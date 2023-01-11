US Exosome Research Products Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 1.9 Billion, Advancing Rapidly At A CAGR Of 20.8% - Fact.MR Report

Growing Investments in Life Science-based R&D Activities to Bolster Demand for Exosome Research Products

Rockville, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recently published industry report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global exosome research products market is projected to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2033-end. Revenue from the sales of exosome research products & services is expected to surge ahead at a CAGR of 20.8% through 2033.

The life science industry is investing at an increased rate in research and development activities that can contribute to the rising demand for exosome research products in the coming years. Governments from developing nations are investing a handsome amount to modernize healthcare facilities in their respective nations. These governments are working with the goal to make healthcare facilities accessible to every individual.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Sales of exosome research products are estimated to reach a market value of US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2033.

  • The Canadian market is likely to progress at a significant CAGR of 17.5% through 2033.

  • The valuation of the global exosome research products market is US$ 295 million in 2023.

  • The market is projected to advance at a significant CAGR of 20.8% through 2033.

  • Demand for exosome research products in Japan is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 18.8%.

“Increased investments by the life science companies to conduct R&D activities and rising government expenditure to modernize healthcare infrastructure are set to bolster the growth opportunities for exosome research product manufacturers says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

A majority of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily to develop new devices and drugs. The pharmaceutical industry is also investing intensively in R&D activities to deliver innovative and high-quality products to the end-users. These research activities further lead to the growing demand for exosome research products for the successful completion of these procedures.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies manufacturing exosome research products are AMS Biotechnology Ltd., Bio-Techne, Lonza Group AG, Miltenyi Biotech, Nanosomix, Norgen Biotek Corp., NX Pharmagen, and Qiagen N.V.

Key Companies Profiled

  • AMS Biotechnology Ltd.

  • Bio-Techne

  • Lonza Group AG

  • Miltenyi Biotech

  • Nanosomix

  • Norgen Biotek Corp.

  • NX Pharmagen

  • Qiagen N.V.

Exosome research products are likely to experience increased demand due to the rising count of these research activities. On the flip side, the lack of awareness among individuals might hinder expansion opportunities, especially in low as well as middle-income economies. Moreover, the dearth of skilled and trained professionals in the industry of exosome research can also adversely impact market opportunities. Strict regulatory requirements that are imposed for approvals can affect the growth opportunities in the global industry during the forecasted period.

Segmentation of Exosome Research Products Industry Research

  • By Type :

    • Kits & Reagents

    • Instruments

    • Services

  • By Application :

    • Lung Cancer

    • Breast Cancer

    • Prostate Cancer

    • Colorectal Cancer

    • Others

  • By End Use :

    • Academic & Research Institutes

    • Pharma & Biotech Companies

    • Hospitals & Clinical Testing Laboratories

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global exosome research products market for the period 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (kits & reagents, instruments, services), application (lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, others), and end use (academic & research institutes, pharma & biotech companies, hospitals & clinical testing laboratories), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

About Fact.MR
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

