'This Is Us,' 'Dancing With the Stars,' and More Shows Coming Back This Fall

From Good Housekeeping

The end of summer and the beginning of fall means all of your favorite TV shows are coming back. Dancing With the Stars, The Masked Singer, Celebrity Family Feud — soon you'll be watching them all again as you sip on your favorite fall cocktail and munch on pumpkin-flavored snacks.

To make sure you don't miss your go-to programs (or some of the new shows premiering, like Filthy Rich and Ratched), we’ve put together a list of all the TV airing over the next few months. While you'll see that the coronavirus pandemic has affected some show filming schedules (This Is Us, for example, is airing its new season in November instead of September), there are still plenty of series to keep you occupied all autumn long. So, take note of the list below and get ready to call dibs on the remote!

All times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST).

*Denotes a new series or revival debut.

September

Thursday, September 10

*Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

The Gift (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Football Night in America (NBC, 7:30 p.m.)

Sunday Night Football (NBC, 8:15 p.m.)

Friday, September 11

*The Duchess (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Family Business (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Pokémon Journeys (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Saturday, September 12

*Coastal Elites (HBO, 8 p.m.)

48 Hours (CBS, 10 p.m.)

Sunday, September 13

Football Night in America (time slot premiere, NBC, 8:15 p.m.)

Our Cartoon President (Showtime, 8:30 p.m.)

Monday, September 14

Monday Night Football (ESPN, 7:10 p.m.)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8 p.m.)

*The Third Day (HBO, 9 p.m.)

*We Are Who We Are (HBO, 10 p.m.)

Tuesday, September 15

Taco Chronicles (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Wednesday, September 16

Baby (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

*Challenger: Final Flight (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Criminal: UK (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

MeatEater (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Signs (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

*Sing On! (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

The 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards (CBS, 8 p.m.)

Thursday, September 17

*Departure (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.)

*Dragon's Dogma (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

The Last Word (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E!, 8 p.m.)

Thursday Night Football (NFL Network, 8:20 p.m.)

Friday, September 18

Pen15 (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

*Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

*American Barbecue Showdown (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

*Ratched (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

*Long Way Up (Apple TV+, 3:01 a.m.)

*Becoming (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

*World's Funniest Animals (CW, 9 p.m.)

Sunday, September 20

The 72nd Emmy Awards (ABC, 8 p.m.)

Monday, September 21

Monday Night Football (time slot premiere, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.)

*Filthy Rich (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Tuesday, September 22

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Thursday, September 24

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC, 8 p.m.)

Press Your Luck (ABC, 9 p.m.)

Match Game (ABC, 10 p.m.)

Friday, September 25

*Fernando (Amazon, 3:01 a.m.)

*Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

*The School Nurse Files (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

*Country-ish (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

*Sneakerheads (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

*Tehran (Apple TV+, 3:01 a.m.)

Dateline (NBC, 10 p.m.)

Sunday, September 27

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 (CW, 8 p.m.)

Bless the Harts (Fox, 8:30 p.m.)

Bob's Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Family Guy (Fox, 9:30 p.m.)

Monday, September 28

*Whose Vote Counts, Explained (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

*Weakest Link (NBC, 10 p.m.)

Tuesday, September 29

*iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 (CW, 8 p.m.)

The First Presidential Debate (ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, September 30

Coroner: Fire (CW, 9 p.m.)

October

Thursday, October 1

*Connecting (NBC, 8:30 p.m.)

Friday, October 2

*Monsterland (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

Sunday, October 4

Pandora (CW, 8 p.m.)

*The Good Lord Bird (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

*The Comedy Store (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

*The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC, 10 p.m.)

Monday, October 5

*Soulmates (AMC, 10 p.m.)

Tuesday, October 6

*Swamp Thing (CW, 8 p.m.)

Ellen's Game of Games (NBC, 8 p.m.)

*Next (Fox, 9 p.m.)

Wednesday, October 7

*Books of Blood (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

*Devils (CW, 8 p.m.)

Coroner (CW, 9 p.m.)

Thursday, October 8

Supernatural (CW, 8 p.m.)

The Outpost (CW, 9 p.m.)

Friday, October 9

*The Haunting of BLY Manor (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.)

Saturday, October 10

AMC Visionaries: Eli Roth's History of Horror (AMC, 10 p.m.)

Sunday, October 11

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, 9 p.m.)

Tuesday, October 13

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.)

Story continues