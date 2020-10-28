'This Is Us' Fans Are "Mad" About Kevin and Madison's Relationship in Season 5

From Good Housekeeping

The moment we've all been waiting for has arrived: This Is Us is back for season 5.

When the NBC hit drama show wrapped up its fourth season in March, our country had just started to grapple with our "new normal" due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the Pearson family is back donning face masks and practicing social distancing. That said, there's one thing that certainly hasn't changed: all the Pearson family drama.

At the end of the season 4 finale, fans were shocked to discover that Madison (Caitlin Thompson) — not Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) and not Sophie (Alexandra Breckinridge) — was expecting twins with Kevin (Justin Hartley). In the spring, This Is Us viewers weren't too sure how they felt about the Kevin-Madison storyline. Now, all these months later, viewers still seem to harbor mixed feelings when it comes to the parents to be. Ahead of the season 5 premiere, #ThisIsUs Twitter let their emotions run amok.

"Am I still angry at This Is Us for what they did to Kevin and Sophie? Yes I am, am I still mad about Madison? Yes I am. Am I ready to cry? Yes I am," one fan tweeted. "Why are kevin and madison a thing?🤦♀️" another wondered. A different fan exclaimed, "kevin and madison!!! what!!! nooo!!! kevin was always supposed to end up with sophie!!!"

But wait, who is Madison on This Is Us again?

For those of you who need a refresher, Madison was first introduced as Kate (Chrissy Metz)'s best friend. The two met through a support group, and although Kate wasn’t particularly nice to Madison in the beginning, their friendship blossomed when the Pearson sibling learned she was pregnant.

In season 4 of This Is Us, fans see Madison and Kevin sleep together on a whim. After attending the funeral of Sophia’s mom, Kevin stops by Kate’s home and finds Madison dog-sitting while his sister is out of town with her husband, Toby (Chris Sullivan). Despite agreeing to be discreet about their night spent together, it all comes to a head in the finale when Madison finds out she’s expecting and Kevin is the father.

Kevin has some big news, and so do we. Your official #ThisIsUs Season 5 sneak peek has arrived!



Don't miss the two-hour season premiere, Tuesday at 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/Cb8uxnttNu



— This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 23, 2020

The above season 5 sneak peek shows Kevin and Madison sharing their news with Kate. While Kate initially wants to congratulate them with “a massive air hug,” she later calls out Kevin in a different promo when he refers to Madison as his "fiancée."

Who plays Madison on This Is Us?

Throughout the past four seasons, Caitlin has appeared as a guest star on This Is Us. Turns out, though, she’s a lot closer to the project than you may think. Caitlin is actually married to series creator and show runner Dan Fogelman. In 2018, Dan took to Twitter to let folks know about their relationship off screen. The couple officially tied the knot in June 2015 and welcomed a son named Benjamin earlier this year.

Before TIU, the 33-year-old actress starred in other TV shows, like Greek and 90210, and in the holiday Lifetime TV movie Christmas Perfection. If you want to see Caitlin and Dan’s cute moments IRL, you’ll want to head over to her Instagram.





