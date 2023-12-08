US refuses to support UAE-backed deal for Gaza ceasefire

Israel continued to hammer the Gaza Strip on Friday, with some observers believing the attacks are peaking - JACK GUEZ/AFP

The US refused on Friday night to support a UAE-backed demand for a ceasefire in Gaza, as fighting intensified.

Washington was expected to veto a UN Security Council resolution, submitted by Abu Dhabi and backed by Arab leaders, pushing to halt the invasion.

“The undeniable reality is if Israel laid down its arms today, Hamas would continue to hold hostages,” Robert Wood, the US deputy ambassador to the UN, said ahead of the vote.

“That is not a threat that any of our governments would continue to allow,” he added.

It comes as the US has increased its pressure on Israel to avoid human casualties, and Lord Cameron, the Foreign Secretary, said the country “must behave differently” in southern Gaza.

Israel almost doubled its air strikes on the Gaza Strip on Friday, as observers predicted the military operation to destroy Hamas may be “peaking”.

The UN Security Council was set to vote on a ceasefire last night after Antonio Guterres, the secretary-general, triggered the rarely used Article 99 to bring the humanitarian situation in Gaza to the council’s attention.

But the vote was delayed by several hours to give Arab leaders more time to try to persuade the US, which holds a veto, to abstain.

Ministers from Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the Palestinian Authority and Turkey met with Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, to apply pressure in Washington on Friday afternoon.

Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, warned that if the UN resolution failed, it would be tantamount to granting Israel licence “to continue with its massacre”.

Mr Wood said before the vote that “we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire”.

Western opinion splits

Calls for a ceasefire have split opinion in the West, with Josep Borrell, the top EU diplomat, instructing EU member states to support UN calls, while the UK opposes an end to Israel’s offensive.

“If you stop now with Hamas in charge of even part of Gaza there can never be a two-state solution,” Lord Cameron said during a visit to Washington on Thursday.

An Israeli army helicopter firing on a target in northern Gaza. Yoav Gallant, Israel's defence minister, told troops that it looked like Hamas ‘is beginning to break in Gaza’ - JACK GUEZ/AFP

France, another veto-wielding Security Council member, also warned against rushing to a vote.

Meanwhile, Israeli military sources described the fighting in Gaza as “peaking” as air strikes in the south intensified and troops pushed into the Hamas stronghold of Khan Younis.

Twin clocks of pressure

The twin “clocks” of international pressure and socio-economic pressure within Israel meant the time for fighting was likely limited to weeks rather than months, said one military observer.

Although there is no sign of a let-up in the fighting, the capture or killing of Hamas’s top leadership, most notably Yahya Sinwar, the brains behind the Oct 7 massacre, may provide domestic political cover enough to stop the offensive.

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, told troops on Friday night that he saw “signs that indicate” the terror group “is beginning to break in Gaza”.

Ultimately, however, it will take more than decapitating Hamas in Gaza to end the conflict.

Israelis will not allow their leaders to pull out of Gaza until the remaining hostages have returned or their fate is known.

Before Friday’s vote, the White House said “more can be done” by Israel to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza.

