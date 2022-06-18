US flight cancellations, delays continue Saturday: More than 2,000 flights affected so far

For a third day in a row, travelers across the country are facing high numbers of flight delays and cancellations.

As of 11 a.m. ET Saturday morning, more than 1,770 U.S. flights were delayed and over 620 U.S. flights were cancelled, according to FlightAware, which tracks flights in real time.

Friday reported a whopping total of almost 8,900 U.S. flight delays and over 1,470 U.S. flight cancellations, according to FlightAware. More than 1,750 U.S. flights were also canceled on Thursday.

The thousands of flight delays and cancellations come as U.S. airlines try to recover from severe storms that barreled through much of the country this week, while also working to accommodate the growing number of travelers on summer vacation.

Nationwide, Delta and American Airlines reported some of the highest numbers of cancellations both Friday and Saturday morning – with their schedules reduced by 6% and 4%, respectively, for Saturday as of 11 a.m. ET.

Those numbers do not include flights on their regional affiliates, which operate as American Eagle and Delta Connection.

"The vast majority of that is weather-related," Curtis Blessing, spokesman for American Airlines, said on Friday.

This week's numbers aren't the first time U.S. flights have seen thousands of delays and cancellations this year. Between Friday and Monday on Memorial Day Weekend, FlightAware reported nearly 2,800 U.S. flight cancellations and delays for more than 20,000 U.S. flights.

And this weekend's issues weren't limited to the U.S.: FlightAware reported almost 8,430 delays and over 2,130 cancellations around the globe Saturday morning. The site logged 21,760 flight delays and almost 3,330 cancellations worldwide on Friday.

What travelers need to know

If your flight is canceled, the U.S. Department of Transportation requires airlines to rebook you on their next available service with space. If that will not work for you, the carrier is required to offer you a refund, even if you bought a nonrefundable ticket.

In the event of a delay, an airline's responsibility is a little less clear. DOT does require compensation for "significant delays" but has no official definition for what counts as "significant."

Many airlines updated their policies during the pandemic to give travelers more flexibility in rebooking or altering plans. Delta Air Lines, for example, automatically rebooks passengers whose flights were canceled and sends them their new itineraries via email, text and the Fly Delta App. Customers are free to change their rebooked flight online or via Delta's digital messaging platform if the new itinerary doesn't work.

