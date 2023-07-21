US FDA approves Verrica's skin disease treatment

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside of FDA headquarters in White Oak, Maryland

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc's treatment of a viral skin disease in adults and children aged 2 years and above, the company said on Friday.

The green light for Verrica's drug, Ycanth, makes it the first approved treatment in the United States for viral skin disease molluscum contagiosum.

The FDA decision is a major milestone for the company after it previously failed to secure a marketing approval for the drug and device combination.

The drug is delivered through a single-use applicator, allowing for precise topical dosing and targeted administration.

Verrica said it is preparing for commercial launch and to make Ycanth accessible by September 2023.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for pricing details. Needham analyst Serge Belanger estimated the price would be around $500 an applicator, ahead of the approval.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)