US flight cancellations, delays continue Saturday: More than 2,000 flights affected so far

Wyatte Grantham-Philips and Zach Wichter, USA TODAY
·3 min read

For a third day in a row, travelers across the country are facing high numbers of flight delays and cancellations.

As of 11 a.m. ET Saturday morning, more than 1,770 U.S. flights were delayed and over 620 U.S. flights were cancelled, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights in real time.

Friday reported a whopping total of almost 8,900 U.S. flight delays and over 1,470 U.S. flight cancellations, according to FlightAware. More than 1,750 U.S. flights were also canceled on Thursday.

The thousands of flight delays and cancellations come as U.S. airlines try to recover from severe storms that barreled through much of the country this week, while also working to accommodate the growing number of travelers on summer vacation.

Friday: Thousands of US flights canceled or delayed Friday after one of worst summer air travel days yet

Nationwide, Delta and American Airlines reported some of the highest numbers of cancellations both Friday and Saturday morning – with their schedules reduced by 6% and 4%, respectively, for Saturday as of 11 a.m. ET.

Those numbers do not include flights on their regional affiliates, which operate as American Eagle and Delta Connection.

"The vast majority of that is weather-related," Curtis Blessing, spokesman for American Airlines, said on Friday.

This week's numbers aren't the first time U.S. flights have seen thousands of delays and cancellations this year. Between Friday and Monday on Memorial Day Weekend, FlightAware reported nearly 2,800 U.S. flight cancellations and delays for more than 20,000 U.S. flights.

In May: Memorial Day air travelers face thousands of cancellations, delays over holiday weekend

And this weekend's issues weren't limited to the U.S.: FlightAware reported almost 8,430 delays and over 2,130 cancellations around the globe Saturday morning. The site logged 21,760 flight delays and almost 3,330 cancellations worldwide on Friday.

What travelers need to know

If your flight is canceled, the U.S. Department of Transportation requires airlines to rebook you on their next available service with space. If that will not work for you, the carrier is required to offer you a refund, even if you bought a nonrefundable ticket.

Summer travel: What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

In the event of a delay, an airline's responsibility is a little less clear. DOT does require compensation for "significant delays" but has no official definition for what counts as "significant."

Many airlines updated their policies during the pandemic to give travelers more flexibility in rebooking or altering plans. Delta Air Lines, for example, automatically rebooks passengers whose flights were canceled and sends them their new itineraries via email, text and the Fly Delta App. Customers are free to change their rebooked flight online or via Delta's digital messaging platform if the new itinerary doesn't work.

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why are flights being canceled on Saturday? Weather and demand factors

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wildfire Burns Near Salt Lake City

    Firefighters worked to contain a wildfire burning west of Salt Lake City in Tooele County, Utah, on Friday, June 17.The Lakeshore Fire burned 400 acres of land, according to officials, and was at 80 percent containment by the evening.The incident led to the partial closure of Interstate 80 and Route 201 as firefighters battled the blaze, which combined with the nearby Lone Fire. The roads were reopened later that evening.This video was recorded by Twitter user @dahomes. Credit: @dahomes via Storyful

  • The highest scores in ODI history after England shatter world record

    England have the top three scores in ODI history

  • Strong storms and dangerous heat will cover the Prairies this weekend

    Dangerous heat builds across the Prairies as a risk for strong thunderstorms targets the region this weekend.

  • Canada's Aurelie Rivard wins gold at world para swimming championships

    MADEIRA, Portugal — Canada's Aurelie Rivard won her second title of the world para swimming championships on Friday, finishing first in the women's 100-metre freestyle S10 race at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Rivard, from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., took top spot in 59.43 seconds. Hungary's Bianka Pap was second in 1:01.19 and Lisa Kruger of the Netherlands was third in 1:01.25. “I'm a little surprised with my time due to my last 72 hours," said Rivard, who didn't finish the 400 fr

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard breaks record with gold-medal swim at Para worlds

    Aurélie Rivard can't be stopped. The Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., native won gold in the women's S10 100-metre freestyle at the Para swimming world championships on Friday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard touched in a championship-record time of 59.43 seconds and was the only competitor to crack the one-minute mark. But hasn't all been easy for the superstar swimming at worlds though. She was forced to pull out of the 400m freestyle just 48 hours earlier. "I really pushed through to be able to be

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Burakovsky lifts Avalanche to thrilling Game 1 overtime win over Lightning

    The Colorado Avalanche have drawn first blood in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes gave an elaborate presentation, had players on hand to give their support and listened to concerns presented by Sky Harbor Airport officials. More than 100 citizens offered their opinions, then statements from 220 more were read in the Tempe City Council chambers. After the eight-hour meeting, the Coyotes finally got what they wanted: approval to negotiate with the city of Tempe to build a new arena close to downtown. Now comes the next phase. The right to

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Flyers' John Tortorella hiring causes stir in NHL community

    John Tortorella is certainly a polarizing guy.

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w