US Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton leads Austin Friday F1 practice
Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the second Formula 1 free practice session ahead of the United States Grand Prix, outpacing Charles Leclerc by 0.301 seconds.
Ferrari driver Leclerc was quickest in the early running, which was interrupted by a red flag caused by Romain Grosjean crashing his Haas after losing it at the downhill Turn 5 and nosing into the barrier, with a time of 1m34.434s using medium Pirellis.
That put Leclerc 0.158s quicker than Hamilton, who used the hard compound to set his time.
But Hamilton hit back once the drivers started to switch on to the soft Pirellis, setting a time of 1m33.232s to secure top spot.
This was despite lagging 0.317s behind Leclerc at the end of the first sector, with a significant tow from Robert Kubica's Williams in the middle sector allowing him to take half a second out of Leclerc.
Hamilton ended up three tenths quicker than Leclerc having eked out a little more time in the final sector.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was the last of the frontrunners to set a time on mediums, lapping 0.315s off the pace and 0.343s ahead of fourth-placed Sebastian Vettel.
This was still good enough to put Vettel, who had a spin late in the session while running hard Pirellis coming through the Turn 14 right-hander, well clear of the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas.
Bottas questioned where he had lost time over the radio, and was informed it was down to a combination of not having a Hamilton-like tow and time lost on the straights - which he was also told was down to "something else probably".
He subsequently made a small improvement to his time, but was still 0.813s off the pace.
Alex Albon completed the top six in the second Red Bull, 1.202s down and just three quarters of a tenth ahead of the man he replaced - Pierre Gasly.
Gasly declared "that's a good lap" after he jumped up to seventh place for Toro Rosso with a time good enough to keep him well-clear of eighth-fastest Carlos Sainz Jr's McLaren.
Racing Point driver Lance Stroll was one of the last to set a time on softs, jumping into the top 10 with a lap of 1m34.744s with 37 minutes remaining and ending up ninth.
Antonio Giovinazzi rounded out the top 10 for Alfa Romeo having been shuffled from seventh after his quick lap down to 10th place, 1.607s off the pace.
Giovinazzi survived a spin earlier in the session when the rear stepped out coming through the Turn 6 right-hander, with his initial correction firing the car in the opposite direction to the original moment.
Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo was 11th fastest despite a wide moment exiting Turn 9 on his lap, half-a-tenth quicker than the second Toro Rosso of Daniil Kvyat.
Nico Hulkenberg put the second Renault 13th ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris with Sergio Perez 15th.
Kimi Raikkonen was 16th fastest with a lap 2.155s off the pace, just ahead of the first driver to set a time on softs - Haas's Kevin Magnussen.
Grosjean's pace on the mediums before going off and bringing his afternoon to a premature end on his fourth lap was good enough to secure 18th place, with the two Williams drivers 19th and 20th.
George Russell was the quicker of the pair, lapping just over half-a-second faster than Kubica.
Practice two times
Pos
Driver
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
1m33.232s
-
34
2
Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
1m33.533s
0.301s
33
3
Max Verstappen
Red Bull/Honda
1m33.547s
0.315s
28
4
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
1m33.890s
0.658s
35
5
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
1m34.045s
0.813s
34
6
Alexander Albon
Red Bull/Honda
1m34.434s
1.202s
32
7
Pierre Gasly
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m34.509s
1.277s
31
8
Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren/Renault
1m34.667s
1.435s
34
9
Lance Stroll
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m34.744s
1.512s
29
10
Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m34.839s
1.607s
29
11
Daniel Ricciardo
Renault
1m34.924s
1.692s
29
12
Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m34.975s
1.743s
36
13
Nico Hulkenberg
Renault
1m34.988s
1.756s
32
14
Lando Norris
McLaren/Renault
1m35.025s
1.793s
30
15
Sergio Perez
Racing Point/Mercedes
1m35.109s
1.877s
26
16
Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
1m35.387s
2.155s
34
17
Kevin Magnussen
Haas/Ferrari
1m35.442s
2.210s
28
18
Romain Grosjean
Haas/Ferrari
1m35.789s
2.557s
4
19
George Russell
Williams/Mercedes
1m36.749s
3.517s
37
20
Robert Kubica
Williams/Mercedes
1m37.283s
4.051s
33
