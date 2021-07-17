This Is Us and Guardians of the Galaxy stars team up for new movie

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Guardians of the Galaxy's Wyatt Oleff and This Is Us' Chrissy Metz have teamed up for a new movie, one that tackles some serious themes.

Oleff, who played the young version of Peter Quill in Guardians and Stanley in the It films, and Metz, who plays Kate Pearson in This Is Us, are starring in Stay Awake, which recently wrapped filming.

As reported by Variety, the film focuses on the heavy topic of opioid addiction, with Metz' mother Michelle struggling with her dependency to the prescription drugs, something that negatively affects her relationship with her family.

Meanwhile, Oleff plays the youngest son, Ethan, who is gearing up to move up and get on with his life. Agents of SHIELD's Fin Argus plays the older brother, Derek, who has given up on his own ambitions to keep the family together.

"We rarely see the child’s perspective and how deeply they are affected when taking care of an addicted parent," Metz said, "but I believe we owe it to the lives lost, those who are forever changed and still battling this crisis... It is an honor to be a part of this project."

"Stay Awake is the most important story I have had the opportunity to tell," Oleff added.

Last month, Metz was announced as the host of a brand new reality show.

For more on drug addiction and dependency, including information and support, please visit FRANK or Action on Addiction.

