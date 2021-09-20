US extends land border restrictions with Canada, Mexico through Oct. 21

It's been more than a month since Canada reopened its land borders to travelers from the United States, but the U.S. has no plans to return the favor any time soon.

Border restrictions on nonessential travel have been extended again, this time through Oct. 21, White House COVID-⁠19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Monday. The restrictions were first implemented in March 2020 and have since been extended on a monthly basis.

While the White House announced a new international air travel system that will open travel for all vaccinated foreign nationals in early November, it has not revealed when land border restrictions will ease.

The land border restrictions, implemented by the DHS and its Canadian and Mexican counterparts, prohibits non-U.S. residents in Mexico and Canada from crossing for nonessential travel.

Travelers from the U.S. can fly into Mexico and Canada and vice versa, although the Canadian government will soon require all air travelers, cruise ship passengers and passengers on interprovincial trains to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

What else should I know about the travel restrictions?

The mandate does not prevent U.S. citizens from returning home.

The restriction applies to land and ferry travel.

The Department of Homeland Security says it continues to enforce U.S. immigration laws at all U.S. borders, including between ports of entry.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Canada border: US land border restrictions extended through Oct. 21