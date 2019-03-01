U.S. Figure Skating requests SafeSport finish sexual assault probe on John Coughlin

John Coughlin faced sexual misconduct allegations at the time of the death. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

U.S. Figure Skating has asked SafeSport to complete its sexual assault probe into John Coughlin. The 33-year-old Coughlin was being investigated on three reports of sexual misconduct when he died by suicide in January, according to USA Today.

Following Coughlin’s death, SafeSport, the subcommittee investigating the allegations, announced that it would cease looking into the matter since it “cannot advance an investigation when no potential threat exists.”

U.S. Figure Skating disagreed with that decision, arguing the uncertainty surrounding the allegations has led to “innuendo” and “speculation” regarding Coughlin’s conduct.

Coughlin was restricted from participating in events by SafeSport in December. At the time, SafeSport did not reveal why it had restricted Coughlin. In January, Coughlin told USA Today he could not speak about the allegations against him, but called them “unfounded.”

After SafeSport was reportedly informed of two other allegations of sexual misconduct, Coughlin was suspended. Coughlin died by suicide a day after he was suspended. It was then revealed Coughlin was facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

U.S. Figure Skating told SafeSport completing the investigation would be the only way SafeSport would “accomplish its mission for the claimants, U.S. Figure Skating athletes and members, and Mr. Coughlin’s family,” according to USA Today.

