. Originally scheduled for February, it was pushed back to May due to the pandemic. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Naomi Osaka unsure if Tokyo Olympics should be held this summer

    Osaka is ambivalent about whether the Olympics be held in Japan, where only 2 percent of the population is vaccinated.

  • Medina Spirit could lose Ky. Derby win; track bans Baffert

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Medina Spirit’s victory in the Kentucky Derby is in serious jeopardy because of a failed postrace drug test, one that led Churchill Downs to suspend Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert immediately on Sunday in the latest scandal to plague the sport. Baffert denied all wrongdoing and promised to be fully transparent with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission during its investigation. Baffert’s barn received word Saturday that Medina Spirit had tested positive for an excessive amount of the steroid betamethasone, which is sometimes used to treat pain and inflammation in horses. Medina Spirit’s win over Mandaloun in the Derby stands — for now. “To be clear, if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner,” Churchill Downs officials said in a statement shortly after Baffert held a hastily planned morning news conference outside his barn to announce and respond to the allegations. The track said failure to comply with the rules and medication protocols jeopardizes the safety of horses and jockeys, the sport’s integrity and the Derby’s reputation. “Churchill Downs will not tolerate it,” the statement read. “Given the seriousness of the alleged offence, Churchill Downs will immediately suspend Bob Baffert, the trainer of Medina Spirit, from entering any horses at Churchill Downs Racetrack.” Medina Spirit is expected to run in the Preakness on Saturday, barring some abrupt change in plans or a decision from officials at Pimlico or Maryland’s racing commission that would prevent him from entering the second jewel of the Triple Crown. “I got the biggest gut-punch in racing for something that I didn’t do,” Baffert said of the failed test. “And it’s disturbing. It’s an injustice to the horse. ... I don’t know what’s going on in racing right now, but there’s something not right. I don’t feel embarrassed. I feel like I was wronged. We’re going to do our own investigation. We’re going to be transparent with the racing commission, like we’ve always been. “He’s a great horse. He doesn’t deserve this. He ran a gallant race,” Baffert added. The only horse to be disqualified for medication after winning the Derby is Dancer’s Image in 1968. Medina Spirit is Baffert’s fifth horse known to have failed a drug test in just over a year. Flanked by his attorney Craig Robertson, Baffert said his barn was told that Medina Spirit was found to have 21 picograms of betamethasone — slightly more than double what the trainer said was the allowable amount — in a postrace sample. Betamethasone is the same drug that was found in the system of Gamine, another Baffert-trained horse who finished third in the Kentucky Oaks last September. Gamine was eventually disqualified from that finish because of that test and Baffert was fined $1,500. Betamethasone is legal under Kentucky racing rules, though it must be cleared 14 days before a horse races. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist,” Baffert said. “I know everybody is not out to get me, but there’s definitely something wrong. Why is it happening to me? You know, there’s problems in racing, but it’s not Bob Baffert.” Mandaloun, which lost the Derby by a half-length, is not going to the Preakness. If Mandaloun is declared the Kentucky Derby winner, that would mean the Triple Crown pursuit for 2021 would end right there. It is unknown how long Kentucky officials will take to determine whether the results of the Derby should stand or will change. Baffert was planning to saddle Medina Spirit and Concert Tour in the Preakness, going for a record eighth victory in that race. Except for 2020 when the races were run out of order due to the coronavirus pandemic, Baffert is undefeated with a Derby winner in the Preakness, which holds its post position draw Monday. Last month, Baffert won an appeals case before the Arkansas Racing Commission after he had been suspended by Oaklawn Park stewards for 15 days for a pair of positive drug tests involving two of his horses that won at the track on May 2, 2020. The horses tested positive for the painkiller lidocaine, which Baffert said they were exposed to inadvertently. But as Baffert insisted that horse racing can do better preventing doping, he also acknowledged the spotlight. “I know I’m the most scrutinized trainer and have millions of eyes on me. But you know what? I don’t have a problem with that,” Baffert said. “The last thing I want to do is do something that would jeopardize the greatest 2 minutes in sports.” The failed drug test is just another in a long series of events shadowing the sport — and the Derby, its best known and most prestigious race — in recent years. Maximum Security crossed the line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified by Churchill Downs stewards for interference in what was an unprecedented move. Country House, which crossed the line second in that race, is now considered the winner. In March 2020, Jason Servis — who was Maximum Security’s trainer — was part of a sweeping indictment that involved trainers, veterinarians and pharmacists in a horse doping ring. Baffert faced the doping allegations in Arkansas and Kentucky last year, and now, this. “I’m worried about our sport,” Baffert said. “Our sport, we’ve taken a lot of hits as a sport. These are pretty serious accusations here, but we’re going to get to the bottom of it and find out. We know we didn’t do it.” ___ AP Sports Writers Tim Reynolds and Stephen Whyno contributed to this report. ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press