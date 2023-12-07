US grounds entire Osprey aircraft fleet

Breaking News image

The US has grounded its entire fleet of Osprey helicopters after a report said a crash off the coast of Japan last week, which killed eight crewmembers, was due to a malfunction.

Air Force and Navy officials said they had taken the step "to mitigate risk while the investigation continues".

Not all of the remains of servicemembers killed in the crash have been recovered yet.

Japan grounded its fleet of 14 Ospreys after the crash as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.