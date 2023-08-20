‘This Is Us’ Family Mourns Ron Cephas Jones: Show Creator Dan Fogelman Remembers The Actor

The loss of Ron Cephas Jones at the age of 66 is bringing together the people that knew him personally and the people that worked with him on set.

Ron Fogelman, the creator of This Is Us, took to social media to mourn the loss of Cephas and to remember the “magical time” of collaborating together on the drama series.

More from Deadline

“A massive loss. Ron was the best of the best – on-screen, on stage, and in real life. The coolest. The easiest hang and laugh. And my God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut… because everything he did was perfect…,” Fogelman shared on X, the microblogging social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In a second post, Fogelman continued, “I first got to know Ron at the start of This Is Us, a magical time when it felt like we were all being shot out of a cannon. He was always steady, always grateful – even as the madness swirled around us. He loved actors. He LOVED his daughter. And we loved him. All of Us.”

I first got to know Ron at the start of This Is Us, a magical time when it felt like we were all being shot out of a cannon. He was always steady, always grateful – even as the madness swirled around us.



He loved actors.



He LOVED his daughter.



And we loved him. All of Us. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 20, 2023

Sterling K. Brown, who played Jones’ biological son on This Is Us, also took to social media to share his thoughts after learning about the loss of the actor.

Story continues

“Life imitated art today, and one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” Brown shared on Instagram.

“[Jones] has passed away, and the world is a little less bright,” he added. “Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.