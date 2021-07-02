US troops leave Bagram Airfield, suggesting full US withdrawal from Afghanistan is near

WASHINGTON – American military troops have left Bagram Airfield and handed the base over to Afghan security forces, effectively ending the U.S. combat role after nearly 20 years of war.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the full U.S. withdrawal will not be complete until the end of August, but a senior U.S. official has said it will be largely done by July 4. A contingent of as many as 650 U.S. troops will stay in Afghanistan to protect the U.S. embassy in Kabul.

The U.S. departure from Bagram – which served as the hub of the American-led war against al-Qaida and the Taliban for nearly two decades – comes even as some U.S. officials warn that a resurgent Taliban could soon topple the Afghan government.

Afghan National Army soldiers stand guard at a road checkpoint outside Bagram Air Base, after all U.S. and NATO troops left, on July 2, 2021.

Most European troops have pulled out of Afghanistan in recent days, quietly withdrawing months before the U.S.-led mission officially ended — part of an anticlimactic close to the “forever war” that risks leaving the country on the brink of civil war.

NATO agreed to withdraw its roughly 7,000 forces from Afghanistan in April, after President Joe Biden’s announced his decision to pull all American troops from the country by Sept. 11 – the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attacks that triggered America's longest war.

Biden's national security advisers have emphasized that U.S. will continue to support Afghanistan with humanitarian and economic assistance.

"We're going to stick with you," Biden said in a June 25 meeting with Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and other officials. Ghani said Biden's decision to withdraw would mark a "new chapter" in the U.S. relationship with Afghanistan.

But the security situation in Afghanistan has grown increasingly dire, as Taliban fighters rout Afghan forces in districts across the country. The commander of the U.S.-led mission in Afghanistan, Gen. Austin Miller, recently offered a stark public assessment of Afghanistan's future.

“Civil war is certainly a path that can be visualized if it continues on the trajectory it’s on,” Miller told reporters during a June 29 news conference in Afghanistan. “That should be a concern for the world.”

In this June 6, 2021, photo, Afghan security personnel leave the scene of a roadside bomb explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than half done, and U.S. officials say that while it could be completed by July 4, the final exit of equipment and troops more likely will be later in the summer.

Republicans in Congress have echoed those concerns and warned the U.S. withdrawal could jeopardize hard-fought gains in the fight against al-Qaida.

In his remarks to reporters Friday, Biden said he believed the Afghan government could sustain itself and noted the U.S. will continue to provide Afghan forces some support from U.S. bases outside the country.

"We have worked out an over-the-horizon capacity," the president said, though how the U.S. will execute that is still unclear.

At the White House briefing Friday, Psaki noted that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was set in motion by former President Donald Trump. Under a deal Trump's advisers brokered with the Taliban, the U.S. agreed to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban promised to sever its ties with al-Qaida and end its attacks on American forces.

Biden announced the Sept. 11 deadline earlier this year, arguing the U.S. had achieved its goal of routing al-Qaida and that it was "time for American troops to come home."

At the war’s peak, the U.S. and NATO military numbers surpassed 150,000. The conflict has cost more than $2 trillion, according to a Brown University analysis released in April. More than 2,400 American service members were killed, along with scores of allied troops, humanitarian workers, journalists and tens of thousands of civilians.

Psaki said last week that Biden's decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan "is consistent with his view over the last 20 years about the war." But she also noted that the Taliban had threatened to renew its attacks on American forces if the U.S. failed to adhere to the Trump administration's agreement.

"That was not something, as the Commander-in-Chief, that he felt was acceptable," she said.

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook, Associated Press

