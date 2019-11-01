US Grand Prix F1 practice: Verstappen beats Vettel, Hamilton eighth

Scott Mitchell
Verstappen fastest in Austin FP1, Hamilton eighth
Verstappen fastest in Austin FP1, Hamilton eighth

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the opening Formula 1 practice session for the United States Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton was only eighth in the lead Mercedes.

Verstappen was 0.169 seconds faster than Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the first 90-minute session on Friday, with Alex Albon backing up his Red Bull team-mate in third.

Red Bull showed table-topping pace throughout, with Albon quickest at the halfway stage on a 1m35.282s before times tumbled as the track improved and teams switched to the soft tyre.

After dropping Pirelli's development 2020 tyres for a set of mediums and then softs, Verstappen posted a 1m34.057s.

Vettel's own soft-tyre run yielded a 1m34.236s, with Albon ending up on a 1m34.336s.

As neither Mercedes driver or Charles Leclerc's Ferrari sett a representative time, Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly ended the session fourth, just under a second slower than Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo was fifth for Renault, a shade faster than Romain Grosjean's Haas, with Leclerc only seventh, 1.3s off the pace.

Hamilton, who has regular race engineer Peter Bonnington back alongside him at Austin, ended up a few hundredths shy of Leclerc.

He vaulted into the top 10 with a late soft-tyre run after threatening to end the session 18th.

Lance Stroll was ninth for Racing Point, and Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10 in the second Haas.

Valtteri Bottas was down in 17th in the second Mercedes. He did complete a lengthy stint on softs but spent the rest of his session on development tyres and mediums.

Several drivers complained about bumps around the track and a jump at Turn 9, where there has been a mix of resurfacing and other parts being left alone and deteriorating.

Television replays even showed small parts being thrown off by at least one Haas over the bumps.

Carlos Sainz Jr suffered a major spin through the Esses after losing his McLaren on the bumpy entry to the corner, while many others ran wide and had lap times deleted for track limits.

Williams FP1 stand-in Nicholas Latifi stopped briefly on-track and only completed seven laps before returning to the garage.

FP1 times

Pos

Driver

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Max Verstappen

Red Bull/Honda

1m34.057s

-

26

2

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

1m34.226s

0.169s

30

3

Alexander Albon

Red Bull/Honda

1m34.316s

0.259s

28

4

Pierre Gasly

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m35.008s

0.951s

32

5

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

1m35.263s

1.206s

29

6

Romain Grosjean

Haas/Ferrari

1m35.356s

1.299s

24

7

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

1m35.380s

1.323s

23

8

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1m35.439s

1.382s

32

9

Lance Stroll

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m35.586s

1.529s

31

10

Kevin Magnussen

Haas/Ferrari

1m35.659s

1.602s

23

11

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m35.661s

1.604s

31

12

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren/Renault

1m35.723s

1.666s

26

13

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m35.854s

1.797s

22

14

Sergio Perez

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m35.971s

1.914s

29

15

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m36.037s

1.980s

26

16

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

1m36.124s

2.067s

24

17

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

1m36.159s

2.102s

40

18

Lando Norris

McLaren/Renault

1m36.263s

2.206s

23

19

Robert Kubica

Williams/Mercedes

1m37.948s

3.891s

28

20

Nicholas Latifi

Williams/Mercedes

1m41.112s

7.055s

7

