US heatwave: Temperature records smashed across the Pacific Northwest with 43.3C recorded in Portland

People gathered at Keller Fountain Park in Portland, Oregon, as the temperature hit 43.3C (AP)

A heatwave across the US Pacific Northwest has broken all-time temperature records in places unaccustomed to such extreme heat.

Portland, Oregon, reached 43.3C (110 F) on Sunday, breaking the temperature record of 42.2C (108 F), which was set just a day earlier.

In Eugene, Oregon, the US track and field trials were halted on Sunday afternoon and fans were asked to evacuate the stadium due to the extreme heat.

Records were being broken across the region, and the sizzling temperatures were expected to get even hotter on Monday.

There were also some power outages. Portland General Electric said about 3,000 customers were without electricity in the greater Portland area yesterday afternoon. Puget Sound Energy reported 3,400 customers down in the greater Seattle area.

It got so hot in Seattle the city parks department closed a community pool in the southern portion of the city because of “unsafe, dangerous pool deck temperatures”.

King County closed several Covid-19 testing sites because of the heat, while Seattle opened additional public library branches to provide additional cooling centres, The Seattle Times reported.

Seattle’s light rail trains may have to operate at reduced speeds because of excessive heat on the tracks, causing delays that could continue into the work week, Sound Transit said.

The heatwave also moved into Idaho, where temperatures above 38C (100 F) are forecast in Boise for at least seven days starting on Monday.

Portland residents fill a cooling centre with a capacity of about 300 people (Getty Images)

Ontario, Oregon - a city near the Idaho border - could see at least a week of triple-digit temperatures, including a high of 109 F (42.8 C) on Wednesday, forecasters said.

Cities were reminding residents where pools, splash pads and cooling centres were available and urging people to stay hydrated, check on their neighbours and avoid strenuous activities.

Still, about 3,000 athletes participated in an Ironman Triathlon in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Sunday. The race start was moved up to 5 am to try and avoid the worst of the heat.

Race organisers said they had 62,000 pounds (28,000 kilograms) of ice at hydration stations, misting stations and chilled towels to hand out to athletes, KHQ-TV reported.

The Coeur d'Alene Fire Department brought in extra firefighters and paramedics because they usually see extra dehydration calls during the event. Rather than a crew of 17 firefighters, they had a crew of 60 on Sunday, KREM-TV reported.

The NWS in Coeur d'Alene said this week's weather "will likely be one of the most extreme and prolonged heatwaves in the recorded history of the Inland Northwest".

The scorching weather was caused by an extended "heat dome" parked over the Pacific Northwest.

Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington who studies global warming and its effects on public health, says the days-long heatwave was a taste of the future as climate change reshapes global weather patterns.

