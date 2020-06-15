Pilot found dead after US fighter jet crashes into North Sea off Yorkshire coast

The body of a pilot has been found after a US military jet crashed into the North Sea off the coast of Yorkshire.

A major search-and-rescue operation was launched after the F-15C Eagle fighter jet came down near Flamborough Head in East Yorkshire on Monday morning.

The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

Colonel Will Marshall, commander of the 48th Fighter Wing, said "with a very heavy heart" he could confirm the pilot had been "located and confirmed deceased".

He added: "This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community, and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot's family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron."

The name of the pilot will not be released until their next of kin has been informed.

The plane crashed at around 9.40am and the Coastguard located the wreckage on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, the 48th Fighter Wing said "at the time of the accident the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board".

The cause of the crash is not yet known, it added.

Col Marshall said on Monday afternoon that he was "hopeful that our Liberty Wing airman will be located and recovered".

Before the crash was reported, RAF Lakenheath had posted a photo on Twitter of three jets in the air.

Sky News defence and security correspondent Alistair Bunkall said the area where the plane came down is used by UK and US military jets for training missions.

He added that he understood there were four military jets in the air at the time of the incident.

The Coastguard said it was coordinating the response after receiving reports that a plane had gone down into the sea 74 nautical miles (85 miles) off Flamborough Head.

A helicopter was sent to the scene along with Bridlington and Scarborough RNLI lifeboats.

The Coastguard said other vessels nearby headed to the scene after it carried out a Mayday broadcast.

The F15C, a single-seater air defence fighter, has been used by the US Air Force since 1979.

An RAF spokesman said the aircraft has an "exceptional flight safety record".

Previously, an F-15D fighter jet based at RAF Lakenheath crashed in fields near Spalding in Lincolnshire in October 2014.

The pilot ejected safely, suffering only minor injuries, and no-one on the ground was hurt.

A US Air Force investigation found that the crash was caused by the "angle of attack" of the aircraft and "imperfections" in the assembly of the jet's nose cap.

In October 2015, US pilot Major Taj Sareen died when his F-18 Hornet jet crashed on farmland near RAF Lakenheath.

A subsequent investigation found the 34-year-old did not report problems with his aircraft before take-off.