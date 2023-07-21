US heat wave isn't going away, weather service forecast says. It's growing.

Folks in the southern and western U.S. who are sick of this broiling hot summer weather, this isn't the forecast you wanted to hear.

The heat wave that's been plaguing huge stretches of the southern U.S. is forecast to continue in areas that have been scalding for weeks – and spread further across the central U.S. over the next few days and even weeks.

"A dangerous, long-lived, and record breaking heat wave will continue over the Southwest through this weekend, particularly in the low desert areas, with triple-digit high temperatures also extending northward into the central Great Basin this weekend," National Weather Service forecaster Mussie Kebede said.

In addition to the Southwest heat, "oppressive heat and humidity are forecast to create widespread 105-110 degree heat indices across the Mid-South, Southeast and Gulf Coast through early this weekend," he added.

July 19, 2023: A San Bernardino County firefighter wipes his head as the Oak Fire burns near Fontana, California. Millions suffered through intense heat as fires raged, health worries mounted and the world appeared headed for its hottest month of July on record.

Next week's forecast: More 'excessive heat'

Sweltering heat is expected to continue in the Southwest through at least Friday, July 28, with some moderation thereafter, the weather service said.

While the heat has been constant in the Desert Southwest over the past few weeks, the Rockies and most of the Plains have avoided long stretches of intense heat this summer, AccuWeather forecasters said. However, that will change in the coming days.

Indeed, hot summertime conditions look to expand over most of the remainder of the Lower 48 beginning the middle of next week, the weather service predicted. Many locations within the Midwest may reach their hottest temperatures of the year thus far.

"Excessive heat" is forecast to spread across the country next week.

The "excessive heat" is also forecast to spread into the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic by the end of next week, according to a forecast map from the Climate Prediction Center.

Some 90-degree heat could even surge into the Northeast later next week as well, Weather.com meteorologists warned.

The USA's temperature forecast for late July and early August is a sea of reds and oranges across the country, which indicate the likelihood of hotter-than-average temperatures.

What about August?

Overall, little sustained relief from the heat is in the forecast for the next few weeks, as a heat dome, driven by strong high pressure, continues to show staying power into at least the early part of August, according to Bill Deger, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.

And a​ccording to the latest extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, much of the Plains from the Missouri Valley to Texas is likely to see above-average heat last through the rest of July into the first few days of August.

Beyond that, most of the nation is forecast to see a hotter-than-average August, the CPC said: "Widespread above normal temperatures are favored over much of the contiguous U.S.," the CPC said.

Only a small portion of the Upper Midwest should see a cooler-than-average August.

August is forecast to be warmer-than-average across most of the western, southern and eastern U.S. Only a small portion of the Upper Midwest (in blue) is expected to see cooler-than-normal temperatures in August.

Take the heat seriously

Take the heat seriously, the weather service said Friday, noting that the heat will continue to reach levels that could pose a health risk for many people. Some suggestions and warnings:

Avoid extended time outdoors.

The heat could be potentially deadly to anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

Nighttime temperatures will provide very little relief.

Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the U.S.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US heat wave forecast says excessive heat to spread north, east