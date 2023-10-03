US will be forced to delay 'critical' arms deliveries to Ukraine as Pentagon runs low on money

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky with Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defence, during a welcome ceremony at the Pentagon last month - Andrew Harnik/AP

The Pentagon is running low on money to replace “critical” weapons for Ukraine and has already been forced to slow down resupplying some troops, according to a leaked letter.

Michael McCord, the department of defence’s chief financial officer, said in correspondence to congressional leaders that without immediate additional funding, the US will have to delay or curtail deliveries of air defences, ammunition, and drones that are “critical and urgent now as Russia prepares to conduct a winter offensive”.

He told House and Senate leaders that there is $1.6 billion (£1.3 billion) left of the $25.9 billion Congress provided to replenish US military stocks that have been flowing to Ukraine.

In addition, he said the US has about $5.4 billion left to provide weapons and equipment from its stockpiles - more than it anticipated as an accounting error led the Pentagon to overvalue the military aid it had sent Ukraine by $6.2 billion over the past two years.

The weapons provided to Ukraine include millions of rounds of artillery, rockets and missiles critical to the country’s counter-offensive aimed at taking back territory gained by Russia in the war.

Michael McCord has sent a letter to US politicians setting out the Pentagon's financial problems - US Government /US Government

Mr McCord said the US had completely run out of long-term funding for Kyiv through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

“We have already been forced to slow down the replenishment of our own forces to hedge against an uncertain funding future,” Mr McCord said in the letter. “Failure to replenish our military services on a timely basis could harm our military’s readiness.”

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that while the aid will keep flowing for now, time is running out.

“We cannot under any circumstances allow America’s support for Ukraine to be interrupted,” he said. “We have time, not much time, and there’s an overwhelming sense of urgency.”

Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, said if the aid does not keep flowing, Ukrainian resistance will begin to weaken.

Story continues

“If there’s no new money, they’re going to start feeling it by Thanksgiving,” he said.

A 45-day short-term funding bill recently passed by Congress, which allowed the government to avoid a shutdown, lasts until mid-November.

Mr McCord said it would be too risky for the Pentagon to divert money from that temporary funding to pay for more aid to Ukraine.

